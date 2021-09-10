Judges orders jail sentence for New Kensington man in girlfriend's death

Sep. 9—Andrew Brown told a judge on Thursday he hadn't spoken to his mother for more than a year before she was killed by her boyfriend during an altercation four years ago in a Lower Burrell parking lot.

"I still loved her, and now I will never have another chance to make amends with my mother," Brown said during a sentencing hearing in Westmoreland County Court for the New Kensington man who police said was responsible for her death.

James Jay Jenniches, 55, formerly of Vandergrift, was ordered to serve at least 11 1/2 months in jail for his role in the Oct. 5, 2017, death of Michele Kerr, 49.

Police said Jenniches and Kerr argued in the parking lot of the Lower Burrell American Legion and that she jumped onto the bumper of his truck as he tried to drive away.

According to court records, Jenniches told police he believed Kerr had gotten off the bumper and as he drove toward Route 56, but then heard a bang from the roof of his truck and saw Kerr standing on the pickup's bed cover before she fell off the moving truck.

Witnesses told police Jenniches moved Kerr to the side of the road and attempted to resuscitate her before help arrived. Kerr sustained blunt force injuries to her head, chest and extremities, according to an autopsy report.

Kerr's three children testified Thursday about the loss of their mother and blamed Jenniches for her death.

"This could have been prevented. It should never have happened," said her daughter, Makenzy Kerr. "She still had a long life ahead of her."

Prosecutors said Jenniches, who had four prior convictions for drunken driving, did not have a driver's license, appeared intoxicated and was unable to safely operate the pickup truck at the time of Kerr's death.

Court records indicated Jenniches blood alcohol content was 0.07%, below the 0.08% threshold of when a motorist is considered intoxicated under Pennsylvania law, police said.

In June, Jenniches pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and drunken driving. Other offenses, including a more series offense of vehicular homicide while driving drunk, was dismissed.

Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio rejected a plea from defense attorney Chis Urbano to have Jenniches serve a sentence of probation and house arrest. Instead, she sentenced Jenniches to serve 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail.

"You can't drink," the judge said, "and I'm not sure you get that. It is blatantly clear that if you had not been intoxicated, Ms. Kerr would probably be alive today."

Jenniches said told the judge he loved Kerr and apologized for his role in her death.

"I didn't know she jumped on the back of my truck," Jenniches said. "If I had known, this would never have happened."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.