Judge's family story is rooted in the history of Detroit and America

Duke Ellington was known for his sartorial and musical elegance as a celebrated pianist, composer and orchestra leader. But when a young Ulysses Whittaker Boykin met Ellington, the stylish, musical genius came to the door wearing a “bathrobe, pajamas and a stocking cap.”

And while the poetry and other writings of Langston Hughes — a central figure in the Harlem Renaissance — have been enjoyed by readers across the globe, it is unlikely that many people can say they received Hughes’ books in the mail, sent by the famous author himself, which was the case for Boykin, who began receiving the books after a face-to-face encounter with Hughes before Boykin’s 10th birthday.

Even the 1956 Republican National Convention was not out of the reach for a young Boykin, who that summer soaked up all of the convention action that took place within the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

Having close and sometimes intimate contact with important people long before he became a judge of the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County, was a common experience for Boykin. That was due to the time he spent as a young man on “business trips” with his father, Ulysses Wilhelm Boykin, who was pretty important in his own right as a Republican National Convention delegate; public relations and media trailblazer; and one of the driving forces behind the launch of Detroit’s WGPR-TV 62, the nation’s first Black-owned TV station.

“I had exposure,” the now 78-year-old Judge Boykin said when describing what he received from his father, who, as vice president of civic affairs and public relations, continued contributing to WGPR-TV 62 after the station went on the air on Sept. 29, 1975. “My father knew everybody. He could be sitting in an after-hour establishment tonight and be at the White House tomorrow. That was his range.”

Judge Boykin now serves as a visiting judge for the Oakland County Courthouse after retiring from the Wayne County Circuit Court, where he was a judge from 1999 through 2020. On consecutive days beginning Monday evening Feb. 12, Boykin spoke from his home in the historic Palmer Woods neighborhood. And during those conversations he explained how his father’s connections helped the future Judge Boykin make history in Detroit's legal community.

“We didn’t call it that then, but it was ‘networking,’ " Judge Boykin said, while recalling how “an approach from two different angles” helped to bring him to the attention of some of the most prestigious law firms in the city. “It was the Thomas family, a prominent Black family in Detroit, and my father’s political presence. Sam Thomas Sr. provided the list, and during spring break of 1969 I called the hiring departments and said: ‘I’m a second-year law student at Harvard Law School and I’m interested in summer employment.’

“I received offers to be what was called then a ‘summer clerk’ from Dykema Gossett, Dickinson Wright and GM. I chose Dickinson Wright, which had been looking to find qualified Black attorneys and Richard Van Dusen (former Dickinson Wright chairman) knew thorough Republican politics.”

The important “exposure” that Boykin — one of the founders of Harvard Law School’s Black Law Student Association — received as a summer clerk led Dickinson Wright to extend an offer to him in 1970 after Boykin’s graduation from Harvard Law School, which made him the first African American attorney to practice at the firm.

But while holding a place in Detroit history is no doubt a source of pride for Boykin, who also practiced at the prestigious Lewis, White & Clay law firm in Detroit before becoming a judge, some of his personal motivation for entering the legal profession, along with his lifelong commitment to excellence, can be gleaned from a small photo Boykin held delicately in his den on the afternoon of Feb. 13.

The picture shows 1st Lt. Johnson C. Whittaker Jr., the maternal grandfather of Judge Boykin, as he appeared during World War I while serving in the U.S. Army. He would rise to the rank of captain. Later, the decorated war veteran would come to Michigan and, as a civil engineer, he was a part of a surveying crew that constructed the Detroit Willow Run Expressway (Interstate 94) from Detroit to Ypsilanti. In addition, he is credited with being a part of a project which widened a stretch of Gratiot Avenue, along with leading an all-African American surveying crew involved in the construction of U.S.-10 from Claire to Reed City.

Capt. Whittaker also was the son of Johnson Chesnut Whittaker, who was among the first Black cadets at the U.S. Military Academy. Johnson Chesnut Whittaker’s tumultuous cadet experience was the subject of the Showtime movie “Assault at West Point: The Court Martial of Johnson Whittaker” based on a book by John Marszalek about Whittaker, who in 1880 was left unconscious and tied to his bed after a late-night attack by three fellow cadets while he was sleeping. In a trial afterward, where Whittaker sought justice, he was accused of faking the crime. It would take until 1995 for Johnson Chesnut Whittaker to receive a degree of justice from the country he sought to serve and protect, when President Bill Clinton awarded him a posthumous U.S. Army commission during a White House ceremony.

However, as Judge Boykin explained, there was a resilient side to Johnson Chesnut Whittaker’s story that was never extinguished. In fact, after being discharged from the academy, Johnson Chesnut Whittaker returned to South Carolina, where he practiced law and later taught at what is now South Carolina State University. The same institution where his oldest son, Miller Whittaker, also a commissioned Army officer, would serve as president. And decades later, the family’s connection to the university can still bring out excitement in Judge Boykin’s voice when he replays the time he spent living near South Carolina State University as a young child before returning to Detroit in 1952.

“When I was 5 years old, I knew I was going to college, because that’s what I saw,” said Judge Boykin, a 1963 graduate of Cass Technical High School, who returned to the South to further his education at Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in Virginia.

Listening to Judge Boykin vividly describe scenes from decades — and even more than a century ago — about other members of his family that defended their country; operated businesses; educated students, including here in Detroit, and more is to be in the company of someone with a deep reverence for history, which was his major as an undergraduate. Not surprisingly, while in his den surrounded by books and photos he pulled out, Judge Boykin revealed that he seriously considered becoming a history professor. Still, if Judge Boykin ever wonders what it feels like to teach history for a living, he doesn't have to look far given that for the past 20 years his son, Peter, has been a history instructor for Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD).

And, like his father, who is a past recipient of the “Champion of Justice Award” from the State Bar of Michigan, Peter Boykin believes his work and the institution where he teaches have an important role to play in the community.

“It’s been a very awesome ride,” said Peter Boykin, whose 1994 Cass Tech graduation portrait hanging in his parents’ (Judge Ulysses and Pamela Boykin) den is almost the spitting image of his father’s high school graduation picture that hangs nearby, with the exception of a mustache worn only by Peter. “As a history instructor, I have met so many great students. And I want them all to know that every culture has made significant contributions to civilization — everyone in the world matters.”

Peter Boykin had an opportunity to bring that statement to life on Valentine’s Day afternoon in a classroom on WCCCD’s Northwest Campus, within the General Arts Building, as he taught a class titled World Civilization Part 1. The main agenda item for the 12 students present was the viewing of a video from Henry Louis Gates’ “Wonders of the African World” PBS series. Quiet attentiveness best described the atmosphere in the classroom while the video aired. But there were other signs, such as the way many students asked about Peter Boykin's father while entering the class and how students and the instructor seemed to naturally work together to come up with answers during a Q&A session, that suggested other human needs were being met while the students were learning about Nubia.

“I love the class, I love history and I’m learning a lot of things,” were the words spoken after class by 52-year-old Detroiter Equeilla Sledge, who was even more exuberant when she explained how she hopes to apply her education as an aspiring teacher. “I definitely want to teach in Detroit because I was born and raised here (on the east side) and I attended Detroit Public Schools. I feel that teachers are needed so badly in Detroit right now and if I can help catch those kids when they’re really, really small and give them what they need I feel it will make it better for them and our future.”

If volunteering to work with a fellow classmate on an upcoming research paper about Egyptian history reflects that a student is into a class, then Michelle Barnett must be “loving” Peter Boykin’s course as well.

“I was ready to get back into the swing of things,” said Barnett, a mother of two teenage boys and a 1990 graduate of Redford High School, who had not been a student since 2008 before this year. “I had gotten older and I was wondering if I still had the patience to teach. But everyone keeps telling me, ‘Michelle, you are meant to be a teacher.’ So I was thinking that maybe this is still my calling and in due time we will see.”

After class on Valentine’s Day, Peter Boykin had limited time to talk because he had more students to teach at WCCCD’s Downriver Campus. But two days earlier, Peter Boykin had a chance to tell the story of his family’s history his way, which invoked the term “knocked it out the park,” when he proudly described his father’s interview when he was seeking the opportunity to make history at Dickinson Wright. And later in the conversation, Peter Boykin made it known that he would like to make a similar impression — in his own way — with the students he teaches at WCCCD.

“Being a HBCU graduate (Hampton University) I want to reciprocate what I received,” explained Peter Boykin, who, like his dad, provided passionate, colorful accounts about historical people he has been close to in Detroit, including Rosa "Mother Parks" and Betty Shabazz. “I’m more than an instructor. I’m a mentor and guidance counselor, too, and the first thing I ask a student is ‘What are your goals?’ I let the students know that they will get an extra helping hand here and that there is nothing they can’t achieve.”

