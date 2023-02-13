Judges orders second opinion for competency of man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple homicide

The man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. in August will have his sanity evaluated again.

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge ordered a second opinion examination for Stephen Marlow’s competency and sanity on Friday, according to court records.

The report from Marlow’s first competency evaluation was submitted to the court on Feb. 1, but Judge Dennis Adkins ordered a second opinion evaluation of his sanity. The order came after a request by both the State of Ohio and Marlow’s defense attorneys.

Marlow, 39, entered an insanity plea in December.

Marlow is facing 12 counts of aggravated murder for the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson. He was also indicted on eight counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.

He’s accused of shooting and killing all four of them at their residences on Aug. 5.

After a nationwide manhunt, he was taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas just over 24 hours after the shooting.

The charges Marlow is facing, in addition to three Aggravating Circumstance Specifications attached to each aggravated murder count, makes him eligible for the death penalty, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said in a news conference on Nov. 10.

“The death penalty is not something we ask for in many cases at all. The death penalty should be reserved for the most horrific and shocking crimes. This case certainly meets that criteria,” Heck previously said.

Marlow remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond.