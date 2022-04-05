Judges Scientific's (LON:JDG) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.47

The board of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of July to UK£0.47. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Judges Scientific's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Judges Scientific's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 172.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Judges Scientific Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.66. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Judges Scientific has impressed us by growing EPS at 173% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Judges Scientific's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Judges Scientific that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

