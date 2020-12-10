Judges striking down and dismissing Trump's election lawsuits keep asking: Why'd you wait so long?

Jacob Shamsian
donald trump operation warp speed
President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

  • President Donald Trump and his allies keep filing new election lawsuits more than a month after the November 2020 election ended.

  • Many of them challenge voting laws or rules that have been on the books for months — and sometimes years — before the challenges were brought.

  • For example, failed lawsuits that ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has filed are premised on conspiracy theories that purportedly took root in Venezuela over a decade ago.

  • Several judges have issued exasperated orders admonishing Republicans for trying to retroactively disenfranchise voters.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump and his allies have been on a hot streak trying to overturn the will of more than 81 million voters, losing 29 of the 38 election court cases they've brought so far - and winning zero.

The judges have struck down the lawsuits for various reasons. Voters, not judges, decide elections, they say, and more voters chose President-elect Joe Biden than Trump. They point out that the Constitution does not grant anyone the power to ignore voters and declare voters on their own, that Trump's campaign lawyers incorrectly interpret state election laws, that the lawsuits are based on falsehoods and conspiracy theories, and that the cases bring forth hearsay rather than actual evidence of misconduct.

They also keep asking the lawyers representing Trump and other Republicans the same question: What took so long?

In a ruling in a federal court in Arizona on Wednesday, for example, Judge Diane Humetewa pointed out that the plaintiffs seeking to overturn the state's election results included evidence in their lawsuits showing they knew about the supposed misconduct for "weeks, months, and even years" before the election.

"Plaintiffs also include documents showing that the facts underlying their allegations of ballot counting and verification misconduct occurred weeks before Election Day," she wrote.

Trump and his allies are fighting voting rules that have been on the books for months - and sometimes years

It's been more than a month since voting ended. Yet almost all the lawsuits from Trump and his allies argue that election rules in particular states are unconstitutional and that the results should therefore be overturned.

In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign argued that ballots cast by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic (including their top lawyer's ballot) shouldn't have been legal.

In Pennsylvania, the campaign argued that most of the state's votes should be thrown out because some voters were allowed to fix clerical issues on their ballots.

In those states - as well as Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia - Republicans sued over what they said was the illegal expansion of mail-in voting in the middle of a pandemic that's killed more than 291,000 people so far.

Donald Trump wildcard
US President Donald Trump. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

But all of those rules - which in most cases were passed by Republican state legislators - have been in place for months and sometimes years. Trump should have challenged them before voting ended, judges have said.

The voting laws had something of a trial run earlier this year during primaries, with additional laws passed later in the summer after those elections revealed unforeseen problems.

GOP lawyers have blasted through deadline after deadline: early voting, Election Day, and the electoral college "safe harbor" deadline, and they're still bringing new lawsuits.

Before the November election, Republicans did bring numerous challenges to election laws that made it easier to vote. Those were almost all resolved before the election commenced, and the ones that weren't settled in time don't cover enough votes to change the election results.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani announcing election lawsuits on November 7, several days after voters finished voting. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

But the current wave of lawsuits was brought after the 2020 election was already over and Trump had already lost to Biden. The Trump campaign and other Republicans are filing new lawsuits challenging voting laws this very week, well over a month after voting already ended, in the hopes of retroactively disenfranchising voters.

Judges aren't having any of it.

"Prohibiting certification of the election results would not reinstate the Individual Plaintiffs' right to vote. It would simply deny more than 6.8 million people their right to vote," Judge Matthew Brann wrote in a ruling.

Brann was dismissing a case the Trump campaign brought in late November to challenge a Pennsylvania voting law passed in October 2019.

Sidney Powell waited years after the Venezuela election she keeps talking about

For Sidney Powell, the conspiracy theories her lawsuits are premised on stretch back years.

Powell was kicked off Trump's legal team in November and afterward brought and lost four federal lawsuits all on her own.

In her "Kraken" lawsuits, Powell falsely alleged that Dominion Voting Systems, an American company that develops voting machines, has concealed ties to Venezuela and that the same methods that were used to falsify the results of the 2009 Venezuelan elections have been used to switch votes from Trump to Biden.

sidney powell trump giuliani election
Sidney Powell, an attorney later disavowed by the Trump campaign, participates in a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

She's describing an election that happened in Venezuela more than a decade ago. Dominion, which has emphatically denied her unsupported claims, has been operating in the US for years. And yet Powell brought lawsuits calling the company's integrity into question only after tens of millions of people already voted in the November 2020 election.

"This case represents well the phrase: 'this ship has sailed,'" Judge Linda Parker wrote in a ruling slaying the Michigan Kraken. "The time has passed to provide most of the relief Plaintiffs request in their Amended Complaint; the remaining relief is beyond the power of any court. For those reasons, this matter is moot."

The judges haven't been receptive to the actual merits of Powell's lawsuits, either. All of them have been dismissed entirely.

"Not only have Plaintiffs failed to provide the Court with factual support for their extraordinary claims, but they have wholly failed to establish that they have standing for the Court to consider them," Humetewa, the Arizona judge, wrote in her ruling. "Allegations that find favor in the public sphere of gossip and innuendo cannot be a substitute for earnest pleadings and procedure in federal court. They most certainly cannot be the basis for upending Arizona's 2020 General Election."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Julián Castro warns that 'nothing is going to get done' in Washington if Democrats lose Georgia Senate races

    Former Housing Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has issued a stern warning to Georgians while on the campaign trail for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

  • Marine found guilty of smuggling guns to Haiti in purported plot to become president

    The 34-year-old Marine flew from North Carolina to Haiti in 2019 with five handguns, three military-style rifles, ammunition and body armor in tow, prosecutors said.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House SpaceX Starship test flight ends in a fiery crash

  • Detroit Police Says No Weapons Seen at Protest Outside Michigan Secretary of State’s Home

    The Detroit Police Department said Thursday that officers who responded to a protest Saturday night outside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home did not see any protesters carrying weapons, contradicting Benson's claims that dozens of armed demonstrators congregated outside her residence.​"I know there were people who did congregate outside the residence to protest, and we did not see any weapons," Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, told National Review.Asked whether Michigan State Police, who also responded to the protest, had observed weapons at the scene, MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said that state troopers arrived at the residence after the Detroit Police Department."By the time we had arrived the protesters had dispersed from in front of the home," Shaw told National Review.Shaw previously told CNN there were "no arrests or violations of criminal law" during the protest, which he said consisted of about 25 to 30 people."There were reports that some of the protesters were armed," he added. "The protesters dispersed on their own."On Saturday night as Benson and her four-year-old son were inside their home finishing up decorating their house for Christmas, "dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night," Benson said in a statement.Some of the demonstrators sported American flags and Trump paraphernalia as they protested Michigan's vote tallying. President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.Benson, whose office oversees Michigan elections, added that the actions of the protesters are an "extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections." The demands they made were "unambiguous, loud and threatening," she said."The individuals gathered outside my home targeted me as Michigan's Chief Election officer. But their threats were actually aimed at the 5.5 million Michigan citizens who voted in this fall's election, seeking to overturn their will. They will not succeed in doing so," Benson said.Meanwhile, other elections officials in swing states that Biden won have been targeted with threats since the election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other Georgia election officials received death threats after Raffensperger certified Georgia's election results.Since last month's election, the Trump campaign has made claims of widespread fraud in several battleground states including Michigan without producing evidence and has insisted that Trump won several states called for Biden that would vault the president into a second term.

  • Biden picks Capitol Hill staffer Tai as U.S. trade 'czar' - sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Katherine Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, to serve as U.S. trade representative, four sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday. Tai, 45, who won the backing of congressional Democrats, labor and business circles in recent weeks, played a key role in negotiating stronger labor provisions with the Trump administration in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal. If confirmed as Biden's "trade czar," Tai will play a pivotal role in helping to rebuild ties with key allies, re-energize manufacturing at home and punish Beijing for anti-competitive trade practices.

  • Wuhan citizen journalist detained for Covid reporting has 'feeding tube forcibly inserted and arms restrained'

    A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • US Warplanes Hit Somali Rebels Days After US Troop Withdrawal Announced

    The airstrikes targeted al-Shabaab explosives experts near the town of Jilib, about 207 miles southwest of Mogadishu.

  • Biden has reportedly chosen Capitol Hill staffer Katherine Tai as his US trade representative

    If she is picked, the House Ways and Means chief trade lawyer would be the first woman of color to hold the position.

  • Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Delhi parliament building seeking to 'cast off' British colonial legacy

    India's prime minister laid the foundation stone of a grandiose new parliamentary building on Thursday as his government sought to break free from the legacy of the British rule. Narendra Modi pressed ahead with the ceremony at the new triangular-shaped parliament, a “post-independence” building which replaces the existing circular one built in colonial times. The new parliament, which is costing £2 billion, is part of a wider revamp of India's administrative capital that Mr Modi believes will underline India's emerging status as an economic giant. “When the British built these buildings, they never had an independent India on the horizon,” Hardeep Singh Puri, the minister of housing and urban affairs, told the Financial Times. ”The idea is to make this look like the capital of an independent country with landmark buildings.” But conservationists say it is a poor substitute for the 93-year-old Parliament House, built by architects Sir Edward Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker when the British Empire moved its capital from Calcutta to Delhi.

  • Venezuela's Capriles calls on opposition to shut interim government -report

    Two-time Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles called for end to an interim government created in 2019 by congress chief Juan Guaido with U.S. backing, according to an interview published by the BBC on Wednesday. Guaido is recognized as the nation's legitimate leader by dozens of countries that disavowed President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 re-election. But the Socialist Party won a majority of votes in the Dec. 6 legislative election that was boycotted by the opposition, undermining Guaido's claim to the presidency and fueling doubt about the U.S. plan to maintain the interim government.

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • Why the Virgin of Guadalupe is more than a religious icon to Catholics in Mexico

    Each year, as many as 10 million people travel to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, in what is believed to be the largest Catholic pilgrimage in the Americas. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the pilgrimage, which is due to take place on December 12, will instead be held online this year. Normally, multiple pilgrimages take place around this time of the year throughout the country that end at the basilica – a church building specially recognized by the Catholic pope – of Our Lady of Guadalupe, an apparition of the Virgin Mary in Mexico. In fact, images and statues of her are everywhere in Mexico. She is on altars in people’s homes, altars on street corners, posters in mechanic shops and restaurants. Even in the U.S., many Catholic churches with parishioners who have ties to Mexico include a small chapel to her.The first time I went to Mexico City in 2011 as a Ph.D. student, I visited the shrine to the Virgin. Later, I wrote about her importance in novels, short stories and movies – beyond a religious icon. This pilgrimage is only one part of Mexican people’s connection to the Virgin of Guadalupe. Apparition of the VirginDuring the pilgrimage in Mexico, people visit the shrine on a hill near where Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to an Aztec man named Juan Diego who had converted to Christianity in 1531. The legend goes that when Juan Diego told the bishop about it, he demanded proof. Juan Diego then went back to the shrine and the Virgin told him about a place he could pick some roses.Juan Diego went back to the bishop, with his cloak full of roses. But when the bishop looked at the roses, it is said that an image of the Virgin appeared. In the belief that this was a miraculous occurrence, a shrine to the Virgin was built in Tepeyac in the northern part of Mexico City. Today, this shrine is part of a large complex which includes several church buildings, a larger-than-life group of statues that portray the Virgin’s apparition to Juan Diego and a large space for outdoor Mass, a Catholic worship service. Over the years, the shrine has undergone changes. A new basilica constructed in 1974 is now used for most services, although the older church constructed in 1709 still stands. The most important object in the shrine is the miraculous image of the Virgin that appeared on Juan Diego’s cloak, which is displayed in front of a moving sidewalk in the new construction. Combining faithThe story about how the Virgin appeared in Mexico has resemblance to reports of her apparitions in Spain. In the 14th century, the Virgin Mary was said to have appeared to a peasant near the river of Guadalupe in western Spain. The Virgin is believed to have told him to dig up an image of her that had allegedly been buried for several centuries.Some of those involved in the Spanish conquest, such as Christopher Columbus and Hernán Cortés, reportedly prayed at her shrine in Spain before setting off for the Americas. When Spaniards colonized the Americas, which included the Aztec empire in central Mexico, in the early 16th century, they brought the image and story of Our Lady of Guadalupe with them.What is noteworthy is that she is said to have appeared to Juan Diego in the same place where the Nahuatl-speaking Aztecs had worshiped the goddess Tonantzin. The Spanish colonial administration, together with church officials, encouraged people to replace worshiping Tonantzin in Tepeyac with worshiping the Virgin of Guadalupe in Tepeyac. In this way, they could appear to replace Indigenous beliefs with Catholic ones. While a church was built on the site in 1556, the Virgin of Guadalupe did not attract a large following until the mid-17th century, when church leaders collected sworn statements regarding miracles she is said to have performed. Her feast day was moved at the time from September to December. Larger pilgrimages to Tepeyac began in the late 17th century, one of many such pilgrimages in the larger Catholic tradition of thanking a saint or apparition of the Virgin for answering their prayers. Symbolic useOver the centuries, her image has been used in various ways to create a sense of community or to advance specific political goals. For example, during Mexico’s 19th-century independence movement, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo used her image on his banners. In this way, he successfully united many Mexicans in their fight against Spain. Mexicans commemorate this in their Independence Day celebrations each September. About 40 years later, Catholic Church leaders would use her image to attract Mexican people to their cause, as they fought against the 1857 liberal reforms that encouraged increasing separation of church and state. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter.]Similarly, in the early 20th century, Mexico’s government enacted such strict secularism laws that Catholic bishops suspended Mass for three years. Catholic leaders again used images of the Virgin of Guadalupe on their banners to encourage the soldiers fighting against the anti-Catholic laws. Today, her image is as varied as the Mexican experience. One of these is the light-skinned child-like “Virgencita plis” on everything from small statues to face masks. It was designed in 2003 by a gift and toy company, Distroller corporation. In this image, the Virgin does not look Mexican and plays to very traditional and often outdated ideas of femininity: innocent, nonthreatening, almost like children. The statue of the Virgin at the basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is dark-skinned, physically imposing and has Mexican features. For each, she has her own meaning and a way of worship. And even if many people are not able to travel to her sanctuary, they will find other ways to honor the Lady of Guadalupe this year.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Rebecca Janzen, University of South Carolina.Read more: * COVID vaccines focus on the spike protein – but here’s another target * Indigenous Mexicans turn inward to survive COVID-19, barricading villages and growing their own foodRebecca Janzen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Spanish state takes over Franco's palace, evicts heirs

    The Spanish state on Thursday took over former dictator General Francisco Franco's summer palace, complete with its vast art trove, and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist government's efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. As state attorney general Consuelo Castro arrived at the palace in the northwestern region of Galicia to conduct a final inspection and formally take possession, she was greeted by a small group of protesters flanked by a banner that read: "Make them give back what was stolen: Francoism never again." The move followed the removal of Franco's remains from a mausoleum near Madrid last year and other initiatives to remove dictatorship-era symbols approved by various leftist governments since Franco's death in 1975.

  • Warnock Compares Netanyahu to Southern Segregationist, Warns Israel at Risk of ‘Apartheid’

    As Democratic Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock tries to assure Jews that he is a friend, new video has surfaced of the Georgia Baptist preacher again linking Israel to apartheid.In the video, purportedly from a Palm Sunday sermon in 2015, Warnock also likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to former segregationist Alabama governor George Wallace.Warnock made the statements shortly after the 2015 Israeli elections, won by Netanyahu’s Likud Party. On the final day of the campaign, Netanyahu announced his opposition to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, walking back previous support.In his sermon, Warnock described the Israeli and Palestinian region as “a land of violence and bloodshed and occupation,” and said he heard a “very clever politician running for re-election as prime minister suddenly announce ‘No two-state solution,’” he said.“That’s tantamount to saying, ‘occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever,’” Warnock said, using phrasing mirroring Wallace’s racist call in 1963 for “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”> During his 2015 Palm Sunday Sermon, Dem. Raphael Warnock explicitly called Israel an “Apartheid” State, describing it as “a land of violence and bloodshed and occupation” and he referred to Israeli leaders as “clever politicians,” and accusing them of being “racist and vicious.” pic.twitter.com/jfdkOUzung> > -- Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 10, 2020Warnock urges his parishioners to consider the Middle East demographics. There are more Arabs in the region than Jews, he said. Without a two-state solution, the Jews in the region would need undemocratic apartheid-like policies, or risk being overwhelmed at the polls.“The state will either be Jewish, or it will be a democracy,” he said. “It can’t be both if you don’t have a Palestinian state. You would have to have apartheid in Israel that denies other citizens, sisters and brothers, citizenship.”Warnock also took aim at a statement Netanyahu made in the lead-up to voting when he warned that his right-wing government was in danger, and urged his supporters to vote because “Arab voters are heading to polling stations in droves.” Warnock described Netanyahu’s statement as “kind of racist and vicious language.”Warnock is one of two Democrats in Georgia trying to defeat Republican incumbents in a January runoff election. If both win, Democrats will take over the Senate.This wasn’t the first time Warnock’s past statements about Israel have come back to haunt him. Last year, Warnock was part of a group of African American church leaders who toured the Middle East and released a statement accusing Israel of engaging in tactics similar to those previously used by apartheid South Africa and communist East Germany – “patterns that seem to have been borrowed and perfected from other previous repressive regimes.”In a 2018 sermon, after a Hamas terrorists stormed the Israeli border, Warnock accused the Israeli government of shooting down “unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey … like they don’t matter at all.”As a Senate candidate, Warnock has attempted to walk back his apartheid allegations, and released a position paper asserting that he is a “friend of Israel.”“I will stand with Israel and the Jewish people to protect their interests, advocate for the human dignity of the Palestinian people and their position in the world, promote peace, and ensure the U.S. remains economically strong, safe, and secure.”

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran assassination: One of many attempts to box in Biden

    A high-powered campaign aims to kill the prospects for U.S.-Iran diplomacy, but it seems only to have complicated President-elect Joe Biden’s path.

  • Mystery as Afghanistan rocked by wave of targeted magnetic bomb assassinations

    Fatima Khalil had only set off for the office four or five minutes earlier when the sound of an explosion echoed back to her family home. Panic immediately rose in her mother, who began ringing the daughter she had just waved off to work. “It was ringing, but nobody answered,” Farzana Sarwari recalled. “I called twice. My son assured me it was nothing. I could not wait. I went outside. My neighbour came in front of me and told me that the white vehicle which carried your daughter has exploded.” Ms Khalil, also known as Natasha, was killed in June by unknown assassins as she made her way to work at the country's independent human rights commission. The killing of a high-flying 24-year-old, who symbolised the promise of a new generation of Afghans, for days cast a pall over a country already numbed by relentless killing.