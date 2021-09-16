Judges reverse lower court, allow blood alcohol test in fatal Acadia crash

Dennis Hoey, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·4 min read

Sep. 16—The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston has reversed a Maine federal court decision barring a blood alcohol test from being admitted as evidence in the prosecution of a fatal 2019 car crash that killed three people in Acadia National Park.

In an opinion issued Tuesday, the three-judge panel ruled that a Bar Harbor police officer and park ranger acted correctly when they ordered hospital staff to draw blood from the driver of the vehicle during the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2019. The driver, Praneeth Manubolu, was the only person in the 2019 Dodge Challenger who survived the crash. His injuries were described as minor, but he was transported by a Bar Harbor police officer to a local hospital for observation.

Manubolu, 30, was subsequently charged with three counts of manslaughter for the deaths of Lenny Fuchs, 36, Laura Leong, 30, and Mohammed Zeeshan, 27, all of New York City. Manubolu, a citizen of India, was living in New Jersey at the time of the crash on Park Loop Road. Police discovered the crash scene around 3 a.m.

The four had spent the evening at a Bar Harbor tavern for dinner and drinks before going to a dance club, according to court documents. The four friends walked around "stargazing" after their night out on the town before getting into Manubolu's car and driving to a campground in Acadia where they planned to spend the night.

First responders described the accident scene as "horrific," according to court documents.

Last year, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock suppressed the results of the blood draw, reasoning that it was not done correctly because police did not obtain a warrant for the blood test and because no exigent circumstances existed.

Court documents show his blood alcohol content from the sample was 0.095 percent, over the legal limit of 0.08 percent in state and federal law. Federal prosecutors appealed Woodcock's ruling, arguing that the test should be admissible in court. Prosecutors said the time involved with obtaining a warrant in a rural region like Acadia National Park would have allowed the alcohol in Manubolu's blood to dissipate.

Federal law allows warrantless blood draws only in certain circumstances, and this case has centered on whether the government met its legal burden to draw blood from Manubolu without a warrant or his consent.

This week the appeals court overruled Woodcock, determining that the blood sample should be allowed as evidence. The case will now return to trial and the blood draw will be allowed as evidence. Manubolu is represented by Augusta attorney Walter McKee.

"I thought Judge Woodcock got it 100 percent right here. But the appeals court calls the final shots, and they shot this one down," McKee said in a statement. "The upshot of this decision is that the whole requirement to get a warrant for a blood test is basically gone when it comes to rural Maine. Law enforcement can now just claim 'Well, it will take too long to get a warrant out this way' and dispense with it."

McKee said he plans to file a petition for an en banc reconsideration of the 1st Circuit Court ruling, so that all nine judges can review the decision.

The 1st Circuit's 44-page opinion described the warrant process as "onerous."

The court said every warrant application must be submitted in writing and approved by a supervisor or the District Attorney's Office. Warrants also require officers to swear before a judge or justice of the peace, a process the court estimated could have taken three to five hours. First responders were busy that morning between 3-4:30 a.m. trying to identify the victims, reconstruct the accident scene and attempt to obtain a warrant for a blood draw from the United States Attorney's Office.

"The nature of the crash and the fact that the officers were not twiddling their thumbs weighs in favor of there being exigent circumstances," the 1st Circuit wrote in its opinion.

Court documents show Manubolu has been released on bail, and the conditions of his release allow for home detention. The judge has since amended those conditions to allow him to move to Georgia for a new job.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These 13 Money-Losing Companies Are Already Worth Billions

    S&P 500 companies are supposed to be worth the present value of their future. But investors are lavishing billion dollar values on some chronic money-losers.

  • Philippines' Duterte will 'die first' before facing ICC

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's top legal adviser lashed out Thursday at the International Criminal Court's decision to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity during his bloody war on drugs, accusing the court of being used as a pawn by the popular leader's political opponents. Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo alleged that The Hague, Netherlands-based international court was “being utilized as a political and propaganda apparatus by those usual suspects who will do anything to dethrone the president from his seat.” “While we expect that more theatrics will be employed by the detractors of the president as election season draws near, this blatant and brazen interference and assault on our sovereignty as an independent country by the ICC is condemnable,” he said in a written statement.

  • Around 3,000 health workers suspended in France over vaccination-minister

    Around 3,000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday, a day after the country made vaccination mandatory for all healthcare and care home workers. President Emmanuel Macron's government imposed the rule to boost vaccination uptake and help prevent a new wave of infections in the autumn that might jeopardise France's economic recovery. "Most of the suspensions are only temporary ... many of them have decided to get vaccinated as they see that the vaccination mandate is a reality," Veran told French RTL radio.

  • ICC judges authorize probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

    International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday authorized an investigation into the Philippines’ deadly “war on drugs” campaign, saying the crackdown “cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation.” The court’s former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, sought permission from judges earlier this year to investigate the Philippine government’s campaign.

  • Debt ceiling standoff: Both sides dare other to blink first

    Congress is fast approaching its deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting on the nation's debt, and, as of now, there's no serious plan to stave off what many members are calling the worst-case scenario.Why it matters: The U.S. has never defaulted on its debt. If Congress doesn't take "extraordinary measures" to finance the government, it would "likely cause irreparable damage to the U.S. economy and global financial markets," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week.Stay on

  • International court backs probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday approved a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity allegedly committed under the leadership of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the context of his "war on drugs". The ICC said in a statement that judges had approved a request by prosecutors to begin the investigation into potential murder as a crime against humanity. Judges' assessment of material presented by prosecutors, was that "the so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation", but rather amounted to a systematic attack on civilians.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip, won't speak to authorities, police say

    "His family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney," a North Port police spokesman told Insider.

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • Navy sailor slapped on 9/11 anniversary by woman calling him a fake. But he’s not

    “You disgrace the USA,” she told the active serviceman at a pizzeria in Connecticut.

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn't apply if a defendant's actions are directed at a particular person. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

  • FBI director faces new scrutiny over investigation of Brett Kavanaugh

    Claim that FBI lacked authority to conduct further investigation into Kavanaugh may be inaccurate The FBI was called to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation in 2018, after he was accused of assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The FBI director, Chris Wray, is facing new scrutiny of the bureau’s handling of its 2018 background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, including its claim that the FBI lacked the authori

  • A man who called himself a 'concerned citizen' and defended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to reporters at her fraud trial turned out to be her boyfriend's dad

    A man at Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial who claimed to be just a concerned citizen is actually Bill Evans, the father of Holmes' partner.

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselberry attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.