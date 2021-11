The Daily Beast

Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty ImagesKyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday. And before he was even done with sob-infused testimony, prosecutors were on the defensive, with the judge ripping them as a conviction seemed to fall further out of reach than ever.Upon taking the stand, 18-year-old Rittenhouse wasted no time in making a slew of wild allegat