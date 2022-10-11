Judges: grand jury flawed, murder charges dropped for ex-cop

A judge has thrown out charges against a former Philadelphia police officer charged with murder after shooting a Black man in the back as he fled.

The judge ruled Tuesday that the instructions given to a grand jury were flawed.

Ex-officer Ryan Pownall had been charged with murder in the 2017 on-duty shooting death of 30-year-old David Jones.

Court records showed all the charges against Pownall were “quashed” Tuesday after a motions hearing before a Common Pleas Judge.

A message left with Pownall’s attorneys was not immediately returned. Prosecutors said they strongly disagreed with the decision and planned to review their options.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases Target 11 Exclusive: Student charged with raping teacher apologized, said he has ‘urges’ Former University of Pittsburgh student facing child porn charges VIDEO: Crews respond to garage fire in Fox Chapel’ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts