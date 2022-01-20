Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

FILE - Recently deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic, explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.” (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic, explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”

The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.

Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday released a 27-page explanation of why they rejected Djokovic’s challenge.

“The court does not consider the merits or wisdom of the decision,” the judges said. “The task of the court is to rule upon the lawfulness or legality of the decision.”

"Another person in the position of the minister may have not cancelled Mr. Djokovic’s visa. The minister did,” they added.

Djokovic had his visa revoked at Melbourne’s airport on Jan. 6 hours after arriving because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. A judge later found that the border officer’s decision to cancel the visa was legally unreasonable and restored it.

But Hawke used his sweeping discretion under the Immigration Act to cancel the visa again on Friday on the broad ground of public interest.

Djokovic was a “high profile unvaccinated individual” whose presence in Melbourne “may foster anti-vaccination sentiment” and increase pressure on the health system, Hawke said in his 10-page decision to revoke the visa.

Hawke had rejected Djokovic’s arguments that his deportation would appear to be “politically motivated decision-making” that could jeopardize Australia's role as host of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Many argue the government deported Djokovic in response to public anger that an unvaccinated athlete had been allowed into the country without undergoing quarantine, even as the omicron variant strains hospitals, home COVID-19 tests are in short supply and Australians' relatives overseas are barred from visiting because authorities don't recognize their types of vaccines.

The judges rejected Djokovic’s three grounds of appeal. The first was that the decision was illogical, irrational or unreasonable. The second was that the minister could not find that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to health or good order. The third was that the minister could not find Djokovic had a well known stance opposed to vaccination.

“It was open to infer that it was perceived by the public that Mr. Djokovic was not in favor of vaccinations,” the judges said.

Djokovic, who returned to Serbia, is in talks with lawyers about suing the Australian government for £3.2million ($4.4 million) for “ill treatment,” the London-based The Sun newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi.

John Karantzis, a partner in Australian firm Carbone Lawyers, said Djokovic could have a case.

“If he concentrates on the ... unreasonable actions he would allege towards him, and not on policy grounds, he may succeed,” Karantzis told Seven Network television.

_____

McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

    The Federal Court of Australia published the reasons for the decision not to quash the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa.

  • Aus. court: Djokovic visa canceling was rational

    An Australian court said on Thursday (January 20) it dismissed Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancelation, because the minister who revoked it reasonably believed the unvaccinated tennis superstar could be a risk to the community.Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night (January 16) hours after the court's decision.He'd hoped to win a record 21st major title at the Australian Open.Djokovic's saga has fueled global debate over the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated.Greg Barns, spokesperson for the Australian Lawyers Alliance:"We weren't surprised because the minister has this god-like power and because it's so broad. WHITE FLASH ..what it shows is that when it comes to visa holders, they are vulnerable to a minister exercising their powers personally."The Federal Court also rejected the argument there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever urged anyone not to get vaccinated, saying the public could perceive that he was opposed to vaccination, given he had not been vaccinated.'An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages,' the judges said, 'this is not fanciful, it does not need evidence.'Djokovic's stay in Australia was an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancelations, two court challenges and a total of five nights at an immigration detention hotel.His lawyers argued that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision was irrational, he lacked evidence that Djokovic's presence in Australia may stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, and had failed to consider that deporting Djokovic might inflame anti-vax feeling.The Federal Court said Hawke is allowed to cancel a visa as long as he is satisfied the holder, quote, "may be a risk to the health or good order of the Australian community".

  • Australia court rules minister acted rationally in cancelling Djokovic's visa

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it reasonably believed Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, may be a risk to the community. The Federal Court also rejected the argument there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever urged anyone not to get vaccinated, saying it was open to infer that the public would perceive that he was opposed to vaccinations, since he said he had not been vaccinated. Djokovic's saga has fuelled global debate over the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated as governments look to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Emma Raducanu out of Australian Open after hand blister hampers her against Danka Kovinic

    Emma Raducanu’s unpredictable career took another strange turn as she suffered a bizarre defeat against world No 98 Danka Kovinic.

  • The clock is ticking for Andy Murray - after Australian Open exit how much longer can he keep doing this?

    Impressive qualifier Daniel wins in straight sets 6-4 6-4 6-4 Murray suffers first grand-slam loss to opponent outside top 100 Daniel, 28, reaches third round of slam for first time in career

  • ‘The Daily Show’ Brutally Roasts Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic

    Comedy CentralThe Daily Show returned from a long hiatus on Tuesday and among the stories host Trevor Noah decided to catch up on was the drawn-out saga of tennis champion Novak Djokovic’s ejection from the Australian Open for his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.“This was supposed to have been a big week for Djokovic,” Noah said. “But like my dream of starring in the biopic of Weird Al, it wasn’t meant to be.”In reference to a survey that found 71% of Australians favored his deportation, the

  • Latest Republican bill to ban critical race theory in Arizona is … racist

    House Bill 2112, a bill to ban critical race theory, is another example of a useless, paranoid solution in search of a problem.

  • Kyrgios, Murray irked by 'stupid' Ronaldo boo-like chanting

    Andy Murray called it "irritating" and Nick Kyrgios said it was "stupid" as confused players at the Australian Open had to deal with spectators giving them Cristiano Ronaldo's "siuu" celebration treatment.

  • Medvedev withstands Kyrgios, crowd to advance in Australia

    Daniil Medvedev faced a hostile crowd and a full array of Nick Kyrgios’ outbursts and tricks, and still remained calm for long enough to reach the third round at the Australian Open. The 115th-ranked Kyrgios worked up the crowd, hit ’tweeners and drop shots, mixed up the pace of his groundstrokes and tossed in an under-arm serve in a bid to ruffle the second-ranked Russian. Medvedev kept his composure, taking a quick trip to the locker room after losing the third set and recovering to win 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Thursday on a rowdy Rod Laver Arena.

  • Australian Open: Emma Raducanu falls as high women’s seeds upset

    At the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu, Garbiñe Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit all lost in the second round.

  • Joe Biden: 'What's Mitch for?'

    While defending the White House’s track record during his first year in office, President Biden lamented Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lack of a policy plan and former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

  • The Latest: Medvedev foils Kyrgios, crowd at Australian Open

    Daniil Medvedev has overcome Nick Kyrgios and all his tricks and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. Second-seeded Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and was runner-up in Australia, is the highest-ranked player in the tournament after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open.

  • Could NYC Be the Next Crypto Hub?

    New York City mayor Eric Adams' crypto ambitions have sent the city racing against Miami to become the next center of the digital asset industry. Muneeb Ali, co-founder of proof-of-transfer blockchain Stacks that runs parallel to the Bitcoin network, and CEO of Hiro, which has helped developed NYCCoin, shares insights into crypto in NYC and beyond.

  • Yelp Just Released the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022 — and Most Offer Meals for Less Than

    The list includes Afghan, Japanese, and Honduran restaurants.

  • Australia, UK to 'fight back' against hostile states in cyber - minister

    Australia and Britain will "fight back" against cyber attacks from China, Russia, and Iran, defence minister Peter Dutton said ahead of consultations with Britain in Sydney. Australia's defence and foreign affairs ministers are due to meet Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace and foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday for the annual Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN).

  • Public health experts say vaccine equity a must to end pandemic

    Talking about the vaccination gap at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference, World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergencies Director Mike Ryan said that over half of the world's population has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but only 7% of the population has been fully vaccinated in Africa. The discovery of the Omicron variant in southern Africa has heightened claims that low inoculation rates can encourage viral mutations, which can then spread to countries where rates are much higher.

  • Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

    Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.

  • My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

    XRP, the cryptocurrency at the heart of the Ripple payment system, is poised to crush the market in 2022.

  • Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

    Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. Spain's center-left prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, wants the European Union to consider similar changes now that the surge of the omicron variant has shown that the disease is becoming less lethal. Sánchez said the changes should not happen before the omicron surge is over, but officials need to start shaping the post-pandemic world now: “We are doing our homework, anticipating scenarios."

  • Naomi Osaka poked fun at her artistic abilities after botching yet another Australian Open camera lens doodle

    "Jesus! Oh my god. It didn't get better," Naomi Osaka exclaimed mid-doodle while drawing a smiley face on the Australian Open camera lens.