What a judge's ruling next Wednesday means in Ja Morant's civil case

After three days of testimony, the self-defense immunity hearing of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will take a six-day break while the judge prepares for a ruling. But what will that ruling indicate, and where does the case go from here?

The hearing, though mundane at times, saw attorneys taking jabs at one another, some testy back-and-forth between some witnesses and attorneys, and spurred laughter at times.

Clips from the camera in the courtroom have spread on social media, including a clip of Morant and one of his attorneys passing a basketball to one another. Another clip showed Rebecca Adelman, the attorney representing the teenage basketball player Morant punched during a pickup basketball game, asking Morant if the diamonds in a necklace he gifted to another player were real.

"Well, I am a millionaire," was the only response Morant gave.

Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney, who has overseen the case, could be seen joining in the laughter and made some jokes of her own. But Chumney now has to take all she heard from witnesses Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and make a ruling she is set to read on Dec. 20.

Ja Morant takes an oath before he takes the stand to testify during a hearing about his involvement in an incident at his home on Monday December 11, 2023 at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis,Tenn.

That ruling, however, will not be whether Ja Morant acted in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway, the teen basketball player, at his home in Eads in July 2022. Chumney will instead make a bifurcated ruling — splitting the two aspects of Tennessee's Self-Defense Immunity statute into separate rulings and arguments.

What will the judge be ruling on?

The first aspect of the statute places the burden on Morant's team to prove that he fairly raised self-defense as an argument in this lawsuit. To meet that burden, Chumney must be convinced that Morant was not in a place he should not be or committing a crime and that Morant believed hitting Holloway was needed to protect himself from immediate danger.

All of the witnesses, and the video depositions that were played, were called by Morant's attorneys, Keenan Carter and Will Perry, and testified that Holloway threw the ball at Morant and then the teen "squared up" as if ready to fight before Morant punched Holloway.

Adelman and Leslie Ballin, Holloway's attorneys, pointed to a number of alternatives to punching Holloway. The two also argued that the ball that Holloway threw was no longer around, insinuating that any danger had passed and Holloway was no longer a threat to injure Morant.

Should Chumney rule in favor of Morant, which would be the first of two rulings, Morant would be granted "the presumption of civil immunity" and the burden would shift to Holloway's attorneys to prove that Morant can be held liable for hitting Holloway.

This does not immediately mean that Morant's part in this lawsuit would be over, but rather Adelman and Ballin would begin calling witnesses to testify and Holloway's team would present their evidence.

This is when Holloway could be called to testify, along with other witnesses. Some of those witnesses include detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

After presenting proof to Chumney, if she rules that Holloway's team did not meet their burden and she rules in favor of Morant again, then Morant would be granted immunity from the lawsuit.

It's not clear what avenue the lawsuit would then move down should that be the ruling. Both Ballin and Adelman spoke about appealing the case, but have not concretely said whether it would be pursued.

The less flashy aspect of the lawsuit is that Morant's long-time friend Davonte Pack is a co-defendant, and the self-defense immunity arguments do not apply to the punch he threw after Morant's. Should Morant be granted immunity, he would be removed from the case, but, presumably, it would continue with Pack as the sole defendant.

Ja Morant and Davonte Pack’s lawyers approach Judge Carol Chumney’s bench during court for his hearing about his involvement in an incident at his home on Monday December 11, 2023 at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis,Tenn.

Pack was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in connection to the punch, though that charge was later dismissed. The criminal charge came after his deposition was filed in Shelby County Circuit Court, and SCSO deputies said he incriminated himself. Morant was never criminally charged.

Adelman's arguments over the constitutionality of the self-defense statute are also still at play. Chumney ruled that those arguments would only be heard if Morant were granted immunity.

A constitutional challenge would extend the case again, and the Tennessee Attorney's General Office has already been approved for arguments should the challenge take place.

What happens if Chumney rules against Morant?

If Chumney rules against Morant in either ruling, the case would return to its initial path.

There would be no constitutional arguments heard about the self-defense statute, since Chumney ruled earlier that Holloway would only have standing to bring the challenge if a defendant, in this case Morant, were given immunity.

Joshua Holloway, the plaintiff, has something whispered in his ear by one of his supporters during the second day of Ja Morant's self-defense immunity hearing at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Though taking a number of turns since the trial date was set, the circuit court docket still has it set to begin on April 22.

Though that date could be moved in the future, the case could be settled out of court still. No settlement details have been mentioned publicly, nor has the chance of one occurring been discussed publicly, but a window for this case to avoid a jury trial remains open.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

