Judging a Judge on Race and Crime, GOP Plays to Base and Fringe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Weisman and Jazmine Ulloa
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ted Cruz
    Ted Cruz
    United States Senator from Texas
  • Josh Hawley
    United States Senator from Missouri
  • Ketanji Brown Jackson
    American judge
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden&#39;s nominee to the Supreme Court, listens as she is questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the second day of her confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, listens as she is questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the second day of her confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — After all of the entreaties from top Republicans to show respect at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings, Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday afternoon chose to grill the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court on her views on critical race theory and insinuate that she was soft on child sexual abuse.

The message from the Texas Republican seemed clear: A Black woman vying for a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land would, Cruz suggested, coddle criminals, go easy on pedophiles and subject white people to the view that they were, by nature, oppressors.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The attack, the most dramatic of several launched from inside and outside the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room, contained barely coded appeals to racism and clear nods to the fringes of the conservative world. Two other Republican senators, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, had already signaled they would go after Jackson by accusing her of having a soft spot for criminals, especially pedophiles, and an allegiance to “woke” racialized education. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also pressed the issue on Tuesday night.

None of those issues were connected to cases coming before the Supreme Court — or to cases ever decided by the court. They were amplified outside the chamber by institutional Republicans and the conservative media. Fox News ran a headline reading “Ketanji Brown Jackson serves on board of school that promotes critical race theory,” and the Republican National Committee shared a GIF on Twitter showing the judge’s picture with her initials, “KBJ,” crossed out and replaced by “CRT.”

“I do think it’s a legitimate question to ask — would they be asking these questions if this were not a Black woman?” bristled Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who is also Black.

The list of skeptical questions about Jackson’s record read like a compendium of political touchstones animating Republican politicians and voters: critical race theory, parental rights, mask mandates and transgender women in sports.

Cruz went after The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” a favorite target of the right, and held up a pile of books that he said had been plucked from the library of the expensive private school in Washington on whose board Jackson sits. All of them, he argued, espoused critical race theory, a graduate school framework that has become a loose shorthand for a contentious debate on how to address race. Cruz slammed critical race theory as “framing all of society as a fundamental and intractable battle between the races.”

But central to the Republican message was the “soft on crime” aspersion, a line of attack that raised the specter of criminal defendants — many of them Black — coddled by a liberal justice system that they suggested Jackson embodied.

Along similar lines, Republicans contended that the nominee had been especially lenient on purveyors of child sexual abuse imagery, a claim that spoke to a fixation of those wedded to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Many of its followers — some of whom took note online of the Republican line of questioning at the hearings — falsely believe that former President Donald Trump is fighting a cabal of elites including top Democrats who are in fact child traffickers and pedophiles.

“I believe you care for children, obviously your children and other children,” Cruz told the nominee. “But I also see a record of activism and advocacy as it concerns sexual predators that stems back decades, and that is concerning.”

The characterizations were a far cry from the reputation of a federal judge who has garnered wide respect in legal circles and has already navigated three previous — and far more mild — confirmation processes. Over her nine years as a federal judge, first on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and later on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, her supporters say, Jackson has molded herself after the retiring justice she is to replace, Stephen Breyer, for whom she clerked and who was known as a consensus builder.

Her younger brother patrolled the streets of Baltimore as a police officer, and two of her uncles were career law enforcement officers. “As someone who has had family members on patrol and in the line of fire, I care deeply about public safety,” Jackson said.

Allegations of being soft on crime have been a standard line of attack from Republicans against Democrats’ judicial nominees and candidates since at least the Nixon era, political scientists said. They are part of a strain of criticism that Black public servants in particular have come to expect, said Justin Hansford, a Howard University law professor and the executive director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center. “It is a dog whistle, and it plays to a certain audience,” he said.

Thurgood Marshall, the nation’s first Black Supreme Court justice, faced similarly coded language during his confirmation hearing 55 years ago, when a group of fervently segregationist senators tried to stir fear over clashes between civil rights protesters and the police, as well as crime on American streets.

But to Mark Victor Tushnet, a Harvard law professor who clerked for Marshall, the attacks against Jackson have been far less veiled than those against Marshall.

“Dog whistles are supposed to be things that you can’t hear but that you receive in the subconscious,” Tushnet said. “This is all quite open.”

Few claims could be as incendiary as the assertion that Jackson had been lenient on the sentencing of people found guilty of consuming or distributing child sexual abuse imagery.

Even an opponent of the judge’s confirmation, writing in the conservative National Review, dismissed the accusation as “meritless to the point of demagoguery.”

But conservative senators were determined. On Tuesday evening, Hawley dug into one case that came before Jackson involving an 18-year-old. The senator tallied the sex acts, violence and abuse portrayed in dozens of videos and images found on the man’s computer. The prosecutor asked for a two-year sentence; Jackson gave him three months.

“He’s got images the government said added up to over 600 images, gobs of video footage of these children, but you say this does not signal a heinous or egregious child pornography offense?” Hawley asked incredulously. “Help me understand that — what word would you use?”

Jackson responded with some exasperation as she listed the factors a judge must consider in such cases, including the guidelines, a defendant’s age and the harm to the victims. “Sentencing is a discretionary act of a judge, but it’s not a numbers game,” she said.

By making the leniency allegations, Cruz, Blackburn and Hawley appeared to be exploiting echoes of QAnon, which has a broad, almost cultlike reach among some members of the Republican base. The theory was a kind of mutation of an earlier online fiction, known as PizzaGate, which held that Hillary Rodham Clinton and her allies were involved in a child sex trafficking ring headquartered in the basement of a Washington pizzeria. (In 2017, Jackson sentenced a man to four years in prison after he fired a rifle inside the pizzeria.)

One prominent QAnon message board immediately amplified the Republican allegations with a post on Tuesday afternoon that wildly and baselessly claimed that there was proof in Jackson’s “office logs” that she sympathized with child abusers. On Monday, after Hawley’s remarks on the hearing’s first day, the same website posted a message with copies of the senator’s tweets about Jackson and the subject heading, “Biden’s SCOTUS nominee has got a soft spot for pedophiles.”

Jackson forcefully pushed back against the claims. In remarks responding to Hawley’s questioning, she flashed a rare sign of emotion, alluding to her own motherhood and her disgust with child sexual abuse imagery.

“These are some of the most difficult cases that a judge has to deal with because we are talking about pictures of sex abuse of children,” she said. “We are talking about graphic descriptions that judges have to read and consider.”

Republicans have also spoken angrily about liberal intrusions on public education, but a key attack against Jackson on Tuesday centered on her seat on the board of a left-leaning private school in Washington, Georgetown Day School, where kindergarten tuition is $39,896 a year.

Blackburn painted the parents of Georgetown Day students as unwitting dupes, subjected to “white privilege” education and anti-racist programming.

Jackson traced the school’s founding to the segregated Washington of 1945.

“Three white families, Jewish families, got together with three Black families and said that despite the fact that the law requires us to separate, despite the fact that the law is set up to make sure that Black children are not treated the same as everyone else, we are going to form a private school so that our children can go to school together,” she said.

Cruz was unmoved: “OK, so you agree critical race theory is taught at Georgetown Day School.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to offer funds of $2.9 billion for major infrastructure projects

    The White House will announce on Wednesday a funding opportunity of $2.9 billion earmarked by the Transportation Department for major infrastructure projects this year, as part of a $1-trillion law Congress approved in 2021. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will unveil the plans at an event held at a major bridge linking the U.S. capital of Washington with Arlington, Virginia. The grant funding offers "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix our outdated infrastructure and invest in major projects for the future of our economy," Buttigieg said.

  • U of A board approves solar energy agreement to power university

    More than 6% of the U of A's campus should be powered by solar energy in 2023, 5 News reports.Why it matters: Using solar energy will help reduce the school's carbon footprint and save money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Scott Turley, U of A's associate vice chancellor for facilities, expects to save $150,000 during the first year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.What's happening: The Board of Trustees approved a 25-year agreement with Little Ro

  • Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles enters District 5 race

    Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles announced Tuesday he's running for Tennessee's 5th district congressional seat.Why it matters: The former conservative activist enters a crowded Republican primary whose winner will have the inside track on winning the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cooper announced earlier this year he is retiring when his term ends. His newly drawn district voted in favor of forme

  • Democrats defend U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson from Republican charge of activism

    Senate Democrats are defending Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, from Republican attacks painting her as a liberal activist in confirmation hearings that enter a third day on Wednesday. Jackson faces more questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee after a marathon session on Tuesday during which Republicans pursued a series of hostile questions. Republican senators also have tried to link Jackson to activist groups on the left and to "critical race theory," which argues American history and institutions are infused with racial bias.

  • Analysis-Ukraine crisis could derail drive to limit U.S. defense spending

    Many Democrats thought their control of the White House and Congress would provide an opportunity to rein in U.S. military spending, which had leaped 140% since 2000, and to beef up social programs they felt had been neglected. Then Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, bringing intense pressure to boost the Pentagon's budget significantly, and not just for the coming year. "The world did not cooperate," said Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

  • Indonesia's annual holiday exodus to go ahead this year as COVID cases ease

    Indonesia will lift a ban on domestic travel during the Muslim holiday season of Eid al-Fitr in early May, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday, after banning the annual tradition for two years during the pandemic. The decision to allow the annual exodus after the holy month of Ramadan is the latest in a series of measures aimed at easing COVID-19 restrictions and reviving Southeast Asia's largest economy. Indonesia, a country of 270 million, banned the mass travel known locally as 'mudik' in early 2020 as it scrambled to contain the spread of coronavirus along with the rest of the world.

  • URI's new basketball coach Archie Miller knows it's now his time

    Archie Miller sets the direction for the URI men's basketball team. Consider this the first win of Miller’s tenure at the University of Rhode Island.

  • Malcolm Butler returning to the New England Patriots? What to know about signing, rumors

    A live blog with Patriots rumors and news

  • Ted Cruz grilled Ketanji Brown Jackson on 'Antiracist Baby': Here's why you should read it

    Sen. Ted Cruz may not like "Antiracist Baby," but it's one of our recommended antiracist book titles. Here's what else to read.

  • Who won the coaching carousel? Grading the SEC men’s basketball coaching hires

    Where should Lamont Paris to South Carolina rank?

  • Putin plans to attend G20, says Indonesia's Russian ambassador

    STORY: "It will depend on many many things, including the COVID situation that is getting better. So far, his intention is... he wants to come," ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference.The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.Russia was suspended from what was then known as the Group of Eight (G8) club of leading economies after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. However the G20 is a much broader grouping that includes India, China, Brazil and others and any move to exclude Russia could struggle to find unanimity.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes GOP’s Blatantly Racist Ketanji Brown Jackson Smear

    ABCJimmy Kimmel spent the bulk of his monologue on Tuesday night breaking down the “embarrassing” and “infuriating” start to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.While Judge Jackson’s opening statement received at least some praise from both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, “not every Republican was impressed,” the host said, adding, “Senators Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley were like, ‘You lost us at “Ketanji.”’”“What a creep this guy is,” Kimmel said

  • Biden approval rating drops to new low of 40%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a new low of 40% this week, a clear warning sign for his Democratic Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Biden's approval rating, down three percentage points from the prior week, mirrors that which his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, received at this point in his presidency, as both stood at 40% in mid-March in their second year in office. Trump's approval rating sank as low as 33% in December 2017.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham storms off during questioning of SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Sen. Lindsey Graham grilled SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on her faith, judicial record and stormed off during the hearing Tuesday.

  • Florida Man Found Dead In His Car Trunk, Cops Suspect Motive Was Love Triangle

    Two arrests have been made after a missing Florida man was found, having been shot to death, in the trunk of his car, according to law enforcement. Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, was found in the trunk of his blue Honda Civic on Friday near an Orlando pharmacy, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, officers arrested the mother of Wilcox’s child, Lashawn Triplett, 42, and the slain man’s friend, Johnny Wesley, 43, in connection with his killing, according to a pair of arrest affid

  • Wife of Valley cheese magnate arraigned on DUI charges after alleged 125 mph crash in Maserati

    Authorities said she was driving a Maserati which crashed into numerous vehicles.

  • UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead from suspected shooting near Redding

    A Redding man is in jail on suspicion of murder after authorities said he shot a man at his home Wednesday night.

  • Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

    “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this.’”

  • 'Pure evil': Quick verdict for Kimberly Maurer in tortured death of Max Schollenberger

    A prosecutor said this trial revealed what pure evil looks like.

  • Couple charged with manslaughter over death of morbidly obese daughter

    Two parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly allowing their daughter to become morbidly obese.