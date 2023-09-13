Judges hear arguments in appeal of Homrighausen's theft in office conviction

CAMBRIDGE ‒ Three judges with the Fifth District Court of Appeals peppered attorneys with questions Tuesday as they heard arguments for and against reversing the theft in office conviction of former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen.

The hearing was held in the main courtroom of the Guernsey County Courthouse in Cambridge.

Homrighausen was convicted in November in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court of theft in office, dereliction of duty and four counts of soliciting improper compensation related to fees he collected for officiating at weddings. He appealed his conviction to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in February.

The former mayor's attorneys are arguing the trial court made several errors. First, they argued that because the city of Dover has no legislation establishing fees for weddings, the city had no claim on the money Homrighausen received for performing weddings. Therefore, his conviction on theft in office and dereliction of duty charges should be reversed.

Second, they argued that conviction on theft in office and dereliction of duty charges preclude Homrighausen being found guilty of soliciting improper compensation. For Homrighausen to be convicted of theft in office, he had to lawfully receive money on the city's behalf. To convict him of soliciting improper compensation, he had to unlawfully receive money on his own behalf.

"As a result, the verdicts on those counts are mutually exclusive and cannot stand," they wrote in their trial brief.

Finally, they argued the former mayor's constitutional rights were violated because during his trial his attorneys were prohibited from questioning Dover Auditor Nicole Stoldt and Mayor Shane Gunnoe about a recommendation that the city adopt an ordinance governing a mayor receiving money for officiating at weddings.

Defense attorney's arguments

Addressing the issue of fees, Homrighausen's attorney, William C. Livingston, told the judges, "To say that the money belongs to the city of Dover, there has to be some reason based on statute, and in this case there isn't."

Judge Andrew J. King asked Livingston his thoughts on the state's response to his argument that the wedding fees didn't belong to Dover. The state argued if the city wasn't being deprived of money, then it was the newlyweds who were victims of theft by deception because they weren't required to pay a city fee for the mayor's services.

Livingston responded that based on the trial record, the only victim identified was the city of Dover.

State's contention

In presenting the state's arguments, Sam Kirk, an attorney for the Ohio Auditor of State, addressed the defense's contention that Homrighausen didn't steal the money because the city didn't own that money because he had no authority to charge that fee.

"Our answer to that is, well, that results in an admission that the mayor was in fact stealing from the public," Kirk said.

King asked, "If the couples sought and received the service, they paid the money to the mayor personally, how were they then victims of theft?"

Kirk responded the couples didn't have to pay for Homrighausen to officiate at their wedding, but they were told that they did.

"There's a plenty of evidence established that the appellant was in fact doing everything he did under color of office and was soliciting fees on behalf of the city," he said.

The judges took the appeal under advisement.

