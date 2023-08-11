Judges asked to hear ‘as many cases as possible’ to clear Crown Court backlog

Crown Court judges will sit for an unlimited number of days for the third year in a row to help clear a backlog of more than 61,000 cases.

Victims have on average had to wait a year to get to trial and those who have been raped have faced delays of two years or more.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, announced that a funding cap and a limit on the number of days judges can sit will be lifted for 2023-24, with efforts to see the most criminal cases ever in that year.

Mr Chalk also announced a two-year £220 million package to repair and modernise courts after a survey found crumbling buildings were setting back trials because of complaints over leaking lavatories, broken heating systems, sewage, mould and asbestos.

“This Government knows victims want to see justice served as quickly as possible and so we are making sure Crown Court judges can hear as many cases as possible this year,” said Mr Chalk, KC, who took silk in 2021 after many years practising as a criminal barrister.

“We have a world-leading justice system and a legal sector that is a cornerstone of our economy, and we should have modern, fit-for-the-future court buildings that reflect these high standards.”

Victims’ groups and police chiefs have warned that the backlog – up from 40,000 before the pandemic – is undermining the public’s trust in the criminal justice system as witnesses drop out or struggle to recall details of the crimes in question.

By removing the cap, judges will be able to sit as long and as many times as they can to hear cases. The cap was set at 85,000 sitting days in the last full year before the pandemic.

After the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) first lifted the cap in 2021-22, courts heard cases for more than 98,500 days. Last year, the number rose to more than 100,000. This year it is expected to be higher after the recruitment of an extra 1,000 judges. Over 10,000 days were sat in March alone – the most days in a single month since July 2015.

The MoJ has offered courts a two-year repair funding package so that they can plan for bigger projects both to restore the fabric of the building but also bring in technology that could speed up cases and improve efficiency.

Last December, according to a survey by the Law Society, two-thirds of lawyers said courts were in such a state of disrepair that they had experienced delays in cases being heard in the previous 12 months.

Mr Chalk has prioritised improving court conditions. He told the Lord Mayor’s banquet last month: “I believe very strongly that we must invest in the infrastructure of the courts estate. The physical condition of the buildings that discharge justice matters.

“It is difficult to uphold the dignity and authority of the law, important by the way to promote the small matter of compliance with court orders, when there is a bucket catching drips in the corner of the room.

“It is equally difficult as a practitioner to feel proud of the profession you have worked hard to join as you open your case to the jury in Isleworth, as I did in the past, and know that all anyone is thinking about is the overwhelming smell of damp in the carpets.”

