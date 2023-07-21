Judges:BridgeportMayor Joe Ganim can't have law license back

Jul. 21—Based on arguments at a hearing last month, the judges stated they were not convinced by Ganim's lawyer that the initial decision of the Hartford Standing Committee on Recommendation for Admission to the Connecticut Bar in April rejecting the Bridgeport mayor's application was "arbitrary, unreasonable, an abuse of its discretion or without a fair investigation of the facts."

"Terribly disappointed for Joe," Ganim's lawyer, Suzanne Sutton, wrote in a text message response about the decision. "It was a very difficult standard to meet and unfortunately the court felt we did not meet that standard. Joe is extremely competent and will do well in whatever he puts his mind to in the future."

Sutton did not address whether Ganim would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. His attempt to get his law license back in 2012 failed despite an appeal, in part because the panel said Ganim had shown no remorse for his actions.

Ganim, who worked as a lawyer at his family's office until he was first elected mayor in 1991, lost his law license after he was convicted in 2003 of 16 federal charges, including racketeering, extortion and bribery and sentenced to nine years in prison. He was released after serving seven years.

In February 2021, Ganim again applied to get his law license back. This time he admitted his wrongdoing at local churches and on a radio program.

During a hearing before the standing committee in August 2022 in Hartford, Ganim wiped tears from his eyes as he told the five members, "I don't know how I can explain it. The person that I am now recognizes that I was a willing participant in that kind of activity."

Among the crimes Ganim admitted on the witness stand for the first time were, accepting payoffs on bids for the city's wastewater contract, on energy programs, and the state juvenile detention facility, purchasing a life insurance policy for himself with city funds and filing false tax returns.

On the witness stand before the standing committee, Ganim was asked by Sutton if he was guilty of each of the charges he was convicted of. To each charge, Ganim answered "yes."

But in a 10-page decision, the standing committee voted 3-2 not to recommend the mayor get his license back.

The panel stated Ganim has not proved that his efforts to rehabilitate himself outweigh the damage he did when he was convicted on corruption charges while serving as mayor.

"The applicant's rehabilitation, impressive as it is, does not outweigh the damage his readmission would cause to the integrity and standing of the Bar or to the administration of justice," the committee stated.

Before the three-judge panel Sutton told the judges Ganim "had apologized to the community and tried to give back and make amends," she said. "He deserves a second chance."

But Judge Tyma pressed Sutton to be more specific other than she didn't agree with the panel's decision.

"Where are the clear factual errors you say were made by the committee, there has to be a clear factual error," he told her.

"The mistake is the weight they gave the 200,00 citizens of this city," she responded. "We presented evidence that the people of Bridgeport trust him. They (the standing committee) should have given that the appropriate weight that deserves."

Leanne Larson, first assistant chief disciplinary counsel for the state, told the judges she supports the panel's rejection of Ganim's application and questioned the sincerity of Ganim's apology.

"He may have been a good mayor, he may be a good mayor now but voters are often willing to overlook character flaws," Larson said. "We represented the bar of the state of Connecticut and have to hold him (Ganim) to a higher standard."