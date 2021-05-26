Judges, lawyers in MH17 trial visit wreckage of plane

  • Trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, center, other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military Airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, far right, points as he and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • Trial judges and lawyers are seen inside as they view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • View of the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen Airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • View of the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen Airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • Trial judges and lawyers are seen inside as they view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
  • Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, right, points as he and other trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
1 / 9

APTOPIX Netherlands Ukraine Plane

Trial judges and lawyers view the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase, southern Netherlands, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
PETER DEJONG and MIKE CORDER
·3 min read

GILZE-RIJEN AIR BASE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges and lawyers in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 visited the wreckage of the plane Wednesday at a Dutch military air base.

Remnants of the Boeing 777 were laid out in a hangar at the Gilze-Rijen Air Base. The cockpit and front section of the fuselage were partially pieced together from wreckage recovered after the plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew members on board.

Arlette Schijns, a lawyer representing families of victims, said the visit would help the next of kin who are “still searching after all these years for the truth and justice.”

“As painful as it is to see the airplane, it is good that you are here, that your court sees for itself the material damage done to the plane," Schijns said. “Anybody who sees that can imagine that the immaterial suffering caused by this is immense.”

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis led judges into the hangar, where they studied the wreckage. The judges walked around and climbed steps to a raised platform that allowed them to see the inside of the partial reconstruction, which included the remnants of two cockpit seats for pilots.

The plane was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, by what an international investigation and a separate Dutch crash probe concluded was a Buk missile. The four defendants, none of whom has surrendered to face justice, are accused of involvement in the attack and the murder of all the people on Flight MH17.

The left side of the cockpit was badly damaged by what prosecutors say was a missile fired by pro-Russian separatist rebels. Prosecutors say the Buk missile was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base. Russia denies any involvement in the plane's downing, which happened during the conflict, then recent, between separatists and Ukrainian government forces in the country's east.

During Wednesday's review of the wreckage, the judges visited the hangar first and were followed by the lawyers before they all visited together. One lawyer used a tape measure to gauge the size of holes in parts of the wreckage.

Families of the victims were not present but could follow the events via a livestream. The families had a previous opportunity to visit the wreckage.

Steenhuis said the court realized that the visit would have “an exceptional emotional charge" for relatives of the dead.

"The reconstruction is, after all, a plane in which their loved ones were on their way to a destination they never reached,” he said.

The judge said the aim of the visit was to allow the court to make observations “that at a later stage can be used as probative or exculpatory evidence.”

After a years-long international investigation, prosecutors named four suspects in the downing of Flight MH17: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Only Pulatov is represented at the trial by lawyers. He has denied involvement.

The preliminary phase of the trial began last year. Next month, the court will begin debating the merits of the case, which is expected to continue into 2022.

____

Corder reported from The Hague.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

    A collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people was caused by a train driver's negligence, according to a preliminary investigation, Malaysia's transport minister said Tuesday. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with a vacant train that was being driven manually in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, the world’s tallest twin towers. It was the first major crash for the 23-year-old metro system.

  • Oil companies are going all-in on petrochemicals – and green chemistry needs help to compete

    A Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, California. AP Photo/Paul SakumaGlobal oil consumption declined by roughly 9% in 2020 as the pandemic reduced business and pleasure travel, factory production and transportation of goods. This abrupt drop accelerated an ongoing shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. U.S. government forecasts show that oil use for transportation, industry, construction, heating and electricity is declining and will continue to drop in the coming years. This trend has enormous implications for the oil industry: As the International Energy Agency observed in 2020, “No oil and gas company will be unaffected by clean energy transitions.” About 80% of every barrel of oil refined in the U.S. today is used to make gasoline, distillate (diesel) and jet fuel, with the rest going into petrochemical products. EIA Many of these companies are trying to make up losses by boosting production of petrochemicals derived from oil and natural gas. Today roughly 80% of every barrel of oil is used to make gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, with the rest going into petrochemical products. As demand for petroleum fuels gradually declines, the amount of oil used for that “other” share will grow. This makes sense as a business strategy, but here’s the problem: Researchers are working to develop more sustainable replacements for petrochemical products, including bio-based plastics and specialty chemicals. However, petrochemicals can be manufactured at a fraction of the cost. As a biochemist working to develop environmentally benign versions of valuable chemicals, I’m concerned that without adequate support, pioneering green chemistry research will struggle to compete with fossil-based products. This video from Austrian oil and gas company OMV shows how petrochemicals serve as building blocks for goods from pharmaceuticals to bike helmets. Pivoting toward petrochemicals Petrochemicals are used in millions of products, from plastics, detergents, shampoos and makeup to industrial solvents, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, fertilizer and carpeting. Over the next 20 years, oil company BP projects that this market will grow by 16% to 20%. Oil companies are ramping up to increase petrochemical production. In the Saudi Arabian town of Yanbu, for example, two state-owned companies, Saudi Aramco and Sabic, are planning a new complex that will produce 9 million metric tons of petrochemicals each year, transforming Arabian light crude oil into lubricants, solvents and other products. These changes are happening across the global industry. Several Chinese companies are constructing factories that will convert about 40% of their oil into chemicals such as p-Xylene, a building block for industrial chemicals. Exxon-Mobil began expanding research and development on petrochemicals as far back as 2014. The International Energy Agency projects that petrochemicals will account for one-third of growth in global oil demand through 2030 and half of growth in demand through 2050. The promise of green chemistry At the same time, in the U.S. and other industrialized countries, health, environmental and security issues are driving a quest to produce sustainable alternatives for petroleum-based chemicals. Drilling for oil and natural gas, using petrochemicals and burning fossil fuels have widespread environmental and human health impacts. High oil consumption also raises national security concerns. The Department of Energy has led basic research on bioproducts through its national laboratories and funding for university BioEnergy Research Centers. These labs are developing plant-based, sustainable domestic biofuels and bioproducts, including petrochemical replacements, through a process called “metabolic engineering.” Researchers like me are using enzymes to transform leafy waste matter from crops and other sources into sugars that can be consumed by microorganisms – typically, bacteria and fungi such as yeast. These microorganisms then transform the sugars into molecules, similar to the way that yeast converts sugar to ethanol, fermenting it into beer. In the creation of bioproducts, instead of creating ethanol the sugar is transformed into other molecules. We can design these metabolic pathways to create solvents; components in widely used polymers like nylon; perfumes; and many other products. My laboratory is exploring ways to engineer enzymes – catalysts produced by living cells that cause or speed up biochemical reactions. We want to produce enzymes that can be put into engineered bacteria, in order to make structurally complex natural products. The overall goal is to put carbon and oxygen together in a predictable fashion, similar to the chemical structures created through petroleum-based chemistry. But the green approach uses natural substances instead of oil or natural gas as building blocks. This isn’t a new concept. Enzymes in bacteria are used to make an important antibiotic, erythromycin, which was first discovered in 1952. All of this takes place in a biorefinery – a facility that takes natural inputs like algae, crop waste or specially grown energy crops like switchgrass and converts them into commercially valuable substances, as oil refineries do with petroleum. After fermenting sugars with engineered microorganisms, a biorefinery separates and purifies microbial cells to produce a spectrum of bio-based products, including food additives, animal feed, fragrances, chemicals and plastics. In response to the global plastic pollution crisis, one research priority is “polymer upcycling.” Using bio-based feedstocks can transform single-use water bottles into materials that are more recyclable than petroleum-based versions because they are easier to heat and remold. Thousands of pounds of marine debris, much of it plastic, collects on Midway Atoll in the northern Pacific Ocean. Holly Richards, USFWS Reducing the cost gap To replace polluting goods and practices, sustainable alternatives have to be cost-competitive. For example, many plastics currently end up in landfills because they’re cheaper to manufacture than to recycle. High costs are also slowing progress toward a bioeconomy. Today research, development and manufacturing are more costly for bioproducts than for established petrochemical versions. Governments can use laws and regulations to drive change. In 2018 the European Union set an ambitious goal of sourcing 30% of all plastics from renewable sources by 2030. In addition to reducing plastic pollution, this step will save energy: Petroleum-based plastics production ranks third in energy consumption worldwide, after energy production and transport. Promoting bio-based products is compatible with President Biden’s all-of-government approach to climate change. Biomanufacturing investments could also help bring modern manufacturing jobs to rural areas, a goal of Biden’s American Jobs Plan. But oil company investments in the design of novel chemicals are growing, and the chasm between the cost of petroleum-based products and those produced through emerging green technologies continues to widen. More efficient technologies could eventually flood existing petrochemical markets, further driving down the cost of petrochemicals and making it even harder to compete. In my view, the growing climate crisis and increasing plastic pollution make it urgent to wean the global economy from petroleum. I believe that finding replacements for petroleum-based chemicals in many products we use daily can help move the world toward that goal. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Constance B. Bailey, University of Tennessee. Read more:Scientists have found oil from the Deepwater Horizon blowout in fishes’ livers and on the deep ocean floorScientists are developing greener plastics – the bigger challenge is moving them from lab to market Constance B. Bailey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Woman charged with felony battery over Southwest flight attendant assault

    San Diego authorities charged a 28-year-old woman with felony battery after an attack on a Southwest Airlines plane in which a flight attendant lost two teeth and suffered other injuries to her face.

  • Nord Stream 2 sanctions would be 'counter-productive' for European ties - Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he decided to waive sanctions against the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because the project was nearly complete, and doing so could have harmed ties with Europe. Biden, who is preparing for his first visit to Europe and his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, told reporters he had opposed the new pipeline since its inception, but held off on sanctions because it was "almost completely finished" by the time he took office in January. Asked why he was letting Germany and Russia complete the project, Biden said, "Because it’s almost completely finished, number one … and it’s not like I can allow Germany to do something or not ... To go ahead and impose sanctions now would, I think, be counter-productive in terms of our European relations."

  • Driver accused of hitting two people peacefully protesting police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

    Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, who is white, was charged with striking two Black women with her car. North Carolina authorities are still investigating if it was a hate crime.

  • More than 48,000 shoppers have reviewed this best-selling T-shirt bra: ‘I’m gonna buy all the colors!’

    It may not be perfect, but it's pretty darn close.

  • Crash witness: it sounded like a plane in distress

    A pilot died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby Las Vegas residential area on Monday. (May 25)

  • West Columbia man working at a school accused of committing sex crime, sheriff says

    The man is accused of sexual conduct with a student in a middle school bathroom, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission -statement

    Russia is training cosmonauts from Saudi Arabia as both countries are preparing for a joint manned space mission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in a government statement on Tuesday. Russia and Saudi Arabia are both major oil exporters. "Speaking of the two countries' work on the joint use of outer space, Alexander Novak said the work under way was promising, in particular on the training of cosmonauts and the development of a joint manned space mission," the government said after an online meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • 2022 Nissan Pathfinder increases storage, interior space

    The Nissan Pathfinder is shaping up to be a competitive family shuttle. For the first time, the Pathfinder will be offered in either a seven-passenger layout with two captain's chairs in the second row, or an eight-passenger format with a bench second row. If you select the former, a console sits between the captain's chairs, but Nissan says that it can be removed without tools for a 7-inch pass-through, good for either cargo or people.

  • At 55, Elizabeth Hurley's Abs Are Outshining Her Red Bikini In New Video

    The queen of found fitness looks fitter than ever.

  • ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Ends ‘The Tonight Show’s Demo-Win Run As ABC Series Scores Best Ratings In 7 Months

    Jimmy Kimmel Live! had its best ratings run since October as the ABC series topped the late-night demo last week. The talk show won the late-night ratings among adults 18-49 during the week of May 17, beating NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It ends Fallon’s […]

  • Flight attendant loses teeth after assault. Sacramento passenger accused of attack

    The passenger “became verbally and physically abusive upon landing” in San Diego, an airline spokesman said.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • A wake-up call to retirees who don’t get enough sleep

    If you’re an older American, chances are you have problems sleeping. Whether it’s difficulty getting to sleep, waking up in the middle of the night or having trouble going back to sleep once you’re awake, getting enough sleep is a luxury many people don’t have. A 2015 paper cited estimates that 65%–about two out of three–of older adults report at least one sleep-related problem. They include insomnia, nocturnal urination, sleep apnea and other conditions.

  • 30 new COVID cases: Singapore marks 30th straight day with local infections reported

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (25 May) confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,890.

  • Whitmer administration rescinds rule she ignored at bar

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday rescinded a rule that limits restaurant tables to no more than six people, a day after she apologized for ignoring the COVID-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar. The Democratic governor has said tables at the Landshark Bar & Grill were pushed together as more people arrived in her party of roughly a dozen fully vaccinated people. A revised gatherings and face mask order, issued by the state health department, no longer includes the six-patrons-per-table provision, effective June 1.

  • Who is Alexander Lukashenko? A closer look at the dictator who has maintained an iron grip on Belarus for over 2 decades.

    The Putin-backed dictator rigged a 2020 election in his favor, suppressed protests, and grounded a plane in Minsk this week to detain a journalist.

  • CNN's president told staffers Chris Cuomo 'made a mistake' but 'is human' for coaching brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo through sexual-harassment allegations, reports say

    CNN's Jeff Zucker addressed host Chris Cuomo advising his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after sexual harassment allegations.

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show