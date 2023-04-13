Judge wishes victim's family peace after issuing life sentence to Jackie Montgomery

Jacqueline Dawn “Jackie” Montgomery, right, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Wednesday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. At left is her attorney, James Mayer III.

Jacqueline Dawn “Jackie” Montgomery was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Wednesday, concluding a trio of prosecutions resulting from what the judge called an "absolutely terrible event:" the death of Michael "Mikey" Benedict.

On March 10, a Crawford County Common Pleas Court jury found Montgomery, 44, Crestline, guilty of violent felony murder in connection with the beating death of Benedict, 40, a Crawford County native. Benedict was found unconscious by Crestline police investigating a 911 report of a beating shortly after 2:20 a.m. Oct. 10, 2021. He died on Nov. 4, 2021.

Jackie Montgomery was one of three people charged in connection with Benedict's death. Tim Montgomery, her husband, was found guilty on two murder charges in a trial that ended Feb. 9 and has been sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Cameron Davis, who testified against his co-defendants as part of a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and obstruction of justice, and was sentenced to an indefinite term of 20 to 25½ years in prison.

During Montgomery's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold expressed sympathy for Benedict's family.

"Whenever you have a trial like this, I know the victims go through it and basically go through the nerves, the pressure of going through the trial; hoping that it goes in the way that the victims want it to go," Leuthold said. "And then at the end of the trial, no matter how it ends up, all that you're really left with is sadness."

Three people "made a number of terrible choices on the night of this tragedy," and as a result, Benedict lost his life, the judge said.

"It was just an absolutely terrible event, from beginning to end," he said. "And I wish that we didn't have to go through all this. Because it was avoidable, and that's all I'm going to say."

Montgomery was found not guilty on two other, more serious, murder charges: aggravated murder and purposeful murder. All three charges are unclassified felonies.

Ohio law dictates prison sentence

Leuthold said Ohio Revised Code dictates the prison sentence in this case.

"The court cannot deviate from what is listed in the statute," he said. "I can't make it more; I can't make it less. The defendant was found not guilty of aggravated murder, so that takes away anything more than indefinite prison term of 15 years of life. That's what the required statute says."

Benedict's mother, Karen Murr of Bucyrus, spoke on the family's behalf, tearfully thanking the judge, the prosecutors and "everybody that's been so good with us."

"I could stand up here and say a million words, but it's not going to bring my son back," Murr said, her voice shaking. "It's not going to bring him, you know, my grandchildren's dad back. I just hope everybody that," she said, then stopped abruptly. "I can't say anymore. I'm sorry."

Montgomery's attorney, James Mayer III of Mansfield, said he had advised his client not to speak because of the planned appeal.

"My client is 44 years old, a mother of two, also raising her young niece as her own," Mayer said. "No prior record of any kind. Has worked what amounts to her entire adult life. And here we are. We ask you to take that into consideration in respect to time she spent in jail when it comes to fines and costs in this matter."

The judge then formally issued the sentence of 15 years to life in prison. "It means the defendant will be eligible for parole — that doesn't mean she's going to get it — after 15 years," Leuthold explained.

Leuthold credited Montgomery with 530 days for time already served. He issued no fine and did not require the defendant to pay court costs. Leuthold assigned a court-appointed attorney to handle Montgomery's appeal in the case, noting that after 530 days in jail, "I would suspect that, basically, any money that she had was exhausted."

Leuthold concluded the hearing by once again speaking to Benedict's family.

"To the victim's family in this case, I wish you peace. I think that's about all you can hope for," he said. "This is never going to go away. Obviously it's a painful, terrible experience and I hope that now that it's over, at least you can get some love and peace of mind. Thank you. Good luck to you."

