Judges grants $10M bond request in Boulder County murder case

Aug. 10—A judge granted a $10 million bond request from the District Attorney's Office in a first-degree murder case Thursday.

Martin Cerda, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman during an attempted carjacking, is now being held on a $10 million bond after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that defendants with first-degree murder charges are not eligible for no-bond holds.

Cerda, 24, is the third defendant in Boulder County with a first-degree murder charge to be taken off a no bond hold. In all three cases, the District Attorney's Office has requested a $10 million bond — which has been granted by the judge in each case.

Cerda is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony murder, five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of violent crime, vehicular eluding and reckless driving, according to online court records.

The codefendant in the case, Adriana Vargas, 25, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Vargas and Cerda, both from Greeley, are set to next appear in Boulder County Court at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 18 for arraignment, according to online court records. Vargas is currently held on a $250,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, just after midnight on Oct. 30, Cerda and Vargas fled Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies before making their way to the area of U.S. 287 and Yellowstone Road, where they attempted to carjack a truck with 21-year-old Taylor Smith and her mother inside.

Witnesses said Cerda fired into the truck, hitting Smith. Smith's mother drove away from the scene and then to the hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead.

Deputies and a K-9 team were able to track Cerda, Vargas and two other occupants of the vehicle to a property in the 10,600 block of Yellowstone Road, where they found all four hiding in a camper. They were all taken into custody without further incident.

The two passengers told deputies Cerda and Vargas had been using drugs and selling fentanyl the night before the shooting.