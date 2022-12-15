Judges switched in sexual abuse case

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A sexual abuse case in which the competency of a 59-year-old Greenup County man was raised last Friday has been shifted to another judge's court.

The case of Charles D. Green was transferred this week from Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis to Judge John Vincent.

Appearing Thursday via Zoom, Green appeared sickly and needed help up to stand before the camera. Last Friday, public defender Caleb Hurt had asked for home confinement due to his client's health.

Vincent set the case for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 12, 2023, in order to give attorneys in his division time to get acquainted with the case.

Green is facing a count of first-degree sexual abuse.