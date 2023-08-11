JudgedeniesNew Canaan man's ask for pretrial program that would drop his felony voyeurism charges

Aug. 11—The denial came after the woman asked Judge Gary White to take her "harrowing experiences" with Ratner into consideration. She claimed she suffered physical, mental and emotional abuse from Ratner over two decades, which eventually came to the fore with three arrests over four months in 2022.

She said Ratner had a "psychopathic fixation" on her that left her to "live in fear."

"I don't want to be the next cautionary tale ... from New Canaan whose (stalker) showed every warning sign of being dangerous, unhinged, unpredictable and above the law," she said in court Thursday.

She asked White to deny the application and proceed with the criminal charges against Ratner.

Ratner is charged with five counts of voyeurism, six counts of violation of a protective order, three counts of risk of injury to a child, eavesdropping and electronic stalking.

Police wrote in a warrant that they began investigating Ratner after the woman reported multiple alleged stalking incidents by Ratner in February 2022.

She told police she feared that Ratner "could kill her," the warrant said.

The investigation eventually revealed a GPS device hidden inside the woman's car, the warrant said. Police also found cameras and audio recording devices hidden inside her bedroom and bathroom, according to his arrest warrant.

Materials seized from the devices showed the woman and her family in various states of undress, according to Assistant State's Attorney Steven Alquesta.

Alquesta said the state also "strongly objected" to the program being granted to Ratner, saying his actions showed a man who sought to "control and terrorize."

Earlier in the hearing, Ratner stood alongside his criminal defense attorney, Matthew Maddox, and pleaded for his request to be granted. He said his actions were influenced, in part, by his bipolar disorder.

Ratner expressed "extreme remorse" for his actions and said he has been engaged in therapy to try and get on the right track.

"I can't imagine the loss and betrayal you all felt," he said in a statement before the court. "I have let you all down."

Friends and family members of Ratner also spoke in support of him, describing a broken and contrite man.

White, however, said he ultimately could not grant Ratner the program given the "extremely serious allegations" in the case.

After the hearing, attorney Frank Bevilacqua, who represents the woman, commended White's decision and said Ratner had "done this to himself."

"He never deserved it," Bevilacqua said of the program.

Ratner is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.