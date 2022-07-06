Judges keeping Capitol riot trials in DC amid bias claims

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A growing number of Capitol riot defendants are pushing to get their trials moved out of Washington. They claim they can't get a fair trial before unbiased jurors in the District of Columbia. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — For some of the Washington, D.C., residents who reported for jury duty last month, a pro-Trump mob's assault on the U.S. Capitol felt like a personal attack.

Ahead of a trial for a Michigan man charged in the riot, one prospective juror said a police officer injured during the melee is a close friend. Another has friends who are congressional staffers or journalists who worked at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A woman whose boyfriend lived near the Capitol recalled the terror she felt that day.

None of them served on the federal jury that swiftly convicted Anthony Robert Williams of storming the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

But their personal connections to the riot highlight the challenge facing judges and attorneys in choosing impartial jurors in Washington to decide the hundreds of criminal cases stemming from the insurrection — especially as lawmakers hold high-profile public hearings on the insurrection less than a mile from the courthouse.

One of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack has already been delayed after defense attorneys argued that their clients couldn’t get a fair trial in the midst of televised hearings by the House committee investigating the riot.

And a growing number of defendants are pushing to have their trials moved out of D.C., saying the outcome of the first trials proves that the odds are unfairly stacked against Jan. 6 defendants in the nation's capital.

“D.C. is a city that, as a whole, feels that it has been the victim of a crime," attorneys in two cases against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group wrote in court papers seeking to have their trials moved to Virginia.

Prosecutors and judges see no evidence that Capitol rioters can’t get a fair trial in D.C. and believe the process of weeding out biased jurors is working. Judges presiding over Jan. 6 cases have consistently rejected requests to move trials, saying the capital has plenty of residents who can serve as fair jurors.

Prosecutors' unblemished record so far in jury trials for Jan. 6 cases may speak to the strength of the evidence against the rioters, many of whom were captured on camera storming the Capitol and even bragged about their actions on social media.

It's the latest in a string of long-shot legal gambits from defendants charged with crimes ranging from low-level misdemeanors to felony seditious conspiracy. Already more than 300 people across the U.S. have pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the riot. Collectively, 72 jurors have unanimously convicted six Jan. 6 defendants of all 35 counts in their indictments.

The federal court in Washington — where all the Jan. 6 cases are being heard — has seen plenty of politically charged trials, including those for former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, Iran-Contra figure Oliver North and ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone, prosecutors note.

It’s exceptionally rare for judges to agree to move trials to a different location, even in the most high-profile cases. Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, for example, was tried in Boston over the objections of his attorneys even though a large number of people in the city were impacted by the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

If Jan. 6 defendant Anthony Robert Williams had had his way, his trial would have been held in his native Michigan. His lawyers argued that inflammatory media coverage of the Capitol attack tainted a jury pool that already was predisposed to view Williams as somebody who victimized them.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell denied Williams’ request for a change of trial venue before jury selection started on June 27. One by one, the judge questioned 49 prospective jurors before seating 12 jurors and two alternates.

Howell disqualified several prospective jurors after questioning them about their personal connections or strong feelings about the events of Jan. 6. The judge asked a woman if her friendship with an officer whose ribs were broken during the riot would prevent her from being fair and impartial.

“My Christianity says, ‘No,’ but my feelings say, ‘Yes,’” the woman replied.

A man married to a USA Today reporter said Jan. 6 is a frequent topic of discussion among their friends who work at the Capitol.

“It would be very difficult to separate those,” he said before Howell excused him.

Howell also disqualified a woman who described herself as “very left biased” and a former New York City resident who said his “deep-rooted” dislike for former President Donald Trump predates his White House years.

The jurors picked for Williams’ trial included a NASA engineer, a moving company employee, a paralegal, a Wall Street regulator and a former State Department employee. None of them expressed any strong opinions about Jan. 6.

More than three dozen Capitol riot defendants have asked to have their trials moved out of Washington, including at least nine who filed their requests in June. None has succeeded so far.

In denying one such request, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said she agreed with prosecutors that there is no reason to believe that Washington’s entire population was so affected by the events of Jan. 6 that they can’t seat an impartial panel.

“In any U.S. jurisdiction, most prospective jurors will have heard about the events of January 6, and many will have various disqualifying biases,” she wrote.

Before a jury convicted retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster of assaulting a Capitol police officer during the riot, Webster’s lawyer said a survey of Washington residents found that 84% believe Jan. 6 defendants were trying to overturn the 2020 election results and keep Trump in power. The defense attorney, James Monroe, also noted that 92% of Washington residents voted for Biden.

“Given the lopsided political makeup of the District, it is impossible to panel a jury that is not entirely comprised of people preordained to find Webster — a presumed Trump supporter — guilty,” Monroe wrote.

U.S District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the motion, saying the survey shows that nearly half of the Washington residents polled “would keep an open mind in the context of a specific case.”

Members of the Oath Keepers also failed to persuade Mehta to move their trial on seditious conspiracy charges from Washington to Alexandria, Virginia. Their lawyers noted that every Jan. 6 case tried before jury in Washington has resulted in a conviction.

“That is true, but guilty verdicts are hardly unusual in federal criminal prosecutions,” Mehta wrote. “The mere existence of other guilty verdicts does not mean that the jury pool is inherently tainted.”

Williams’ trial was the first for a Jan. 6 case since a House committee began holding hearings on the Capitol riot, which drew millions of TV viewers.

Defense attorney John Kiyonaga, who represents Capitol riot defendant Robert Morss, said the House committee hearings have “poisoned” the jury pool in Washington. Kiyonaga has asked for his client’s trial to be moved to another district.

“The Committee has spoon fed to the entire nation a precisely choreographed rendition of January 6th defendants as ‘insurrectionists’ and murderous orchestrators of an attempted coup,” Kiyonaga wrote.

A trial was scheduled to start in August for several members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group charged with seditious conspiracy and accused of plotting to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6.

But U..S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed to move the trial to December after lawyers for some Proud Boys members argued they couldn’t pick an impartial jury in the midst of the House committee hearings.

Defense attorney Carmen Hernandez also cited “non-stop prejudicial publicity” from the House committee hearings as grounds for moving the Proud Boys trial to another district, but the judge hasn’t ruled on that yet.

___

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

__

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege.

Recommended Stories

  • Gunman in Highland Park mass shooting had made previous threats of violence

    For the first time today, we learned about the past contact police had with the gunman charged in the mass shooting in Highland Park; including threats of violence, and weapons seized from his home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is asking how he was able to legally obtain guns.

  • Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids

    Immigrant advocates head to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday in hopes of saving an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of people brought into the U.S. as children. A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefitting from it while his order is appealed. DACA proponents planned an early morning vigil ahead of arguments at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • DA: Winthrop man pointed fake gun at passing cars during setup of Fourth of July parade

    A Winthrop man is on house arrest after being accused of pointing a replica weapon at passing cars during setup of the city’s Independence Day parade.

  • Panic at Orlando’s Lake Eola fireworks show

    Something caused people to flee from Orlando’s fireworks display at Lake Eola downtown on Monday night. WKMG-Channel 6, which was broadcasting the event live, lost audio of the band playing at Lake Eola’s bandshell and then went to a static picture of the fireworks. There were reports of people fleeing the park and some jumping into the lake. There were no confirmed reports of any shots fired, ...

  • 15-year-old gunned down in Reedley days after another 15-year-old killed in Parlier

    For the second time in less than a week, someone shot and killed a 15-year-old high school student in eastern Fresno County - first in Parlier and now in Reedley.

  • Tesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production Milestone

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors have a lot to parse after the July 4 holiday: a disappointing quarter of deliveries, a record month of production, and now several weeks of downtime at multiple plants.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4

  • Italy Declares State of Emergency on Impact From Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy declared a state of emergency in five northern and central regions devastated by a recent drought, as a severe heat wave takes its toll on agriculture and threatens power supplies.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneCit

  • Letters to the Editor: Liz Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson — heroes our country needs right now

    Liz Cheney, a Republican, is putting her career on the line to hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6. She got help from Cassidy Hutchinson.

  • July 4th violence leaves Democrats frustrated Biden not doing more on gun control

    The less than two weeks’ time between President Biden signing a bipartisan bill aimed at curbing gun violence and another mass shooting taking place, this time during a Fourth of July parade, has left some Democrats and allies frustrated the administration isn’t doing enough to help prevent the next attack. From the White House, Biden…

  • 'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

    Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region — where Russia is waging a fierce offensive — describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. In interviews with The Associated Press, some complained of chaotic organization, desertions and mental health problems caused by relentless shelling. Lt. Volodymyr Nazarenko, 30, second-in-command of the Ukrainian National Guard’s Svoboda Battalion, was with troops who retreated from Sievierodonetsk under orders from military leaders.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg is set to testify in a trial against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg, her lawyer says

    The Manhattan DA's office is preparing witnesses for its case against the Trump Organization, which will likely go to trial in the fall.

  • R&B singer R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -R&B singer R. Kelly, who was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison following his sex trafficking conviction, was removed from suicide watch on Tuesday morning at the Brooklyn jail where he is being held, federal prosecutors said. Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean confirmed the multiplatinum singer is no longer on suicide watch, but said he plans to press ahead with his lawsuit over being placed there. Kelly, 55, is suing the Metropolitan Detention Center, saying jail officials there ordered the watch immediately after his June 29 sentencing "solely for punitive purposes" and because he was a "high-profile" inmate.

  • Polish wall fails to deter African, Cuban migrants

    STORY: This is Poland's 18-feet-tall steel barrier, built on its border with Belarus.It was meant to be a European version of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wall, protecting the EU's eastern frontier from illegal migration.But the wall, stretching about 116 miles, may not be enough to halt the steady flow of people trying to cross into Poland.Joel and Lisa, a 30-year-old married couple from Cuba said they had climbed the barrier overnight from Russia.Their faces are hidden to protect their identities.JOEL: "Before climbing up we put both pieces of luggage together with our shoes between the bars. Then we got to the other side and ran."VOICE OF LISA: "We couldn’t put our shoes back on the other side because the guards were there. There’s a guardhouse every kilometer. You have to run for at least one kilometer to get away from them as soon as possible."The couple moved to Russia on a student visa in April 2021 as they struggled to feed their family back home.Lisa's three children stayed behind in Cuba.But the political situation in Russia became tense because of the war in Ukraine.Joel and Lisa decided to take the long journey to Spain via Belarus and Poland to join other family members.Poland started building its steel barrier in January......after nearly 40,000 people tried to cross from Belarus between August 2021 and January 2022.The Polish government also imposed an emergency zone near the border and began a campaign of pushing migrants back to Belarus.Critics say this sparked a humanitarian catastrophe.But Poland insists the measures were necessary in response to what it called Belarus' provocations.The wall was completed last month.But Grupa Granica, a coalition of NGOs said people still go over, under or through it.Paulina Bownik is the doctor who has provided medical help to over 300 people since last August."We have people in the woods all the time. We have more and more of them and I don't believe the wall will stop them. Whether there are cameras, perimeter or any other systems or not, people will find a way to get here."This year, the border guard recorded less than 5,900 attempts to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, compared with nearly 40,000 between August and December 2021.What has changed, however, is that most migrants use Russia to get to Europe.Unlike last year, when the majority came from the Middle East via Belarus, according to the Polish border guard.

  • Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to July 4th Shooting in Hometown, Highland Park

    Rachel Brosnahan, who grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood of Chicago, expresses shock of July 4 parade shooting. "I'm sick to my stomach," she shared on social media.

  • Sorry, Mayor Lucas: Kansas City police don’t need to bring back the horseback patrol

    Yes, having officers ride horses was popular. It wasn’t an effective way to deal with preventing violence. | Editorial

  • Former Trump chief of staff: Republicans should pay attention to Jan. 6 hearings

    Mick Mulvaney: “almost all of the evidence presented so far is coming from eminently credible sources: Republicans.” | Opinion

  • Palm Beach letter: Congressional Jan. 6 select committee is a sham

    Letter: Committee will be is 'one of the egregious violators of democratic' principles in country's history

  • Officials offer new details in deadly officer shooting in Eastern Kentucky

    A conference held by city and police officials revealed two people are hospitalized after the Allen, Kentucky shooting.

  • At least six people were killed during Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    A person of interest is in custody following a shooting that took place at parade in a suburb of Chicago on Monday. At least six people were killed and dozens were injured in the shooting. CBS' Kris Van Cleave joins "CBS News Mornings" from Highland Park and shares the latest updates as officials investigate the attack

  • A polarized U.S. celebrates Independence Day

    DeShanna Neal's 7-year-old son stopped standing for the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag in school, questioning whether the United States of America really stood for, as the pledge says, "liberty and justice for all." Neal is also a candidate for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Another American interviewed ahead of the holiday marking the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, was in a more celebratory mood.