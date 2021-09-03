Judges replaces lawyer in Newport News police officer murder case

A Circuit Court judge on Friday granted a motion to replace the attorneys representing a man charged with killing a Newport News police officer early last year.

Newport News Public Defender Edward Webb asked Judge Christopher Papile take his office off the case of Vernon E. Green II, who is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 23, 2020, death of Officer Katherine M. “Katie” Thyne.

“We ask that we be released ... and that he be appointed another attorney,” Webb told Papile. “Justice would be best served by doing so.”

When the judge asked for elaboration, the attorney said he and Green haven’t been talking at all about the case or preparing for trial.

“We’ve had a total breakdown in communication,” Webb said.

That comes on the heels of a letter Green wrote to Papile on Aug. 10, asking that Webb be removed for inadequate representation. “I will no longer discuss any matters of my case with Mr. Webb,” Green wrote.

He told Papile on Aug. 25 that the public defender hasn’t kept him properly informed on the proceedings, and that Webb has “a conflict of interest” that Green did not spell out.

Papile denied Green’s request at that time. But Webb’s request on Friday changes the calculus, the judge said.

Papile said he would replace Webb with Tyrone Johnson, a private practice attorney. But the judge warned Green that he needs to get along with Johnson.

“If there’s a second attorney that has (a breakdown in communication with Green), that will give me some indication of where this breakdown is coming from,” Papile told him.

In June, Johnson was appointed to represent Julia Tomlin, a mother accused of killing her 2-year-old toddler, after a Hampton judge removed that city’s Public Defender’s Office.

Johnson’s appointment to the Green case Friday led Papile to postpone until Nov. 12 Friday’s planned hearings on two matters — a motion by Webb to exclude evidence from the case, and a related joint motion from Webb and prosecutors asking that the media be barred from attending.

The evidence that Webb asked to exclude included that Green was out on bond on a 2016 armed bank robbery case out of Elizabeth City at the time of Thyne’s death.

The evidence also included that Green has a felony record and was on probation for a 2003 felony cocaine case, and that he was recently sentenced to 10 years behind bars on a federal gun charge in the 2020 incident.

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot broke the story about the bank robbery case, and the federal gun charges have been widely reported as well.

The only unreported fact included in Webb’s suppression motion is that a substantial amount of cash — including lots of $2 bills — were found in Green’s cooler after Thyne’s death.

That cash, the motion says, might be linked to a Charlottesville bank robbery - but no further details about that robbery have been released.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Guthinger joined in Webb’s motion to bar the media from the evidence suppression hearing. The joint motion asserted that media coverage could “prevent Green from receiving a fair trial” and “result in further public hostility” toward him.

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot contend that closing the hearing would violate the First Amendment and the Virginia Constitution.

“Courts at all levels have addressed this issue and have affirmed the presumption of openness,” attorneys for the newspapers, Brett Spain and Bethany Fogerty, wrote in a motion for access.

The attorneys say that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, closing a hearing requires “a real and substantial basis” for doing so — and “that burden has not and cannot be met in this case.”

Spain told Papile Friday that would speak with Johnson and Guthinger between now and the November hearing to see if they will agree not to object to the news organization’s presence at the evidence suppression hearing.

“The law is so clear,” Spain said. “Wasting the court’s time and my time is not something I really want to do.”

Papile said that once Johnson gets a chance to review the case, he could have a different view on both pending motions.

Johnson said outside the courthouse Friday that he had no immediate comment on the case, given that he just been appointed.

Thyne, a rookie police officer, died after being trapped in Green’s car when he took off as officers were questioning him about smoking marijuana in a Southeast Newport News parking lot, with Green crashing into a street sign and tree about 400 yards away.

She was the first Newport News police officer slain in the line of duty in more than 25 years.

