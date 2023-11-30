Judges block GOP revamp of NC election boards, for now

A panel of judges on Thursday temporarily blocked a new elections law from taking effect which would have stripped Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of all his appointments to election boards and given them to lawmakers instead.

The law, which was voted into law in October as Senate Bill 749, overhauls the structure of state and local election boards, splitting each of them equally between Republicans and Democrats and giving all appointments to legislative leaders.

Most of the changes were set to go into effect on Jan. 1, but will now be blocked unless a higher court intervenes.

Cooper vetoed the bill, but Republicans used their supermajority to override his rejection.

Shortly after the override vote, Cooper sued top Republicans, arguing that the new law unconstitutionally removes power from the executive branch.

“The North Carolina General Assembly takes direct aim at established precedents and once again seeks to significantly interfere with the Governor’s constitutionally assigned executive branch duty of election law enforcement and to take much of that power for itself,” the lawsuit said.

Republicans have passed several laws in recent years stripping the governor of his appointments and giving them to the legislature instead. They argue that the General Assembly is the branch of government closest to the people, so it should have more authority over the composition of unelected boards and commissions.

As for SB 749, Republicans argue that the bill encourages bipartisan cooperation, ensuring that decisions regarding election administration aren’t motivated by partisan politics.

Critics point out that the law provides few remedies for deadlocked votes among election boards.

“The deadlocks that will be created on these new boards of elections at the state and local levels likely will reduce early voting and create longer lines at the polls,” Cooper said in a statement. “It will also undermine fair elections and faith in our democracy by sending disputes to our highly partisan legislature and courts.”