Judge won't quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Jan. 4, 2022. Willis last year opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. A group of Georgia Republicans who have been informed that they are at risk of being indicted in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia are fighting subpoenas to testify before the special grand jury. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATE BRUMBACK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Burt Jones
    American politician
  • Fani Willis
    American attorney, and District Attorney of Fulton County

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state's election, a judge said Thursday.

Lawyers for 11 of the 16 people who signed that certificate, all of whom have received letters saying they could face criminal charges related to the investigation, had asked the judge to quash their subpoenas. Attorney Holly Pierson said that once her clients were told they were targets of the investigation, rather than witnesses, she advised them they should invoke their rights against self-incrimination and there are no questions she would be comfortable with them answering before the panel.

“We’re asking you on behalf of our clients not to have them frog-marched in front of the cameras into this courtroom,” Pierson said to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's overseeing the special grand jury.

Lawyers with the Fulton County district attorney's office said they planned to ask questions about topics other than just the selection of an alternate slate of electors, so they shouldn't be excused from appearing just because they won't answer questions on that topic.

McBurney said he would issue a written order soon, but said he would not quash the subpoenas. He suggested that the lawyers for the district attorney's office and the lawyers for those who signed the false certificate should meet before each witness testifies to talk about the topics to be covered and then he could settle any disputes.

McBurney also heard arguments from a lawyer for state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for Georgia lieutenant governor, who had asked the judge to remove District Attorney Fani Willis from the investigation. Willis has a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones' Democratic opponent, Charlie Bailey, attorney Bill Dillon argued. He also suggested that the district attorney's office had leaked the fact that Jones, who signed the false electors certificate, was considered a target of the investigation to a reporter and then publicly confirmed that in a court filing to hurt Jones and help Bailey.

Disqualification of a district attorney requires an actual conflict of interest rather than just the appearance of a conflict of interest, and routine political support by an elected district attorney for another candidate from the same party does not meet that bar, said Anna Green Cross, a lawyer for Willis' office.

McBurney said he doesn't disagree that there's an appearance of a conflict: "It’s a ‘What are you thinking?’ moment. The optics are horrible."

But he repeatedly pressed Dillon on whether there was an actual conflict. He said he's not inclined to remove the entire district attorney's office from the investigation and asked Dillon what he would propose. Dillon suggested having state Attorney General Chris Carr appoint another prosecutor to handle any part of the investigation that has to do with Jones.

“Find somebody who doesn’t have a dog in the hunt. Fani Willis has a dog in the hunt,” he said, referring to her known support of Jones's opponent.

The special grand jury, which operates behind closed doors, was seated in May at Willis's request and has the power to subpoena evidence and witnesses. It does not have the power to issue an indictment. Instead, once its investigation is completed, it will issue a report with recommendations. It will then be up to Willis to decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

Dillon raised concerns that Willis could release the special grand jury report in mid-October, right before the November general election, and that could hurt Jones politically.

McBurney clarified that there is no definite timeline for the special grand jury, but he said it would be him and not Willis who would receive and release the report. He said he would ensure that there is a “meaningful time buffer” between the release and the election.

Also Thursday, Willis responded in federal court to an attempt by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice to avoid testifying before the special grand jury. She rejected his arguments and asked that the matter be returned to Fulton County Superior Court “in preparation for Congressman Hice's compliance with his lawfully issued subpoena.”

Hice was one of several GOP lawmakers who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House in which Trump allies discussed various ways to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral win.

Willis has also said her team is looking into is a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss; calls that Sen. Lindsey Graham made to Raffensperger; and false claims of election fraud that were made by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others during December 2020 legislative committee hearings at the state Capitol.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge allows subpoenas against Georgia Republicans in Trump fake elector probe

    A judge on Thursday refused to quash subpoenas for 11 fake electors identified as targets in a probe in Georgia in alleged attempts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Georgia Republicans who were accused of playing a role in Trump's alleged efforts had asked the judge to throw out subpoenas issued for upcoming hearings, describing the subpoenas as "unreasonable and oppressive." Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Thursday the 11 fake electors could not be excused from appearing to testify.

  • Judge rules against quashing subpoenas for fake electors

    Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, ruled the 11 fake electors could not be excused from appearing to testify.

  • After Capitol riot, Giuliani still pushed to delay election certification

    Even after the Capitol riot had ended, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pushed to delay the election certification, the Jan. 6 committee showed Thursday.

  • Abortion to remain legal in Kentucky as judge rules against enforcing bans

    A judge blocked the state’s trigger law from being enforced while a lawsuit against the ban plays out in court.

  • Trump in Jan. 7 video: "I don't want to say the election is over"

    A video released by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday showed former President Donald Trump, on the day after the Capitol riot, preparing a televised statement in which he tells his staff, "I don't want to say the election is over."

  • Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Scores $6.4 Million in Thursday Previews

    Jordan Peele’s “Nope” grossed a solid $6.4 million in Thursday previews as it looks to be the rare blockbuster with a brain to succeed at the summer box office. The plot of the science-fiction horror film has been shrouded in mystery, but reviewers have likened “Nope’s” supernatural elements to Steven Spielberg classics such as “Close […]

  • Police continue search for swimmers they say attacked rec center workers after being kicked out of pool

    Philadelphia police provided an update Friday on an incident at a Philadelphia pool that involved young swimmers attacked rec center employees and allegedly vandalizing multiple cars.

  • 911 call from kidnapped man ends with extremist group leader arrested, Georgia cops say

    An 18-year-old was found shot in the head inside the home, police said.

  • Louisiana former police chief and councilman plead guilty to offering people between $10 and $20 each to vote for them in 2016 and 2020 elections

    The Justice Department said Jerry Trabona and Kristian Hart gave money to accomplices who would then pay people to vote favorably for the duo.

  • The REALLY Shocking Moment From the Jan. 6 Hearing

    Al Drago/Bloomberg via GettyThe revelation that Donald Trump was glued to Fox News for two hours while the Capitol was sacked on Jan. 6 did not shock the hosts of The New Abnormal.The news from Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing that really struck Molly Jong-Fast was that instead of trying to stop the violence, Trump wanted to call senators and pressure them to throw out the election results or delay the certification.And of course he talked to Rudy Giuliani.“Rudy’s always the first call

  • Newsom Trolls Texas Gov. Greg Abbott On Guns And Abortion With Full Page Ads In Lone Star State Newspapers

    Gavin Newsom has a unique way of courting California voters. California’s governor has run his second out-of-state ad this month, first in Florida and now in Texas. In the ads, Newsom is targeting two prominent Republican governors who many tout as potential GOP presidential candidates on two big, national issues: gun control and abortion. The […]

  • Trump questions Pence’s Jan. 6 actions, electoral count reform bill ahead of dueling Arizona rallies

    Former President Trump reiterated his view that former Vice President Mike Pence could have refused to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election as the pair are set to hold events backing opposing candidates in a contested GOP Arizona gubernatorial primary. Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC that Pence told…

  • Judge will make ruling over Fulton DA later, says ‘fake electors’ have to testify in election probe

    A Fulton County judge said Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Burt Jones had valid concerns over DA Fani Willis after receiving a letter stating he was a target for possible criminal investigation.

  • Indian rupee snaps 11-week losing streak as RBI steps in

    The Indian rupee snapped a 11-week losing streak on Friday, benefiting from Reserve Bank of India intervention after it fell through the 80-per-dollar mark. India's central bank has zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements in the rupee and will continue to engage with the foreign exchange market to ensure the rupee finds its appropriate level, its chief Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. Indian bond yields edged lower on Friday, tracking their U.S. peers' slide after a bigger-than-expected hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) brought the focus back onto a possible global recession.

  • Stocks rise after Tesla posts strong earnings

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as shares of Tesla soared on better-than-expected quarterly results, which helped offset a slide in telecom and energy shares. The Dow finished up 0.51%. The S&P 500 rose 0.99%, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.36%.Shares of Tesla ended 9.78% higher after the electric carmaker reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, helped by price increases for its cars.But Kevin Mahn, president and chief investment officer at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, said that - for him - there was just too much going on with the company's founder Elon Musk to invest in the stock."There's a lot going on with Tesla right now and obviously its founder and leader Elon Musk. Whether it's related to the proposed acquisition of Twitter, his reduction of his Bitcoin holdings by 75% to 25%, or his forecast for future electric vehicle production. As we know, there is a tremendous movement in our country, across the world for electric vehicles as part of this whole climate change mandate. So that should bode well for Tesla. But right now, there's just so much going on with the company and with the founder. It's really hard to disentangle all of those elements to feel good about putting more money into that company, at least for the time being."Shares of AT&T fell 7.62%, sending other telecom stocks down as well after the wireless carrier cut its cash flow forecast saying some subscribers were delaying bill payments.Energy stocks slipped on weak crude prices, with ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy both notching losses.And shares of American Airlines and United Airlines plummeted even after both carriers posted their first quarterly profit without health crisis-related government aid, as the industry struggles to offset higher costs even amid booming travel demand.

  • Is Netflix’s best hope an acquisition by Microsoft?

    If Netflix were to be acquired by Microsoft, it could give the streaming company renewed hope for its revenue growth and stock price.

  • Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $124.63, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day.

  • Dr. Oz's Politicized Lost Meme Draws Ire of Series Co-Creator Damon Lindelof: 'If You Actually Watched...'

    When it comes to weaponizing Lost to attack his political rivals, Dr. Mehmet Oz has to go back to the drawing board — at least, that’s the opinion of the late ABC series’ co-creator Damon Lindelof. On Thursday, Oz — the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat — shared on his Twitter feed a meme that […]

  • Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Teaser Debuts in Theaters Ahead of ‘Nope’: Intense Look at Atomic Bomb Drama

    The official first trailer for “Oppenheimer” is debuting exclusively in movie theaters. The brief teaser is attached to showings of Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” which makes sense as both movies are backed by Universal Pictures. “Nope” screenings began as early as 4:30pm ET in New York City on Thursday, July 21. Nolan did a similar theatrical-only […]

  • Trevor Bauer's accuser says in court filing her allegations were not 'false'

    The woman whose sexual assault allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer spurred an investigation that led to his suspension says her claims were not "bogus."