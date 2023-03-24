Judges selected for leadership roles in Summit County court

Kathryn Michael has been chosen as the administrative judge in Summit County Common Pleas Court for the remainder of this year.

Michael, who has been a Summit County judge since 2018, will be responsible for the administration, docket and calendar of the general division.

Susan Baker Ross was selected as the presiding judge for the court’s general, domestic relations, juvenile and probate divisions. She will handle administrative issues common to all the divisions and oversee the jury and grand jury proceedings in the general division.

Michael and Ross were selected by their fellow judges.

Ross, who was elected in 2018, has already begun assisting with plans for a special grand jury to decide if charges are warranted in the shooting of Jayland Walker.

Walker was shot by Akron police officers last June after he fled by vehicle and by foot. Police say he fired a gun out of his window during the vehicle chase.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has investigated Walker’s shooting. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office will represent the state in the grand jury proceedings.

