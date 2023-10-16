Judges to decide whether Covenant parents can intervene in lawsuit seeking records

A three-judge appeals court panel heard arguments Monday and will decide whether The Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church and a group of parents of Covenant School students can intervene in a lawsuit seeking the release of records related to the mass shooting at the school in March.

The case has been put on hold since Chancellor I’Ashea Myles granted their intervention in May. Groups seeking the records soon appealed Myles’ decision.

Upholding Myles’ decision would make the school, church and parents parties to the lawsuit, allowing them to argue against the release of some or all of the records, which they say may compromise school safety and put children in danger.

The parents’ attorney argued that their rights as crime victims granted by the Tennessee Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights constitute an exception to the Tennessee Public Records Act.

The groups that sued Metro Nashville to release the records — including The Tennessean — argue that there is no provision in the Tennessee Public Records Act that allows for crime victims to intervene and block the release of records.

Attorneys for some of those groups worry how allowing intervention in this case may affect the scope of exceptions to the public records act in the future.

“Unfettered opportunity or right to intervention, would provide the mechanism to potentially destroy [the Tennessee Public Records Act],” Rick Hollow, the attorney representing The Tennessean, said in an interview after the hearing.

Intervention in public records lawsuits is uncommon in Tennessee. Lora Fox, associate director of law for Metro Nashville, said she thinks the documents in question in this case are sensitive enough to warrant the courts to grant intervention to the parents in this case.

The three appeals court judges — Kristi Davis, John McClarty and Thomas Frierson — raised only a handful of questions to either side throughout the 30-minute hearing. They did not say when they expect to release a ruling.

Once the panel makes its decision, either party will have the opportunity to appeal the issue of intervention again to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

After the Tennessee Supreme Court makes a final decision or if neither party makes an appeal of the panel’s decision on intervention, the case will go back to the Davidson County Chancery Court to be argued.

Tennessean reporters requested several records within days of the shooting on March 27, when a former Covenant student entered the school and killed six people, including three children.

Several groups, including The Tennessean, sued Metro Nashville after those records requests were denied.

Some, like The Tennessean, cited an interest in bringing to light "additional facts regarding this incident, societal and mental health issues, and issues regarding firearms more broadly, which have not yet been revealed through other means," per the newspaper's complaint.

The records requested by The Tennessean are the documents in the shooter's possession prior to death, including those in the shooter's car and home; all police reports of the shooter in the Metro Nashville Police Department's possession; all calls for service to The Covenant School and the shooter's home from the past five years; and incident reports from MNPD's responses to the shooter's home on March 27.

The Tennessean has no plans to publish the writings verbatim and has sought to center coverage on public policy, the victims and the community. The news organization, for instance, profiled each of the victims and their contributions and visited dozens of houses of worship following the March shooting to learn how the community was dealing with the tragedy.

Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, is also a plaintiff in the same lawsuit and said he is requesting the records to assist in drafting legislation ahead of the special called legislative session on public safety that took place in August.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Judges to decide if Covenant parents can intervene in records lawsuit