Judges Scientific's (LON:JDG) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.47

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of July to UK£0.47. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Check out our latest analysis for Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Judges Scientific's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 172.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Judges Scientific Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.66. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Judges Scientific has impressed us by growing EPS at 173% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Judges Scientific's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Judges Scientific that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Returns On Capital At Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Have Hit The Brakes

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $24.18, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Buy Micron (MU) & 3 More Semiconductor Stocks for Solid Gains

    Considering the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry, here we have picked four stocks - MU, AMD, AVGO and SYNA - that are solid bets for long-term gains.

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • EV Roundup: Tesla's (TSLA) Stock Split Plans & Solid Q1 Sales Steal the Show

    Tesla (TSLA) announces plans for a stock split, which is set to open the gates for many more buyers and significantly increase volume. The EV king also impresses with robust Q1 delivery numbers.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Consumer Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend paying consumer defensive stocks. If you want to see more consumer defensive stocks that pay dividends, check out 5 Dividend Paying Consumer Defensive Stocks. The consumer defensive sector includes companies that work in the food, beverages, household products, packaging, and tobacco sectors. These are referred to as consumer […]

  • Ford (F) & General Motors (GM) Recall Numerous Defective Cars

    Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) announce recalls on the back of malfunctioning auto parts.