Judge's ruling raises fresh questions about Pigeon Township trustee's continued role

EVANSVILLE − A recent ruling by a federal judge raised fresh questions about Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson's continued ability to work from the township's Eighth Street offices without violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement.

Wilson, who federal prosecutors indicted in April alongside two codefendants for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars intended for a homeless shelter, is barred from contacting potential witnesses or victims, even indirectly, as she awaits trial.

But Wilson continues to sporadically work from the township's offices and speaks to a close circle of associates while there. A May 17 order by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman found that township employees were "potential witnesses."

The township itself was an "alleged victim," Brookman found.

Wilson's indictment, which prosecutors unsealed in April, charged her and the township's community relations director, William E. Payne, with five counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zach Myers, accused Wilson and Payne of accepting about $19,000 each in illegal payments intended to fund the Dorothea McGregor Family Shelter — which sits across the street from the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office.

Both Wilson and Payne pleaded not guilty in federal court.

A third person, Terrance D. Hardiman, pleaded guilty May 8 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly participating in a kickback scheme with Wilson and Payne.

Judge's order blocked Payne from resuming township work

The May 17 order from Brookman barred Payne from working for the township after Payne petitioned the court to modify the conditions of his pretrial release agreement.

Prosecutors opposed Payne's motion and, in a legal filing, alleged Payne had already been fired by the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office — effectively rendering his motion moot. Pigeon Township attorney Ryan Hatfield later confirmed Payne's employment with the township ended April 28.

Brookman ultimately sided with prosecutors, but his ruling made little mention of Payne's employment status.

Instead, Brookman zeroed in on the potential for township work to put a defendant − in this case Payne − into close contact with witnesses and victims.

"Pigeon Township is properly considered an alleged victim, and its employees (are) potential witnesses," Brookman noted in his order. "Therefore, to avoid any contact with a potential victim, witnesses or co-defendant, it would not be appropriate for defendant Payne to work at or for the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office while on pretrial release."

In short, Brookman found the risk of Payne coming into contact with potential witnesses − and alleged victims − too great to justify allowing him to return to work on township property irrespective of his current employment status.

But what about Wilson, who has continued to work from Pigeon Township's Eighth Street offices since her indictment?

According to federal court records, Wilson is bound by the same pre-trial release condition Brookman cited in his order barring Payne from working at the township: Condition 7(g), which states:

"[The defendant must] avoid all contact, directly or indirectly, with any person who is or may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution..."

It is unclear what measures Wilson has put in place to avoid contact with potential witnesses when she works from the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office, or when she works remotely.

The Courier & Press submitted a detailed list of questions to Myers' office. An office spokesperson said there would be "no comment" regarding Wilson's activities.

Township attorney says there is no court order barring Wilson from continued work

In response to questions about Wilson's continued presence at the township's offices, its attorney, Hatfield, said there was no court order barring Wilson from working there in person. He declined to comment further on matters pertaining to Wilson's criminal case.

The U.S. Probation Office is tasked with monitoring Wilson as she awaits further court proceedings. Supervisory Probation Officer Sabina H. Delgado, who oversees probation operations for the Southern District in Evansville, said, "we don't talk to the media," when a Courier & Press reporter requested to ask questions about Wilson's pretrial release agreement.

Wilson's criminal defense attorney, Jeffrey A. Baldwin, did not respond to a voicemail message the Courier & Press left at his Indianapolis office seeking answers about how Wilson could continue to work for Pigeon Township without coming into contact with potential witnesses.

Complicating matters further is the fact state law permits elected officials to continue working even if they are accused of a crime. Wilson can remain in her position if she chooses while court proceedings continue.

As of Friday afternoon, federal prosecutors had filed no motions indicating they believed her presence at the township's offices exposed her to improper interactions with potential witnesses.

Township cancels closed-door meeting after notice called into question

The township's advisory board scheduled an executive session for 4:30 p.m. Friday to discuss "litigation" and "personnel matters." An executive session means the public, and members of the media, are not permitted to attend.

But as of Friday morning, that meeting had been canceled — marking the second time this week the township canceled a planned executive session. The advisory board had to call off a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening after it failed to post any public notice, according to Hatfield.

A notice of an executive session posted outside the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office stated the meeting had been cancelled on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Hatfield posted notice of the rescheduled Friday meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The next day, the Courier & Press reported that the notice lacked specific statutory citations outlining the advisory board's justification for holding the meeting behind closed doors.

As of Friday morning, the public notice for the meeting featured the word "canceled" in large, handwritten letters.

