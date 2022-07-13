Judge's departure will delay trial for activists arrested at Anthony Thompson Jr. protest

Despite one defendant asserting her right to a speedy trial, there will be no swift resolution in the charges against the Anthony Thompson Jr. Seven civil disobedience demonstrators, most of whom appeared in court Tuesday.

The group, led by the Rev. Calvin Skinner and activist Constance Every, garnered headlines when they were arrested at a Knox County Commission meeting in April 2021 as they fought for policing accountability and reform. Thompson, 17, was shot and killed by a Knoxville police officer inside his high school.

The delay in the controversial case has nothing to do with the charges against the demonstrators.

Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson has been appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section effective Sept. 1. He warned the attorneys his calendar is packed and a request to have a trial in August was not going to happen.

Calvin Skinner is guided out of the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building in downtown Knoxville after a he and other protesters interrupted a Knox County Commission meeting in April 2021.

Skinner told Knox News after the hearing the anticipated delay, and the need to fly back and forth from his current residence in England, is inconvenient, but he stressed it was a small matter compared to the pain faced by Thompson's family.

"Whatever inconvenience placed in our way is just that, an inconvenience," he said. "The barriers these proceedings present do not compare to the injustice the family of Anthony Thompson Jr. continues to face."

What is important, Skinner said, is to continue to "always center (the) narrative, that a high school student was unjustly murdered by police officers, and to recognize the pattern of mistreatment in that particular case, but also the pattern of mistreatment to those who fight for justice on behalf of Black lives in particular."

What led to the arrests

The protesters were at the meeting of the commission, which oversees the Knox County Schools budget, to demand the release of police bodycam video from the fatal shooting of Thompson.

A number of protesters entered the room but initially stood silent, fists raised, until Every sounded a bullhorn siren and announced the commission meeting – which was in the middle of business – was over. Skinner and other members of the group began shouting before they were forcibly removed by Knox County deputies.

Protesters hold their fists up as they interrupt the Knox County Commission meeting at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville on April 19, 2021.

The seven who were charged with disrupting a meeting include Skinner, Every, Kevin Andrews, Gavin Guinn, Carrie Hopper, Aaron Valentine and Mary Winter.

The case is believed to be the first tried under Tennessee's enhanced penalties for disrupting public meetings. The law was part of the Tennessee General Assembly's push to punish "unruly" demonstrators – some of whom damaged state property – in the wake of a nationwide police reform movement that started when a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in 2020.

The state enhanced the penalty for disrupting a public meeting from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor, putting it on the same level as being charged with impaired driving, simple drug possession, theft under $1,000 and assault. The penalty can include up to 11 months and 29 days in jail with a maximum fine of $2,500.

Constance Every is forcibly removed from the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building in downtown Knoxville after a group of protesters interrupted a Knox County Commission meeting last year.

Attorney: Charges politically motivated

On Tuesday, Guinn and Valentine were appointed attorneys, while Andrews is hiring private counsel. Winter did not appear because she had been subpoenaed to appear in court the same day in Sullivan County.

Hopper's attorneys, Tyler Caviness and Chelsea Moore, asserted her right to a speedy trial and filed a motion to sever her case from the others because she will be ready for trial much sooner.

After Hixson proposed the motion be heard on Aug. 19, the same day the other defendants return to court, Caviness said he was hoping to have the trial by then.

"That’s not gonna happen," Hixson replied, before setting the severance motion for July 22.

Attorney David Stuart, meanwhile, is representing both Every and Skinner, arguing there is no conflict of interest.

"They are both on the same page and expect to stay on the same page," Stuart said after the hearing.

Stuart called the prosecution "politically motivated" and discriminatory, and accused District Attorney General Charme Allen's office of working to suppress dissent over the shooting of a Black teenager.

"The idea that the district attorney justified that killing ... while going gung-ho against the people who protested that killing is not right," he said.

At a November preliminary hearing, Douglas P. Nanney, who was representing six of the seven demonstrators at the time, had argued the demonstrators had a right to speak at the meeting and listed a Sixth Circuit ruling that dealt with protected speech at a school board meeting.

Judge Patricia Long disagreed, moving the cases forward.

Liz Kellar: Covering public safety in East Tennessee

Phone: 865-342-6872 | Email: lkellar@knoxnews.com

