Judgeship race emerges for open seat
Mar. 3—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Superior Court judge in Randolph County plans to retire, and an attorney living in Randolph County announced plans to run next year to replace him.
Judge Brad Long, a Republican, will retire at the end of next year from his seat in Superior Court District 19B, an aide to the judge told The High Point Enterprise. Long has served in the judgeship for the past 15 years in the district covering all of Randolph County.
Attorney and educator Christopher Parrish, who's from Asheboro, announced this week he will seek the District 19B seat. Parrish will run as a Republican.
As an assistant district attorney working in Guilford County, Parrish said that he has led the prosecution of 117 jury trials and more than 1,500 bench trials.
Parrish said he's responsible for securing more than $700,000 in state and federal government grants to support reducing gun and domestic violence. He was among the first prosecutors in the state to use the North Carolina Continuing Criminal Enterprise statute to combat local gangs.
He teaches on legal matters as an adjunct professor at Greensboro College, Guilford College and Elon University School of Law. Parrish also serves in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary as an instructor and division staff officer.
