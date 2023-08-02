Judgeliftsno-contact order for retired Manchester cop accused of domestic stabbing in Vernon

Aug. 2—Rueckert, who identified the victim in court as Gibson's wife, also a retired Manchester officer, said, "This is not a case of domestic violence. This is an illness. She wants to see him, and he wants to see her."

McNamara agreed to vacate the protective order, have the GPS unit removed and to suspend an intensive pre-trial probation program that had been ordered during Gibson's arraignment.

Saying she's familiar with the ravages of dementia, McNamara said, "I can't hold someone who's not based in reality."

The judge, a former East Hartford police officer and prosecutor, also said Gibson doesn't have to appear in court while he's in treatment because "the movement of people back and forth just pushes (patients) into hallucinations."

The victim expressed joy when told outside the courtroom that she would be able to visit Gibson. She declined to comment to a reporter.

According to the warrant for his arrest, Gibson repeatedly stabbed the victim about 11 p.m. July 4. The woman was stabbed on her left tricep. the upper left side of her back and the left side of her chest, the warrant states. She also was punched in the eye and passed out while being treated at the scene.

She told responding officers that Gibson had suffered mental deterioration from Parkinson's and dementia. "This isn't a domestic. Gary is sick," she said, the warrant states.

Gibson admitted to the stabbing and told an officer that he thought someone was breaking into the house, according to the warrant. He also said "he believed (the victim) was trying to steal items from inside the house and he wanted her to leave," the warrant said.

He was charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person, third-degree assault on an elderly person and second-degree breach of peace. He posted bail after the July 5 arraignment, when Judge Margaret Murphy reduced his bail from $100,000 to $50,000.

Rueckert said in court that he personally took Gibson from the arraignment directly to Hartford Hospital, and from there Gibson went to a locked unit of the Institute of Living for a period before being moved to the secure memory care facility.

He said he will stand in for Gibson at the next court date, Sept. 20.