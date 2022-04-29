Judge winnows former teacher Kali Watkins' lawsuit against Webster town, school district

A federal judge last month dismissed several claims by former teacher Kali Watkins against the Webster Central School District and town of Webster. But the judge also let others proceed, including a claim of "malicious prosecution" by the police department for charging Watkins with a rape of which he was acquitted.

Watkins was a physical education teacher and basketball coach, and the mostly white school district's only Black teacher, when he was charged in 2017 with raping a 14-year-old girl. He was found not guilty in 2019 after proving an alibi for nearly all of the day in question.

Last April Watkins sued the district and the town of Webster, claiming he had been "subject(ed) to public humiliation and financial ruin all because of personal animosity and a reckless and malicious investigation."

Past coverage: Kali Watkins, cleared of rape charge, knows there will always be people who doubt his innocence

More past coverage: Cleared of rape charges, former coach Kali Watkins sues Webster police and schools

In particular, he said Superintendent Carmen Gumina had urged on the investigation out of spite because the two men had both been romantically involved with the same female district employee, and that Webster Police Chief Joseph Rieger pursued it in part because he was close personal friends with Gumina and because his own daughter was a close friend of Watkins' teenage accuser.

Kali Watkins

Gumina stepped down abruptly several days later and eventually came to a settlement with the district where he received $166,000 in severance pay.

In March, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford dismissed all but one of Watkins' claims against the district. The remaining claim is for a violation of his equal protection rights due to his status as a Black man.

"Plaintiff has plausibly alleged that because he was a black male, he was subject to fabricated grooming allegations, an investigation, and termination based on consensual intimate relationships he had with other faculty members, and white faculty members who engaged in the same conduct, including Superintendent Gumina, were not disciplined," Wolford wrote.

Story continues

Carm Gumina

As for the claims against the town of Webster, Wolford removed the Webster Police Department as a defendant since it is part of the town government. She also dismissed several claims that Watkins' lawyer conceded were redundant or baseless.

Wolford left in place Watkins' claim that the town, through the police department, engaged in "malicious prosecution."

The defendants' next round of written responses is due May 2. No trial date has been set.

Gumina, meanwhile, found a landing place in the Lyons Central School District in Wayne County. He was appointed secondary school principal there in November.

The district told CITY in March that Gumina has since transitioned to an "instructional coaching and professional development" role within the district.

Contact staff writer Justin Murphy at jmurphy7@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Some of Kali Watkins' lawsuit claims dismissed in court by judge