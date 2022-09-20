Do the judicial candidates for District Court support bail reform? Here's what they said

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division. Judges are nonpartisan elected officials.

The District Court Candidate Forum will be held Sept. 22 at Central High School from 5 to 7 p.m. This forum is open to the public and will be livestreamed by The Courier Journal. Candidates will answer different questions than the ones asked for this publication.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful in the voting booth.

Bail reform has received a lot of attention this year packed with emotional testimony both for and against House Bill 313 which sought "to make operating a charitable bail organization unlawful." The bill did not receive attention in the Senate so it did not advance. However, this bill and bail assistance The Louisville Community Bail Fund gave Quintez Brown, underscored the challenges of our current bail structure for both sides of the political aisle.

District Court judges are the first to set bail in every case. For this reason, it is important to understand each candidate's position on bail reform.

What is your position on cash bail, bail projects and the Kentucky legislature’s effort to control bail?

District Court, Division 1

Anthony Jones

"A non-dangerous poor person should not sit in jail on a petty offense simply because they cannot afford a low bond. A dangerous person of means should not get out of jail on a heinous offense simply because they can afford a high bond. Unfortunately, I am unable to suggest how to fix the cash bail system because that would be an improper political statement. The legislature is in control of creating and amending that law. A judge is elected to ensure that the law is applied evenly and fairly. Considering my unique experience as a Public Defender and Prosecutor, I can assure you that the determination to incarcerate an accused individual pretrial will not be taken lightly. Furthermore, codified alternatives to full cash bail such as surety bonds, unsecured bonds, the Home Incarceration Program and releasing the Defendant on their own recognizance with non-financial conditions will be given priority, if the safety of the community can be assured."

Emily Korfhage Monarch

"As District Court Judge, I will enforce the laws established by the Kentucky Legislature and respect the separation of powers that gives it the ability to establish law and policy. However, pre-trial bail should not be punitive. Pre-trial detention should only be used when there are no other means available to keep members of our community safe. The Kentucky Legislature should consider the federal bail system and systems that have proven to work in other states. The legislature should also look at the successes and failures of the administrative releases that occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

District Court, Division 3

Kelly Ann Bowles

"Our bail system is broken. Judicial considerations for setting bail are: a)risk of flight and/or b) whether the individual is a danger to the community.

"However, in effect, bail creates an unjust system based on an individual's wealth and access to resources. Our own local statistics show that bail disproportionately affects low income individuals and people of color; national data show the same bias. Our legislature needs to expand the ability of judges to detain an individual on "no bond" to eliminate wealth from the equation. One just and proven way would be to move to a system similar to the federal system where judges can choose to release, detain or release with conditions; this consideration should be primarily based on the danger an individual poses to the community."

Kristine Garvey

"As a sitting Judge, I am tasked with setting bonds using the bail system that we have in place in Kentucky. Right now, that system is a cash bail system. I certainly think there is room for improvement and I look forward to seeing how the legislature works to better our bail system in Kentucky. As for the role of bail projects, I think they help to bridge some of the gap that is created between those who can afford reasonable bail and poorer individuals who cannot. Responsible bail projects can be an asset to the criminal justice system, especially for non-violent offenders."

District Court, Division 4

Yvette De La Guardia

"Where the primary condition of an arrested person's pretrial release is their access to cash, there will be people who remain incarcerated because they cannot afford to pay for their release, even when their bail is set at a seemingly nominal amount. Bail projects pay the amount of bail that a judge has determined to be appropriate under the law and circumstances of that specific case."

Lora Chisholm Holman

"The cash bail system allows wealthy people to be free even on dangerous or serious offenses while keeping indigent people in jail possibly on nonviolent or minor offenses. The bail projects are designed to bring equity to that situation, however, this also may result in dangerous individuals being released. Legislators need to intervene if this is ever to be truly equitable to all defendants because currently in Kentucky (unless Federal court) a Judge can only hold a defendant without bond for capital murder cases.

"A system could be put in place to eliminate cash bonds, but allow Judges to hold more individuals on “no bond” to take wealth out of the equation and focus solely on the elements to be appropriately considered for release. During my time as a Prosecutor with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, I saw many defendants who were charged with misdemeanors and were not able to post even a minimal bond, requiring them to wait in jail, regardless of the seriousness of the charges."

District Court, Division 6

Justin C. Brown

"A District Court Judge will set the initial bail in nearly every criminal case. It is critical that judges use their experience to balance what is best for our community with what is fair and just for the accused; who is presumed innocent. My 18.5 years of experience has shown that the exclusive use of the cash bail system leads to a large number of people incarcerated pretrial. This system undermines the presumption of innocence resulting in economically and racially divergent impacts and pretrial detention lengths. The disparate nature of this system has yielded alternatives that may be appropriate (depending on criminal history and the nature of the charges) such as home incarceration or surety bonds. Bail projects simply pay the amount of bail that a judge has determined to be suitable for a particular defendant after weighing what is fair to a defendant while preserving the safety of the citizens of our community."

Lisa L. Langford

"My position on cash bail is that the current system is ripe for reform. Studies shown that the current cash bail system negatively affect poor people and people of color. As a current District Court Judge, there are several factors I use when setting bail. Most importantly the severity of the offense(s), the likelihood to reoffend, flight risk, and danger to the community. It is my goal to use ROR, MCR and HIP for lower level offenses."

District Court, Division 7

Shannon Renee Fauver

"Under the law in Kentucky, a bail amount has to be set for every case, other than a capital murder case. That amount can be set from zero to whatever the judge feels is necessary for each case. Realistically the cash bail system disproportionately impacts the poor and has to be addressed. The way the system works currently, someone only needs to be in jail for three days, after being charged, and before having a court hearing, for them to lose their job, their child and their housing. The entire bail system needs to be configured so that people’s lives are no longer being turned upside down for a charge, again before they have any type of hearing with the judge. Our system says everyone is innocent before proven guilty and that is why the cash bail system isn’t effective."

Megan McDonald

"Judges are vested with significant discretion in the setting of bail and accordingly must be keenly aware that cash bail frequently has a disproportionately adverse effect on lower-income individuals. There are many options available to judges to ensure nonviolent offenders return to court that does not require cash bail, such as the home incarceration project, surety bonds and no bond releases. Judges must certainly recognize that public safety is paramount. However, utilizing alternatives to cash bail can not only work to eliminate both economic and racial discrimination, but by reserving incarceration mainly for violent offenders it will also reduce the serious problem of jail overcrowding."

District Court, Division 8

Karen Faulkner

"Our cash bail system is broken and does not support our constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law. Instead, the difference between two individuals' freedom, who are charged with the same crime is often based on wealth. I support the bail projects and believe they equalize the wealth divide caused by cash bail. I currently serve on the Jail Policy Committee as the Private Bar Representative and work with the judiciary, corrections, the commonwealth and other justice partners to address the overcrowding in the jail and the health and safety risks it causes. The use of bail projects has been instrumental in bringing the numbers of those housed in the jail to be reduced significantly. This is important because we know our jails are understaffed and our corrections officers are unable to maintain humane and safe conditions under the circumstances. We should not take this option away under our current system."

Jessica Stone

"This is a political issue for which the cannons do not allow judicial candidates to comment. I will say I plan to apply the law."

District Court, Division 9

Kaitlin Smith Dean

"The Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct, which applies to both current judges and judicial candidates, prevents me from providing a full answer to this question. While I believe this specific issue is to be handled by the legislature, I will say that if elected, I will endeavor to show our community that, although I am not a Louisville native, I chose to make Kentucky my home specifically to run for Judge on day due to the issues I saw in the legal system. My unique life experiences and diverse legal background has helped shape me into what I believe the characteristics a fair and impartial judge should have, consciously aware of social issues, with the goal of ultimately bridging the perceived gap between the community and the current Judiciary and restoring our community’s faith in our legal system."

Tanisha Ann Hickerson

"As a sitting judge, when it comes to bail, I take into consideration various factors related to whether a person is likely to commit new criminal activity, a danger to the community or a flight risk. My responsibility to set a reasonable bail includes a monetary option pursuant to current Kentucky law, but I can also choose to release someone on their own recognizance if I find it appropriate. However, it is not lost on me that cash bail has historically, and continues to be, particularly disenfranchising to Black, brown and poor people. As such, I strive to set reasonable cash bails when I find one is best based upon the facts presented before me, regardless of one’s ethnicity or economic background. Accordingly, I believe bail projects, such as ones we have here in Louisville, have been mostly positive and receptive in posting bail for those they deem to be a good candidate for their program. While cash bail is not the best system, it is part of the system we have now, but I believe necessary change will benefit all in the justice system."

District Court, Division 10

R. Christian Garrison

"What’s the purpose of cash? What’s the purpose of bail? If cash and bail don’t serve common purposes, then what’s the purpose of a cash bail? Both bail projects and Kentucky legislatures are attempting to put band-aides on a broken limb. A better solution is to enact pretrial release laws – where judges use data, objective evidence, to determine the likelihoods of endangering our community and returning to Court. A better solution – is a solution that does not consider cash and/or special interests."

Sara Michael Nicholson

"The position of a judge on any given issue must be to competently apply the law and perform judicial duties without bias or prejudice. In the context of bail, the Kentucky Constitution grants all criminal defendants the right of bail except for capital offenses, and a statutory scheme along with rules of criminal procedure sets forth the bail process. These statutes specify factors a court may consider when setting bail and grants the judge broad discretion. One factor is the financial ability of the defendant. It is paramount this factor be considered only to assure the defendant’s appearance for trial and never as an instrument of oppression. Imposing an unreasonable bail beyond the defendant’s financial ability can be tantamount to a denial of the constitutional right of bail. A judge should apply the current law in a manner that most fairly ensures a defendant’s appearance at future hearings. It is true that research has shown that the cash bail system disproportionately harms lower-income individuals and people of color. Efforts have been made by bail projects to bring equity to the bail process, but the legislature must re-examine the bail process and codify changes into the law that judges must apply."

District Court, Division 15

Mary Jude Wolford

"Cash bail should not be a pre-conviction punishment, but the current bail system often benefits wealthier people who can more easily afford to post bail and hurts poorer people who cannot afford to do so. Recent data shows that in Jefferson County, defendants charged with nonviolent, low-level offenses return to court/do not reoffend at the same rates as defendants who post bail. I believe that, depending on the specific details of each case, often no bail is necessary for such nonviolent cases.

"Two legislative arguments to restrict bail projects’ reach are 1) the corporate bail fund may not have complete information about whether a defendant poses a danger to the community; and 2) because a bail fund is corporate, no person has a financial incentive to insure that the defendant returns to court/does not reoffend. I believe bail funds should be limited to aiding defendants deemed by the court to be nonviolent. At arraignment, where the question of bail is addressed, the judge has the most thorough information available and must be trusted to make the decision regarding community safety and bail."

Claudette Patton

"The intent of cash bail is to ensure the safety of the community and appearance in court. Today, cash bail has evolved into a monetized negotiating tool allowing those with cash resources to be released, while the poor remain incarcerated, creating an unjust system. When utilized fairly and properly, cash bail should focus on community safety against violent offenders, plus the incentive to return to court. Mandatory cash bail imposed on the poor for nonviolent offenses does not support judicial justice or fairness.

"Bail projects are generally motivated to reduce mass incarceration and restore the presumption of innocent until proven guilty. The legislature and advocacy organizations should work together to ensure dignity and justice for people impacted by the criminal legal system. We should facilitate a system of accountability through transparency and utilize tools and strategies to further equal protection of the law."

What do you believe should be the primary consideration for setting bail?

District Court, Division 1

Anthony Jones

"The primary consideration in setting bail is ensuring the safety of every citizen in Jefferson County. Those who pose an actual and verifiable risk to the community should be given a higher bond. The bond factors are the seriousness of the alleged offense, risk to reoffend, danger to community and risk that the accused will not avail themselves to the court. Each factor helps to accurately identify dangerous individuals. While no one factor is more important than the other, the most important consideration is the individual administering those factors. I believe voters should elect someone with great experience in criminal law and who possess a detailed understanding of these factors. Support experienced criminal law attorneys, particularly those who have both represented defendants and who have served as prosecutors, have been trained and have the experience to only be swayed by the best arguments. I would ask the voters to vote for judicial candidates that have seen the flaws in the system and stay awake at night thinking of ways to correct them. Please research the candidates and find those that know the system inside and out and can make informed and correct decisions on day one."

Emily Korfhage Monarch

"When setting bail, I will weigh the rights an accused individual against the potential safety risks to our community. I will carefully consider the alleged facts of each case before me as well as the past criminal record of the defendant. The risk assessment and recommendations of pretrial services provide important information to judges. Individuals should be released on their own recognizance with non-financial conditions when they can safely return to the community. Pretrial incarnation increases the risk of unfair plea bargains and jeopardizes an individual's continued employment, housing and family needs.

District Court, Division 3

Kelly Ann Bowles

"According to Kentucky statutes, there are two reasons to set bail: a) The individual is a danger to the community and needs to be detained, and/or b) The individual is at a high risk of not returning to court. Of these two criteria, I believe the primary consideration for setting bail should be whether the individual is a danger to the community. Our jail is overcrowded and the correctional officers are understaffed, under-resourced, and underpaid. Choosing to incarcerate an individual will have lasting impacts on their life−employment, education, housing, children, etc... and therefore must be reserved for offenders who are a danger to the community.

Kristine Garvey

"The law sets out specific criteria that the court is to consider when setting bail. As a sitting Judge, I must consider factors such as the seriousness of the offense, likelihood to reoffend, flight risk and potential danger to the community. It is my job to set a reasonable bond taking into account all the factors, as well as any other mitigating factors that may be unique to each case. All individuals charged with offenses are presumed innocent, the court must look at all the factors surrounding that particular person and set of circumstances to determine their risk to our community and flight risk."

District Court, Division 4

Yvette De La Guardia

"Under Kentucky's bail system, bail must be set at the amount the judge determines is "sufficient to insure compliance with the conditions of release set by the court; not oppressive; commensurate with the nature of the offense charged; considerate of the past criminal acts and the reasonably anticipated conduct of the defendant if released; and considerate of the financial ability of the defendant." KRS 431.525(1). Because each individual case presents its own set of unique circumstances, it is difficult to identify a single "primary consideration" without knowledge of the case-specific allegations and circumstances."

Lora Chisholm Holman

"Judges in Kentucky receive a pretrial risk assessment which includes information about prior convictions if any. The primary factors in setting bail are prior record, risk of flight (not returning to court), public safety and seriousness of the crime. There is a presumption of innocence in our Constitution and laws as well as a requirement for judges to set bond in most cases. Some Judges take into consideration that a defendant may not have the ability to post bond and if there is little risk to public safety may release the person “ROR” (released on own recognizance, no bond is required). The most equitable approach to setting bond would appear to be to allow those that are not a danger to the public and are charged with lesser offenses to be released ROR and to apply the factors above to set bond for defendants determined necessary to hold in custody pending trial date. It is all of the factors together that should be evaluated to determine bond, not a focus on one primary factor."

District Court, Division 6

Justin C. Brown

"Louisville needs District Judges who follow the law and set appropriate bail amounts as determined by statute and other tools. KRS 431.525(1), states bail must be "sufficient to insure compliance with conditions of release set by the court; not oppressive; commensurate with the nature of the offense charged; considerate of the [defendant's] past criminal acts; the reasonable anticipated conduct of the defendant if released; and considerate of the financial ability of the defendant." A judge also receives a Pretrial Services Report containing information as to criminal history and the number of times a defendant has failed to appear for court. It scores a defendant as to their likelihood to return to court and to re-offend while awaiting case resolution. A strict interpretation of Kentucky law yields that there is no "primary consideration" for setting bail. The application of the law, along with this report make certain that an appropriate bail is set for each defendant."

Lisa L. Langford

"Please see my previous answer for the four factors I use daily as a District Court Judge."

District Court, Division 7

Shannon Renee Fauver

"Bail it so be set at an amount that it related to the charges and at an amount that will ensure the person charged will come back to court. Studies have shown that the same percentage of people will come back to court with or without bail being required. The seriousness of the charge should be the primary consideration for the amount of bail set."

Megan McDonald

"Our Judges are the gatekeepers of the criminal justice system. Accordingly, public safety must be the primary consideration in each individual case. For years, pretrial services has done an excellent job of providing the court with the information necessary to make an impartial and informed decision regarding the setting of bail. Every defendant must be viewed as an individual and the totality of the situation must be considered. Is the offense a violent one? What is the likelihood of repeat violence if the individual is released? What are the economic circumstances of the accused; if indigent, a public defender should be appointed. If found to be indigent, is non-cash bail appropriate under the circumstances? These are all factors that the judge must consider in each and every case."

District Court, Division 8

Karen Faulkner

"There is no “primary” consideration when setting bail. In fact, the law sets out specific criteria that should be examined, including the crime charged, flight risk, safety to the community and other factors that every judge must consider. In Kentucky, we utilize pre-trial services to interview the accused and examine all of these factors to determine whether the individual is low, medium, or high risk and that recommendation is provided to the Judge. It is imperative that the Judge examine all factors when setting bail. Giving the most weight to one factor does not comport with the law and does not examine the individuality of each person and each case. Setting bail should be done with care as both the freedom of the individual and the interests of the community are at stake."

Jessica Stone

"It depends. A fair judge determines how to weigh the factors on a case-by-case basis."

District Court, Division 9

Kaitlin Smith Dean

"Any individual charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and also entitled to reasonable bail pursuant to both the Kentucky and United States Constitutions. In Kentucky, we have the Department of Pretrial Services which mandates officers conduct interviews and assessments of individuals arrested on bailable offenses within twelve hours of an arrest. Only then, if an individual does not qualify for administrative release, do the findings get presented to a Judge to make an initial determination on bond.

"If elected, considerations will always be made on a case-by-case basis, as no two cases will ever be the same. My judgments will be sound and well-reasoned, grounded in fact, and supported by relevant law."

Tanisha Ann Hickerson

"It’s hard to state just one primary consideration in setting bail when there are three main factors to truly take into consideration. Each case, each defendant is different and the concerns I may have for one person may be different than the primary concern I have for someone else. Overall, I review, analyze and hear argument based on whether a person is likely to reoffend, a danger to the community and likely to reappear in court. One person’s possibility to reoffend by continuing to loiter and beg for money on the street is given different weight to a person I believe may reoffend by continuing to traffic drugs in our community. Whether a person is a danger to the community is also very important in every case, but that danger looks different in various cases. Lastly, although we use reports of past missed court dates, bench warrants, prior escapes and other factors to consider whether a person is a flight risk, I do try to give people a good faith opportunity to reappear if being a flight risk is the strongest factor to set bail in that particular case."

District Court, Division 10

R. Christian Garrison

"Ultimately, the likelihood of endangering our community must be the primary consideration for bail. As a former public defender and prosecutor in Louisville, I will bring balanced qualified change to the bench in District Court. And let me be clear – not supporting cash bail does not mean I will not be tough on bail. As Judge, if I determine a person is likely to endanger our community, then bail will not only be cash based, but bail will also include the Home Incarceration Program with absolutely no releases if the cash bail is posted."

Sara Michael Nicholson

"Kentucky law does not identify a primary consideration for setting bail. Each case must be governed by its own peculiar facts and circumstances to achieve the purpose of bail which is to secure the criminal defendant’s presence for trial and safeguard the community. As the Court of Appeals of Kentucky explained in Long v. Hamilton, when setting bail the “trial court should give due regard to the ability of the defendant to give bail, the nature and circumstances of the offense charged, the weight of the evidence against him and the character and reputation of the defendant, but should regard these factors only to the extent that they have a bearing upon the likelihood that the defendant will flee from the jurisdiction of the court or that he will comply with the terms of the bond.”

District Court, Division 15

Mary Jude Wolford

"I believe the primary consideration for setting bail should be whether a defendant is found to be a danger to the community. Even if the court determines that a defendant is unlikely to flee or reoffend, has minimal criminal history, and has significant ties to the community, if the court finds that the defendant is a danger to the community, an appropriate bail (which takes into account defendant’s ability to pay) should be set. This will help to ensure that if an individual posts bail, that person is invested in ensuring that the defendant returns to court when required as well as helping the defendant stay out of trouble while the case is pending."

Claudette Patton

"Currently, the primary question for consideration is community safety. This singular question should be expanded to a threefold question. Who is the community?

"Community is certainly the community at large and safety from a violent offender is paramount. However, community also includes safety of the victims (which is essential), and safety of the charged individual who has not yet been found guilty of a crime.

"Judges should take into consideration the type of offense, risk of harm to the community and the victim, but also the safety of the incarcerated. Jail may be unsafe for many individuals such as those at risk of infectious disease, risk of physical harm, risk of losing employment, risk of losing children, risk of lack of mental health services and more. Judges should have the discretion to look at the facts and circumstances of each individual person and case when determining bail or pretrial incarceration. Justice begins with pretrial justice."

