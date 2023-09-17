Judges: Many Richland County residents are failing to show up for jury duty

Richland County Common Pleas Court has an issue with people not fulfilling their civic duties.

As a result, Judges Phil Naumoff and Brent Robinson issued a joint press release, answering basic questions about jury service.

"The reason we put out that press release is because recently we've had a rash of people not showing up for jury duty," Naumoff told the News Journal. "The only way we can ensure that our rights are protected is by having a jury of our peers.

"A lot of countries reward their friends and punish their enemies. Our country is not like that."

Naumoff and Robinson elaborated about the significant roles jurors play in their joint release.

"A juror is a very important person in our legal system because our justice system is based on the belief that a just and fair result in court comes from having disputes settled by our fellow citizens," the release said. "Very few of us ever have to go to court as plaintiffs or defendants, but when we do, we want good, honest people to listen to the evidence and decide our cases fairly."

Judges say cases matter to people involved in them

The judges said people called as potential jurors have an obligation to appear.

"Some cases may be more important than others, but to the parties involved, the case can be life-changing, and they deserve to have it decided by honest and impartial jurors," the release said.

Phil Naumoff, Richland County Common Pleas court

Naumoff and Robinson explained how jurors are chosen.

"In Ohio, persons are selected for jury service by random drawing from either a list of registered voters or a combined list of the registered voters and the list of licensed drivers residing in the county or city that the court serves," the release said.

Trials can be held in U.S. district courts, the common pleas court of each county, the municipal courts and the other county courts, including juvenile and probate.

In Ohio, a new list of eligible jurors is compiled each year.

There are consequences for people called for jury duty who do not show up.

"A summons from the court is an order," the release said. "If you ignore it, the court may issue a warrant for your arrest and punish you with contempt of court and other sanctions. Therefore, you must contact the court and discuss options for requesting an excuse or postponement of jury service."

Brent Robinson, Richland County Common Pleas Court judge, congratulates Melissa Pittinger for her completion of drug court at a previous ceremony. The judge last week reminded citizens of the importance of jurors, saying they play a key role in the U.S. judicial system.

Naumoff said the judges would rather avoid imposing such consequences.

"We don't want it to get to a place where we issue warrants, but on the other hand, we want people to show up," he said. "We know it's an inconvenience to many, but it's important."

People who serve on juries receive compensation

Jurors are paid for their services.

"Compensation varies between courts. Some courts also provide free parking for jurors," the release said. "The law says that your employer cannot fire or threaten to fire you for serving as a juror if you give reasonable advance notice about your jury summons, and jury service in the actual reason for your work absence."

The judges reiterated the significance of jury duty.

"In conclusion, jury service is one of the most important duties of citizenship," the release said. "The protection of our rights and liberties is dependent on citizens who are willing to make the necessary sacrifices to serve as jurors.

"Without jurors willing to serve, all of our rights to a trial by jury would be destroyed. You have the thanks of the court and this community for your cooperation and service when summoned for jury service."

Naumoff said the U.S. has the best system in the world.

"Ultimately, we want to keep it going," the judge said. "The system has been around for over 200 years, and it works."

