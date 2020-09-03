Judge won't force disclosure of key parts of Mueller interviews

A federal judge has approved the Justice Department’s decision to deny the public access to large swaths of the thousands of pages of FBI reports on witness interviews from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton ruled Thursday that officials had the right to white out the information from public releases because the exchanges with witnesses reflected the thought processes of Mueller’s prosecutors and of FBI personnel working at their direction.

Two media organizations, BuzzFeed and CNN, sued under the Freedom of Information Act last year in a bid to force disclosure of the reports Mueller assembled during his nearly two-year-long investigation, which also explored whether President Donald Trump sought to obstruct the probe.

Walton has ordered monthly releases of the FBI’s so-called "302" reports on roughly 500 witness interviews, but both news outlets complained that the redactions from those releases were excessive and legally unjustified. Lawyers for BuzzFeed and CNN also argued that the government should not be able to withhold portions of the records in order to obscure serious government misconduct.

In his 22-page ruling, the George W. Bush nominee rejected all those arguments.

“The information withheld by the Department from the FD-302s pursuant to Exemption 5 based on the attorney work product privilege falls squarely within the scope of the privilege,” Walton wrote.

His decision was in line with a series of cases in recent years allowing the government to withhold such reports in high-profile investigations in which the FBI is closely supervised by federal prosecutors, including a probe of abuse of prisoners in CIA custody in Afghanistan and the corruption investigation into former Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D-Ill.).

Walton also blessed the Justice Department’s use of executive privilege to withhold records detailing Trump’s conversations with his advisers and advice prepared for him contained in interviews with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen and former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland.

The judge said a tweet Trump sent out last year boasting that he had not invoked executive privilege in the Mueller probe did not foreclose the Justice Department’s ability to redact information subject to the presidential communications privilege, including details of conversations that took place during the presidential transition in late 2016 and early 2017.

“The Court concludes that the President did not waive the presidential communications privilege in regard to the information withheld by the Department,” Walton wrote.

There is still some chance the public may see some of the deleted information through another avenue: Congress. Some of the 302s being processed under FOIA have also been released to Congress with fewer redactions and could be released publicly by lawmakers.