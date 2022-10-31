783

Judge won't dismiss election workers' suit against Giuliani

KATE BRUMBACK
·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020.

In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely stating that the pair had engaged in election fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The lawsuit says Giuliani repeatedly pushed debunked claims that the mother-and-daughter pair pulled out suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

In an opinion accompanying Monday's order, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington described the situation that followed the November 2020 election, when the vote totals in several key states were so close that the results were not immediately clear.

“As election workers across the state worked long hours carefully ensuring the accuracy of the election, the Trump Campaign and its allies, including Giuliani, engaged in a media offensive that at best questioned, and at worse condemned, their work,” Howell wrote.

Moss had worked for the Fulton County elections department since 2012 and supervised the absentee ballot operation during the 2020 election. Freeman, her mother, was a temporary election worker, verifying signatures on absentee ballots and preparing them to be counted and processed.

As the false allegations about them circulated online, the two women said, they suffered intense harassment, both in person and online. Moss detailed her experiences in emotional testimony before the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee also played video testimony from Freeman during the hearing in June.

Moss, who is Black, said she received messages “wishing death upon me. Telling me that I’ll be in jail with my mother. And saying things like, ‘Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.’”

“A lot of them were racist,” Moss said. “A lot of them were just hateful.”

In a court filing in June, Giuliani argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the claims against him are inadequately pleaded and are barred by First Amendment protections for free speech. Howell rejected those arguments, allowing the lawsuit to move forward.

“Despite the repeated debunking of the Trump Campaign’s claims of voter fraud in the election in Georgia by state officials and private organizations, Giuliani persisted in pushing those very claims — and began taking direct aim at plaintiffs in the process," Howell wrote.

A lawyer representing Giuliani in the defamation lawsuit did not immediately respond Monday to an email seeking comment on the ruling.

“Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman served their community and their country. In return, Rudy Giuliani and his allies — and others — told vicious lies that turned their lives upside down,” one of their lawyers, Von Dubose, said in a news release.

Giuliani's spreading of debunked claims about Freeman and Moss has also caught the attention of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who's investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election. Willis has told Giuliani's lawyers he could face criminal charges in that investigation.

The defamation lawsuit originally named right-wing cable news channel One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent for also pushing the debunked claims. They were dismissed from the suit in May after reaching an undisclosed settlement with Moss and Freeman.

The two women also have filed a separate defamation lawsuit against The Gateway Pundit, its owner Jim Hoft and his brother Joe Hoft, a contributor to the conservative website. That lawsuit is pending in Missouri.

Recommended Stories

  • Giuliani attempt to dismiss defamation suit by Georgia election workers is denied

    The judge ruled that two election workers had presented enough evidence to justify a case against the former mayor.

  • Judge rejects bid to dismiss defamation suit against Giuliani

    A federal judge on Tuesday denied a motion from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to dismiss a defamation suit from two Georgia elections workers who appeared before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell said Giuliani contributed to “increasingly outlandish paranoia” by pushing false claims that the election was…

  • Inflammatory Radio Ads From 2 Trump-Aligned Groups Airing in Battleground States

    One of the biggest radio ad blitzes in the final stretch of the midterm elections is a provocative package of advertisements aimed at deepening cultural divides over transgender care for children and racial tensions. Financed by two groups run by former Trump administration officials, the ads have been placed with Black and Hispanic radio stations, along with conservative talk radio stations. But the inflammatory radio spots contrast with a more standard-issue ad campaign from former President D

  • Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official

    Kansas' top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren't trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began hearing about the texts Sunday or had received them. Each message said it was from a representative of Voting Futures, Voto Latino or Black Voters Matter and provided the address of a voting site, with a picture of a building.

  • Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

    Twitter's Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, has provided an update on the company's efforts in dealing with the surge in hate speech after Elon Musk took over.

  • Judge denies Rudy Giuliani’s motion to dismiss defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers

    Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer was sued by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss last December

  • Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls Herschel Walker A 'Broken Black Man' In Viral Election Speech

    On Sunday, Pastor Jamal Bryant took time out to address republican Herschel Walker‘s candidacy for U.S.

  • Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise and as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. Oil output in the United States climbed to nearly 12 million barrels per day in August, the highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, monthly government data showed. U.S. President Joe Biden was set to call on oil and gas companies to invest some of their record profits in lowering costs for American families, a White House official said.

  • Elon Musk to the Rescue: Big Lie Fanatic Escapes Twitter Ban

    BRIAN SNYDER/ReutersOne of the most hardcore conspiracy theorists and election deniers on the ballot this November thanked Elon Musk for “fixing” his Twitter ban just hours after the tech billionaire promised he was “looking into” it Monday.Mark Finchem, the GOP candidate for Arizona’s Secretary of State, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon that Twitter had blocked his account “from speaking the truth with one week left until the election.” “Tag Elon Musk and tell him to unban me righ

  • Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto, Adam Laxalt locked in a dead heat

    The Nevada Senate race is polling at a complete tie between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. CBS News politics reporter Musadiq Bidar discussed why this race is so close and why Democrats are hoping a visit from former President Barack Obama can help.

  • Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

    Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife. Gardeners can add pumpkins to the compost pile after removing any remaining seeds and being sure to cut off decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax. Pumpkins, other vegetable scraps and grass clippings in compost piles are high in nitrogen.

  • Kanye West has been restricted by Instagram again

    Ye wrote on Parler that he was restricted from Instagram for 30 days for posting a comment he made about Jewish people.

  • New education, affordable housing project could ‘transform lives’ in Lexington’s East End

    The Head Start and affordable housing project is part of more than a decade-long transformation of the former Bluegrass Aspendale public housing development that began in 2005.

  • ‘Fox and Friends’ Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt Defends Elon Musk Spreading Pelosi Attack Conspiracy as ‘Free Speech’

    “We shouldn’t encourage censorship and control as long as it doesn’t lead to violence," Earhardt added.

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Halts Grain Ships After Russia Suspends Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations called a halt to grain ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor in the Black Sea after Russia warned that vessels weren’t safe using the route. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed President Vladimir Putin to resume Russia’s backing for the export agreement. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to H

  • Chilling Halloween Ad Warns How MAGA 'Threatens Us All'

    "MAGA Marge is coming," says the new spot from progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

  • Lyoya family lawyer Ven Johnson speaks after preliminary exam

    Ven Johnson, the attorney for the family of Patrick Lyoya, speaks to reporters following the preliminary exam for the officer who fatally shot Lyoya.

  • Ex-Idaho gubernatorial candidate found guilty in 1984 murder of Colorado girl

    A former two-time candidate for governor of Idaho was convicted on Monday of the abduction and murder of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished from her home in 1984 after singing at a Christmas recital. Steven Pankey, 71, was found guilty in Weld County District Court for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her home in Greeley, Colorado, about 50 miles (80.47 km) north of Denver. Pankey is set to be sentenced later on Monday.

  • Marketmind: Not even half-time

    Monday kicks off with the euro zone's October flash inflation estimate, which is expected to remain elevated with a 10.2% year-on-year rise. With the ECB just delivering its second 75-basis-point (bps) rate increase to stem price pressures, authorities are desperate to see if their actions are having the desired impact. ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday that the central bank's next move in December is likely to be between 50 and 75 bps.

  • Class action alleges Geico was too stingy with pandemic relief

    Policyholders are taking Geico to court over claims that it earned massive profits but returned only a pittance to its customers.