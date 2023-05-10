Judge denies Laffitte’s 2nd bid for new fraud trial in Murdaugh-related case

A federal judge on Wednesday turned down a second bid for a new trial by former banker Russell Laffitte in the Alex Murdaugh-connected frauds he was convicted of last November.

The denial of Laffitte’s appeal sets the stage for him to be sentenced on the seven bank fraud-related counts. No sentencing date has been set.

Judge Richard Mark Gergel of Charleston wrote in a six-page decision that Laffitte is not entitled to a new trial for multiple reasons.

In court filings, Laffitte had requested that Murdaugh appear at a new trial and testify on his behalf to tell the jury that he was innocent of knowing about the unlawfulness of the schemes that Murdaugh had persuaded him to join in — schemes that used Laffitte’s position as CEO of Palmetto State Bank to carry out the misappropriation of millions of dollars.

Gergel wrote that Murdaugh, who was convicted in March of murdering his wife and son, “is manifestly not a credible witness.”

“Evidence offered during the Defendant’s (Laffitte’s) trial established without question that Murdaugh is a serial liar and fraudster who stole from his clients and law partners. He now stands convicted of the double homicide of his wife and son. It is difficult to imagine a less credible witness under these circumstances,” Gergel wrote.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.