Do the judicial candidates for District Court support bail reform? Here's what they said

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. The May 17 primary will include nine contested judicial divisions that have at least three candidates in the race. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful in the voting booth.

Bail reform has received a lot of attention this year packed with emotional testimony in both for and against House Bill 313 which sought "to make operating a charitable bail organization unlawful." The bill did not receive attention in the Senate so it did not advance. However, this bill and bail assistance The Louisville Community Bail Fund gave Quintez Brown, underscored the challenges of our current bail structure for both sides of the political aisle.

District Court judges are the first to set bail in every case. For this reason, it is important to understand each candidate's position on bail reform.

We received responses from every candidate except Samuel G. Hayward, Jr. who is running in Division 15.

What is your position on cash bail, bail projects and the Kentucky legislature’s effort to control bail?

District Court, Division 4

Where the primary condition of an arrested person's pretrial release is their access to cash, there will be people who remain incarcerated because they cannot afford to pay for their release, even when their bail is set at a seemingly nominal amount. Bail projects pay the amount of bail that a judge has determined to be appropriate under the law and circumstances of that specific case.

The cash bail system allows wealthy people to be free even on dangerous or serious offenses while keeping indigent people in jail possibly on nonviolent or minor offenses. The bail projects are designed to bring equity to that situation, however, this also may result in dangerous individuals being released. Legislators need to intervene if this is ever to be truly equitable to all defendants because currently in Kentucky (unless Federal court) a Judge can only hold a defendant without bond for capital murder cases.

A system could be put in place to eliminate cash bonds, but allow Judges to hold more individuals on “no bond” to take wealth out of the equation and focus solely on the elements to be appropriately considered for release. During my time as a Prosecutor with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, I saw many defendants who were charged with misdemeanors and were not able to post even a minimal bond, requiring them to wait in jail, regardless of the seriousness of the charges.

As a candidate for judge, I'm prohibited from stating many beliefs on the bail system because it is a political question and judges have to remain neutral on political issues.

What I can say is that the system we have right now isn't working as designed. I think there's room for improvement to prevent the issues we have seen come to light where individuals are being held in jail for very minor offenses, while others with serious felony charges are not. I think that bail projects are good when used appropriately. The legislature, I believe, has the right to make laws about bail, but they should do so thoughtfully and after speaking to people who work in the system so they can understand all the factors involved. We don't need laws that will further complicate our bail system. We need laws that are designed to help keep those we need to be protected from in jail and give real opportunities to those with lower-level offenses alternatives to jail.

District Court, Division 7

Public perception is the problem. The public is not properly informed on the issue. Charitable bail has been overly sensationalized. There is so much cognitive dissonance on this issue that people are outraged when a bail project posts bond for a poor person charged with a DUI, but utterly silent when a person of privilege posts bond under similar circumstances. Look up KRS 431.066, and think about how you would apply that statute if you were a judge to inform your opinion. My interpretation is that Legislature's preference is for pre-trial release unless the accused poses a violent threat to the community.

Under the law in Kentucky, a bail amount has to be set for every case, other than a capital murder case. That amount can be set from zero to whatever the judge feels is necessary for each case. Realistically the cash bail system disproportionately impacts the poor and has to be addressed. The way the system works currently, someone only needs to be in jail for three days, after being charged, and before having a court hearing, for them to lose their job, their child and their housing. The entire bail system needs to be configured so that people’s lives are no longer being turned upside down for a charge, again before they have any type of hearing with the judge. Our system says everyone is innocent before proven guilty and that is why the cash bail system isn’t effective.

Judges are vested with significant discretion in the setting of bail and accordingly must be keenly aware that cash bail frequently has a disproportionately adverse effect on lower-income individuals. There are many options available to judges to ensure nonviolent offenders return to court that does not require cash bail, such as the home incarceration project, surety bonds and no bond releases. Judges must certainly recognize that public safety is paramount. However, utilizing alternatives to cash bail can not only work to eliminate both economic and racial discrimination, but by reserving incarceration mainly for violent offenders it will also reduce the serious problem of jail overcrowding.

District Court, Division 8

Lindsay Volk Beets

First and foremost, a judge needs to follow the law. You have to balance what is best for the community’s safety with what is fair. In Kentucky, we have several options for bail, but those options are not always sufficient and place too much emphasis on personal wealth.

That being said, I would strongly encourage all the stakeholders, including the Bail Project, to come together with the legislature and look at providing judges more flexibility and recognizing the reality of modern life.

Karen Faulkner

Our cash bail system is broken and does not support our constitutional rights to due process and equal protection under the law. Instead, the difference between two individuals' freedom, who are charged with the same crime is often based on wealth. I support the bail projects and believe they equalize the wealth divide caused by cash bail. I currently serve on the Jail Policy Committee as the Private Bar Representative and work with the judiciary, corrections, the commonwealth and other justice partners to address the overcrowding in the jail and the health and safety risks it causes. The use of bail projects has been instrumental in bringing the numbers of those housed in the jail to be reduced significantly. This is important because we know our jails are understaffed and our corrections officers are unable to maintain humane and safe conditions under the circumstances. We should not take this option away under our current system.

Jessica Stone

This is a political issue for which the cannons do not allow judicial candidates to comment. I will say I plan to apply the law.

District Court, Division 15

Cash bail should not be a pre-conviction punishment, but the current bail system often benefits wealthier people who can more easily afford to post bail and hurts poorer people who cannot afford to do so. Recent data shows that in Jefferson County, defendants charged with nonviolent, low-level offenses return to court/do not reoffend at the same rates as defendants who post bail. I believe that, depending on the specific details of each case, often no bail is necessary for such nonviolent cases.

Two legislative arguments to restrict bail projects’ reach are 1) the corporate bail fund may not have complete information about whether a defendant poses a danger to the community; and 2) because a bail fund is corporate, no person has a financial incentive to insure that the defendant returns to court/does not reoffend. I believe bail funds should be limited to aiding defendants deemed by the court to be nonviolent. At arraignment, where the question of bail is addressed, the judge has the most thorough information available and must be trusted to make the decision regarding community safety and bail.

The intent of cash bail is to ensure the safety of the community and appearance in court. Today, cash bail has evolved into a monetized negotiating tool allowing those with cash resources to be released, while the poor remain incarcerated, creating an unjust system. When utilized fairly and properly, cash bail should focus on community safety against violent offenders, plus the incentive to return to court. Mandatory cash bail imposed on the poor for nonviolent offenses does not support judicial justice or fairness.

Bail projects are generally motivated to reduce mass incarceration and restore the presumption of innocent until proven guilty. The legislature and advocacy organizations should work together to ensure dignity and justice for people impacted by the criminal legal system. We should facilitate a system of accountability through transparency and utilize tools and strategies to further equal protection of the law.

What do you believe should be the primary consideration for setting bail?

District Court, Division 4

Yvette De La Guardia

Under Kentucky's bail system, bail must be set at the amount the judge determines is "sufficient to insure compliance with the conditions of release set by the court; not oppressive; commensurate with the nature of the offense charged; considerate of the past criminal acts and the reasonably anticipated conduct of the defendant if released; and considerate of the financial ability of the defendant." KRS 431.525(1). Because each individual case presents its own set of unique circumstances, it is difficult to identify a single "primary consideration" without knowledge of the case-specific allegations and circumstances.

Lora Chisholm Holman

Judges in Kentucky receive a pretrial risk assessment which includes information about prior convictions if any. The primary factors in setting bail are prior record, risk of flight (not returning to court), public safety and seriousness of the crime. There is a presumption of innocence in our Constitution and laws as well as a requirement for judges to set bond in most cases. Some Judges take into consideration that a defendant may not have the ability to post bond and if there is little risk to public safety may release the person “ROR” (released on own recognizance, no bond is required). The most equitable approach to setting bond would appear to be to allow those that are not a danger to the public and are charged with lesser offenses to be released ROR and to apply the factors above to set bond for defendants determined necessary to hold in custody pending trial date. It is all of the factors together that should be evaluated to determine bond, not a focus on one primary factor.

Jennifer Murzyn Yancey

There are four main factors that must be considered when a judge sets bail. These are set forth in KRS 431.525(1). The main factor that should be considered is their danger to the community. We have some serious violence that is happening all over our city. As a judge, I would consider whether the person before me is someone that presents a significant danger to our community. It's not the only factor to be considered and the law dictates that a judge must consider all the factors, but it is one that should carry significant weight to protect our community.

District Court, Division 7

Jacob E. Elder

The threat of violence the accused person poses to the community.

Shannon Renee Fauver

Bail it so be set at an amount that it related to the charges and at an amount that will ensure the person charged will come back to court. Studies have shown that the same percentage of people will come back to court with or without bail being required. The seriousness of the charge should be the primary consideration for the amount of bail set.

Megan McDonald

Our Judges are the gatekeepers of the criminal justice system. Accordingly, public safety must be the primary consideration in each individual case. For years, pretrial services has done an excellent job of providing the court with the information necessary to make an impartial and informed decision regarding the setting of bail. Every defendant must be viewed as an individual and the totality of the situation must be considered. Is the offense a violent one? What is the likelihood of repeat violence if the individual is released? What are the economic circumstances of the accused; if indigent, a public defender should be appointed. If found to be indigent, is non-cash bail appropriate under the circumstances? These are all factors that the judge must consider in each and every case.

District Court, Division 8

Lindsay Volk Beets

The statutes regarding bail are clear about what a judge should consider before setting bail. As a judge, I will always follow the law, but it is critical to remember that each case is unique and should be treated that way. No two people are the same, and no two crimes are the same. That is why listening and being fair are so important.

Karen Faulkner

There is no “primary” consideration when setting bail. In fact, the law sets out specific criteria that should be examined, including the crime charged, flight risk, safety to the community and other factors that every judge must consider. In Kentucky, we utilize pre-trial services to interview the accused and examine all of these factors to determine whether the individual is low, medium, or high risk and that recommendation is provided to the Judge. It is imperative that the Judge examine all factors when setting bail. Giving the most weight to one factor does not comport with the law and does not examine the individuality of each person and each case. Setting bail should be done with care as both the freedom of the individual and the interests of the community are at stake.

Jessica Stone

It depends. A fair judge determines how to weigh the factors on a case-by-case basis.

District Court, Division 15

Mary Jude Wolford

I believe the primary consideration for setting bail should be whether a defendant is found to be a danger to the community. Even if the court determines that a defendant is unlikely to flee or reoffend, has minimal criminal history, and has significant ties to the community, if the court finds that the defendant is a danger to the community, an appropriate bail (which takes into account defendant’s ability to pay) should be set. This will help to ensure that if an individual posts bail, that person is invested in ensuring that the defendant returns to court when required as well as helping the defendant stay out of trouble while the case is pending.

Claudette Patton

Currently, the primary question for consideration is community safety. This singular question should be expanded to a threefold question. Who is the community?

Community is certainly the community at large and safety from a violent offender is paramount. However, community also includes safety of the victims (which is essential), and safety of the charged individual who has not yet been found guilty of a crime.

Judges should take into consideration the type of offense, risk of harm to the community and the victim, but also the safety of the incarcerated. Jail may be unsafe for many individuals such as those at risk of infectious disease, risk of physical harm, risk of losing employment, risk of losing children, risk of lack of mental health services and more. Judges should have the discretion to look at the facts and circumstances of each individual person and case when determining bail or pretrial incarceration. Justice begins with pretrial justice.

