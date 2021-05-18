Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court

In this Monday, April 20, 2020 file photo a woman jogs at Beachwood City Park West, in Beachwood, Ohio. The first numbers from the 2020 census show southern and western states gaining congressional seats while several northern states are losing residents. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MIKE SCHNEIDER
·1 min read

An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio.

A week after hearing oral arguments, a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau over its decision to delay the release of redistricting data from March 31 to mid-August. The lower court had previously ruled that Ohio lacked standing and had dismissed the case.

Ohio appealed, saying the delay threatened its ability to meet redistricting deadlines approved by voters and set in its state constitution.

Ohio’s constitution requires, for the first time, an independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1. It sets a Sept. 30 deadline for the state’s General Assembly to complete a new map of congressional districts.

The appellate judges said the lower court “should treat this matter expediently and hold a hearing to determine what remedy (if any) is appropriate."

A similar lawsuit was filed by the state of Alabama, with the added twist that the Cotton State’s case also challenges the Census Bureau’s use of a statistical method to protect people’s privacy. Alabama claims it will result in inaccurate numbers.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

