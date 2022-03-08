Judge to Whitmer kidnap jury pool: I don't care if you love or hate the governor

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

Jury selection in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial opened with talk about politics and COVID-19, with the judge telling the prospective jurors he doesn't care if they love the governor or can't wait to vote her out.

Nor does he care if they think she mishandled the pandemic, or who they supported for president.

All that matters is if they can set aside their biases, and issue a verdict based only on the evidence presented at trial, not what they've heard from the news or their personal opinions, the judge told the jury pool.

"The only thing that matters is the evidence, what witnesses say under oath, and what the exhibits show you, that’s the only basis of your decision," Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the prospective jurors, noting the case is embedded in politics.

"Some of you may like Whitmer. Some of you may not," Jonker said, noting their view of the governor only disqualifies them if their feelings are so strong "that you can't put it aside."

"If you think the governor is the best ever, but the government hasn't proven it's case, you have to vote not guilty," Jonkers said.

"But if you think she bungled her response to COVID19, you gotta put that aside. If the government proves its case, you've gotta put your feelings aside," Jonker said, noting jurors will hear a lot about COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandates and lockdowns.

"I bet everyone has some feelings about that," Jonker said. "The only thing that matters here is the evidence."

More: Trump fans or Whitmer haters not ideal jurors for kidnap case, experts say

More: Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

Jonker also noted that knowing about the case from the media doesn't automatically disqualify someone from the jury.

"The important thing is not whether you’ve heard something about the case," Jonker said.

But, he added, "If you have already made up your mind, they are guilty, or the government overreached, if that’s where you are … if you can’t decide this case based on just what you hear … then you can’t serve on this jury."

Story continues

Jonker also stressed to the jury that watching the news during this trial is strictly off limits.

"For some news junkies, that just might be impossible … but you're going to have to promise not to pay any attention to the news in this case," Jonker said.

As of 11 a.m., nine people were dismissed from the jury pool, including a man who said he has "personal issues against the governor," and another man who said he would probably be biased against her. Others were excused for work or health issues.

Jury selection will continue through 5 p.m. Tuesday in a case that is expected to last four to six weeks.

Four men are charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer out of anger over her pandemic orders and mask mandates, and discussed blowing up a bridge near her vacation home to slow down law enforcement. But the defense argues there was no plan to kidnap the governor, that the defendants were entrapped by the FBI and that any negative comments they made about Whitmer were merely puffery, big talkers blowing off steam.

The prosecution, however, argues the defendants did more than just talk, but actually took acts to carry out their plan, including casing Whitmer's vacation home twice, drawing maps, buying night vision goggles and communicating in secret chats to avoid law enforcement detection.

The prosecution also has two star witnesses: two defendants who previously cut deals, pleaded guilty and plan to testify against the others. One of them is Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland, who is serving a six-year prison sentence. The other is Kaleb Franks, 27, of Waterford Township, who is awaiting sentencing.

On trial are Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville, the alleged ringleader; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion; Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township, and Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware.

Jury selection continues.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer kidnapping trial: What judge told jury pool