Judges orders Giuliani to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

  • Ukraine’s first lady appeals to Congress for more weapons

    Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska spoke to U.S. lawmakers on July 20 about the conditions in her country and appealed for more weapons, as Russia's war approached its sixth month.

  • Rudy Giuliani ordered by judge to testify in Georgia's probe of 2020 election tampering after he dodges subpoena

    Giuliani was first subpoenaed earlier this month to appear in a New York court on July 11, but he did not show up.

  • US Capitol Police arrest 35, including 17 members of Congress, at abortion protest

    Capitol Police arrested 17 members of Congress on Tuesday as protests over abortion rights were held at the U.S. Capitol

  • Biden signs executive order to help Americans, like Brittney Griner, detained abroad

    In the wake of the ongoing trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia, the U.S. has signed an executive order to punish captors of Americans abroad.

  • Fox Executives in $1.6 Billion Lawsuit Haven’t Handed Over Records, Dominion Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A voting machine company that sued Fox News for spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump said some executives and hosts at the network still haven’t handed over any records related to its coverage.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownDominion Voting Systems Inc.,

  • Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony

    The Arizona GOP executive committee censured state House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers on Tuesday and called on Republican voters to “replace him in the ballot box” in the August state Senate GOP primary following his testimony in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Bowers testified in June before…

  • An Oklahoma bakery owner faces January 6 charges after her friends tipped off the FBI

    Two friends of Dova Winegeart sent images to the FBI of her storming the Capitol with a wooden pole. "It got crazy, I did shit," she told a friend.

  • Republicans will take back the House in the Midterms because of these key issues, GOP Leader McCarthy says

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and highlight key issues the GOP will run on.

  • Georgia Republicans challenge subpoenas in Trump fake elector probe

    Trump has falsely claimed that rampant voter fraud caused his loss in Georgia, a key battleground state where President Joe Biden was victorious, helping him win the White House. A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is undertaking a criminal investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

  • Trump: ‘I want the Secret Service tapes far more’ than the Jan. 6 committee

    Former President Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social that he wants records from the Secret Service “far more” than the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He said the records would show that he did not lunge at a Secret Service agent and grab the steering…

  • Trump Keeps Trying To Overturn 2020 Election

    Donald Trump is still trying to snatch Wisconsin from the jaws of his 2020 electoral defeat, but a state GOP leader isn’t having it.

  • Mourners gather for Ivana Trump's funeral

    Family members gathered at the funeral of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump’s first wife, on Monday in New York City. Mourners included her three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

  • Ice-T and friend Spike discuss new book ‘Split Decision’

    Ice-T and his friend Spike were partners in crime growing up together, but they tell "The View" how one decision gave each of them a different path in life and why they decided to share their story.

  • Senators reach deal to clarify 1887 law at center of Jan. 6 attempt to overturn election

    As the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues to reveal how it says then-President Donald Trump and his allies worked to overturn the 2020 election, a bipartisan group of senators has quietly reached agreement on a sweeping effort to overhaul the very law at the heart of the former president's effort -- the Electoral Count Act of 1887 -- and was set to unveil a bill Wednesday. The ambiguous 19th century law attempts to prescribe both the process by which the Electoral College selects the president and vice president and how Congress then counts those votes. The senators hope to address the apparent loopholes and vagueness in the bill, problems laid bare last year on Jan. 6 when Trump's congressional supporters tried to overturn the results in five states that voted for Joe Biden and the committee says Trump attempted to pressure his own vice president to hijack what is normally a ceremonial role in overseeing the certifying of each state's slate of electoral votes, a move that fueled the Capitol insurrection.

  • Ron Johnson won’t back US attorney nominee over deleted Jan. 6 ‘this is terrorism’ tweets

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced on Tuesday that he will not support President Biden’s nominee to be a federal prosecutor in Wisconsin over tweets she posted that Johnson said show she is a “political partisan.” Johnson said he would not support Sopen Shah, Biden’s choice to become U.S. attorney for the U.S. District Court for…

  • Mourners Gather Ahead of Ivana Trump's Funeral in Manhattan

    The first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, was eulogized at a service in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, July 20.Video from the scene shows media and mourners standing at a distance from the Upper East Side church where the service was to be held.Secret Service members had restricted the block to public access.Trump died at her home in Manhattan on July 14. Credit: Storyful

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Steve Bannon Spilled The Beans On Trump

    The host of the "Late Show" reveals the Trump insider's big "Bond villain" moment.

  • Top Wisconsin Republican: Trump still asking me to decertify 2020 election

    Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said former President Donald Trump called on him to decertify the 2020 election results in the state last week, more than a year and a half since the race was called for Joe Biden.

  • Right-wing U.S. sheriffs vow to probe 2020 voter-fraud claims

    A coalition of rightwing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association has teamed with True the Vote, a Texas nonprofit and purveyor of debunked voter-fraud claims, to recruit like-minded sheriffs nationwide to investigate 2020 stolen-election allegations and to more aggressively police future voting. The partnership, detailed last week at the association’s annual gathering in Las Vegas, aims to intensify a movement already underway.

  • Former Fort Bragg soldier receives one of the harshest sentences tied to Capitol riot

    “I should have known better,” a weeping James Mault of Fayetteville told a federal judge.