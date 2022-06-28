Judge won't dismiss Ritzer lawsuit ahead of trial

Jun. 27—DANVERS — A superior court judge has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher against the architect of the renovated school — which was supposed to include a state-of-the-art security system — can go to trial.

Lawrence Superior Court Judge John Lu concluded there is evidence "that, both before and after October 2013, there were numerous problems with the system" — and that the project architect, DiNisco Design Partners, never clearly communicated to the town that the system would never work properly without significant changes to software and other equipment.

Dan Murphy, a lawyer for the parents of Colleen Ritzer, said his clients are pleased not only with the judge's decision on the motion but with the fact that the hearing — which Danvers officials had sought to close — was conducted in public.

A statement released on behalf of DiNisco Monday afternoon said the company is looking forward to presenting its case in court.

On the afternoon of Oct. 22, 2013, Ritzer, 24, of Andover, was followed into a women's bathroom at the school by freshman student Philip Chism, 14 at the time. Chism, convicted in 2015, is serving 40 years to life for her rape and murder.

In 2016, Peggie and Tom Ritzer, of Andover, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the town of Danvers, a cleaning company that had washed away blood and other potentially critical evidence in the bathroom, and DiNisco, a Boston-based firm that specializes in school construction and renovation.

"This entire process has been about the Ritzers wanting to get answers about why it wasn't working and what can be done to improve the system," Murphy said.

The town and SJ Services, the cleaning company, were dismissed as defendants in 2018; in the same decision, a different judge allowed the wrongful death claim against DiNisco to proceed.

Earlier this year, DiNisco moved to have that claim dismissed as well, arguing it was the town's responsibility to provide live-monitoring for the system, and the town's decision to instead rely on it for deterrence and "forensic" or after-the-fact investigations. Their attorney also argued that it's speculative to argue that even if someone had been watching the camera feeds at the time of the murder that Ritzer's death could have been prevented.

Then, the town of Danvers — which was no longer a party to the case — moved to re-join the suit solely for the purpose of seeking both impoundment of all of the documents being filed in relation to DiNisco's motion and then to close the courtroom for the hearing, on the grounds that any details about school security could jeopardize school safety.

Lu initially granted part of the impoundment request — but later reconsidered, releasing redacted versions of the documents last week. He also denied the request to close the courtroom.

Those documents included quotations from emails that revealed, for the first time, the extent of concerns being raised by subcontractors and school officials over the failure of the new security system to work properly as the school was preparing to open in September 2013 — and after that. Details of those concerns were revealed during a hearing on the motion last week.

In his 13-page decision, Lu also noted that he was avoiding specific details of technology in place at the school.

"DiNisco was told early on, by at least two subcontractors — American Service Company and Wayne Griffin Electric — that the system's software would not work properly with the school's existing hardware," Lu wrote. "There is, however, no record evidence that DiNisco ever provided this information along to the town. And, problems with the system persisted; there is record evidence that, between November 2012 and November 2013, Assistant Superintendent Keith Taverna ... contacted DiNisco numerous times to report various problems with the system."

In ruling on motions for summary judgment, a judge must find there's no significant dispute of facts and instead decide the matter solely on the legal questions.

In his decision, Lu concluded that there are.

"The parties dispute whether the system was functioning properly on Oct. 22, 2013, when Ms. Ritzer was killed," Lu wrote.

Later in his ruling, addressing the issue of whether DiNisco owed a duty of care to Ritzer, he concluded that too was a matter to be decided at trial.

"In this case, there is record evidence that DiNisco contracted with the town to perform renovation work at the school, and that, pursuant to this contract, DiNisco was required to provide the system, to help ensure the safety of students, teachers, and other personnel," Lu wrote. "Given these facts, it is reasonable to conclude that DiNisco owed Ms. Ritzer, a teacher at the school, a duty of care."

"Here, it is for the jury to determine whether DiNisco breached the duty of care it owed to Ms. Ritzer," Lu wrote. He pointed to evidence of "continuous problems, that the system did not function as designed and that the system was not functioning properly on the day Ms. Ritzer was killed."

Among those issues cited in court last week were the inability to view camera images, and when images did appear they would freeze.

"More concerning," Lu wrote, is "evidence indicating that DiNisco ... knew that the system was not compatible with, and could never function properly with, the school's existing technology and that it never clearly notified the town about this incompatibility."

"This is the key reason why this motion must be denied," Lu wrote.

On the issue of "causation" — whether any of the issues with the security system contributed to Ritzer's death — Lu pointed to an expert witness hired by her parents, Howard Levinson, who believes that DiNisco had a contractual obligation to ensure that features like live viewing and trigger/alert functions were working.

Levinson also concluded that DiNisco failed to advise the town to install a different software program, the judge noted in his decision.

"The court finds that the question of whether or not DiNisco breached its duty of care by failing to clearly notify the town that the technology as configured would never function correctly is a jury question, not to be decided by a judge on this pretrial motion," Lu wrote. "Denial of this motion is required."

Police testified at Chism's 2015 trial and in depositions in the civil suit that the system would freeze repeatedly and that the cameras were not numbered in any way that made sense to them, requiring the school resource officer at the time to use a paper schematic of the school to keep track of the camera locations as he spent four days compiling images of Ritzer going to the restroom and then Chism moving around the building and grounds.

A spokesman for DiNisco responded to an emailed request for comment that said in part:

"The security system for the Danvers High School renovation was specified and chosen by the town of Danvers. It was functional and operating on the day Ms. Ritzer was murdered by Philip Chism. Her tragic death was the result of a brutal act of violence committed by Mr. Chism."

"The security system functioned properly, as specified, and indeed was the source of critical evidence necessary to prosecute Mr. Chism for the homicide of Ms. Ritzer. Any decisions on the deployment of school staff for real-time monitoring of the system were exclusively the responsibility of Danvers High School administrators and other personnel."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

