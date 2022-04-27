Judge in White murder trial bars defense expert from discussing bullet trajectory

Apr. 27—A state district judge on Tuesday granted a prosecutor's request to prevent an expert from testifying at trial about how a bullet fatally struck Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White in 2020, ruling the witness did not have the right background to provide proper testimony on the matter.

Estevan Montoya is accused of fatally shooting

18-year-old White outside a home in Chupadero during a late-night party attended by dozens of young people, many of whom are listed as witnesses. Montoya is charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

Tuesday's hearing was a continuation of motion hearings before Judge T. Glenn Ellington, who will oversee what is expected to be a two-week trial for Montoya, who is now 18, starting May 3.

Montoya's attorney, Dan Marlowe, said the defense intended to question forensic analyst Larry Renner on the trajectory of the bullet that killed White and the position of White's body at the time of the shooting.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols said he held a pretrial interview with Renner to find out what he intended to testify about and was told Renner would discuss where the bullet entered White and how it came to rest, but not how the teens' bodies were positioned.

Nichols said he later was told Renner intended to testify about the trajectory of the bullet based on the case's pathology report.

The path of the bullet was covered in the pathology report that Renner intended to use and would have been repetitive or "cumulative" information, Nichols said. He added Renner already had said he could not determine where the teens' bodies were located using the information available.

"There is nothing that Mr. Renner is going to do if he comes in here during trial that will aid the jury in understanding the facts of this case," Nichols said.

Ellington granted the motion, saying Renner's testimony on the matter would be speculative.

Nichols said he also took issue with a skeleton Renner intended to use to show the bullet's trajectory because it was not anatomically correct, was about a foot and a half shorter than White and appeared to be a Halloween decoration.

Ellington also barred the use of the skeleton at the trial, finding it unhelpful for the jury.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday.