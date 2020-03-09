Judges wrestle with power of House ethics office

A federal appeals court is wrestling with the powers of House investigators to get accurate information when pursuing ethics investigations into members of Congress and their staff.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday stemming from the prosecution of David Bowser, a longtime former chief of staff to Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.), on charges of misleading investigators about the hiring of a House-paid employee to do political work for Broun.

A jury in Washington convicted Bowser in 2018 on five felony counts, deadlocked on one charge and acquitted him on two others.

The Broun employee in question, Brett O’Donnell, pleaded guilty in 2015 to a false-statement charge. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $10,000 fine.

The appeals judges who took up Bowser’s case on Monday offered some glimmers of hope for his defense, but it sounded unlikely that he would see a ruling that wipes out all the guilty verdicts against him.

Judge Robert Wilkins expressed concern that the court not be seen to be criminalizing the widespread practice of congressional staffers moonlighting for campaigns.

“It seems a bit concerning here to base a prosecution on someone and the extent to which they volunteered campaign services when it’s pretty much common knowledge … that probably the vast majority of official staff out there volunteer for their principal’s campaigns in some capacity,” said Wilkins, an appointee of President Barack Obama. “Why shouldn’t we be concerned about some line drawing in this case?”

Wilkins noted that former Rep. Tom Davis (R-Va.) testified for Bowser’s defense that congressional staffers performing dual roles was commonplace.

Justice Department attorney James Pearce said O’Donnell's specialty was to “essentially give political, campaign-type of help.” Pearce also noted that a member of Broun’s staff, Jason Miller, viewed O’Donnell as someone who was essentially a campaign consultant and not a congressional office staffer. (Miller later came to prominence as an adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.)

Pearce said the rule on the point was “clear,” but he also insisted that it was largely irrelevant to the criminal case against Bowser for trying to deceive the ethics-focused House office.

“This is simply: ‘Was that statement true or false?’ There’s no need to interpret a House rule,” the prosecutor said.

Bowser’s attorney, Leslie McAdoo Gordon, contends that the entire case against him is tainted by a constitutional prohibition on the courts enforcing ambiguous congressional rules. The Office of Congressional Ethics’ investigation was aimed at enforcing a House rule that prohibits use of official funds for political purposes.

Gordon’s position immediately ran into skepticism from Judge Thomas Griffith.

“I don't understand your justiciability argument,” said Griffith, who emphasized that Bowser was charged with making false statements, but not with violating a House rule. “I don’t understand the ambiguity here.”

“The government cannot prosecute criminally members of Congress or their staff when there’s requirement that the rules of the House be interpreted … to fulfill the government’s theory of prosecution,” McAdoo Gordon said.

“It’s only when the House rule is ambiguous .. not when it’s clear,” replied Griffith, an appointee of President George W. Bush.