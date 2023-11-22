Judges rule Tennessee Senate map unconstitutional, order legislature to redraw by Jan. 31

The Tennessee General Assembly must redraw its state Senate map by January following a Tuesday ruling by a three-judge panel that found the district boundaries unconstitutional.

Three voters, backed by the state Democratic party, sued Tennessee in 2022 over allegations that legislative Republicans unconstitutionally drew House and Senate maps to further entrench the GOP supermajority in the legislature.

The plaintiffs accused Republicans of excessively dividing cities and counties when redrawing state House maps and failing to follow a provision in the Tennessee Constitution that requires Senate districts in counties with several districts be numbered consecutively. The districts in question are Davidson County's four state Senate districts, which are numbered 17, 19, 20 and 21.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, during a special legislative session in August at the Capitol in Nashville. A three-judge panel ruled this week the state Senate must redo its district maps.

The judicial panel sided with the state on the House map, with two of the three judges ruling it met constitutional requirements.

The ruling means Tennessee lawmakers will need to immediately address the Senate maps when they return to session on Jan. 9. The legislature must adopt a new map by Jan. 31.

In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, and Minority Caucus Chair Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, called the ruling a "clear win for the Tennessee Constitution."

"Even when a political party has a supermajority in the legislature, its members must still follow the law," the Democratic senators said. "In the days ahead, Senate Democrats will once again be advocating for a fair map and transparent process that keeps communities whole and reflects who we are as a state."

Separately, a group of voters in August filed a federal lawsuit against the state over the same 2022 redistricting effort, alleging the effort intentionally targeted Black voters and illegally dilutes the voting power of communities of color. That lawsuit remains pending.

