Judicial center evacuated for bomb threat Thursday morning

Jan. 4—The Pulaski County Court of Justice was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving a report of a potential explosive device in the building.

According to Lt. Stephanie Denney of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, who is located at the Judicial Center, the threat came in at about 10:30 a.m.

"The Administrative Office of the Courts contacted our chief judge for the circuit courts Marcus Vanover, who contacted me ... that there was a bomb threat" said Denney, who noted that Vanover was in another county at the time.

Denney noted that they were told that multiple explosives had been placed around the state in similar facilities. "So we evacuated the building," she said, adding that other courthouses that were affected in Kentucky had to do likewise.

"It wasn't a localized thing, it was other locations," she said.

Vanover contacted Kentucky State Police (KSP), while Denney got with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. KSP sent a bomb-sniffing dog, and another local K-9 came as well, noted Denney.

"Once the (KSP) dog cleared the building, then I contacted Judge Vanover, then we had a little tree of contact people and the everybody was back in," she said, noting that it was likely around 12:30 p.m. when people returned to the Judicial Center.

No explosive devices were found in the search, and nobody was injured, said Denney. She noted that one officer located in the building went around with KSP and checked everything to eventually give it the all-clear.

As far as Denney is aware, there was nothing to any of the threats; one was also made on Wednesday at the Kentucky Capitol Building that was found to be unsubstantiated.

"The KSP officer, his dog would have gone to other locations as well," said Denney. "He was headed to another location and it was cleared."

Denney said there weren't a lot of people in the building Thursday; only two courts were running at that time with multiple people inside. She added that inmates in the building were taken back to the Pulaski County Detention Center, while juveniles present were safely transported to another location and secured until the building was clear.

The threat was for the entire building, and not one specific area of the Judicial Center, said Denney; "We didn't know if it was inside, outside, where it could be."

Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton said that he was in Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery's court at the time of the threat.

"We had taken a break anyway ... and (Montgomery) came back on the bench and said there had been a bomb threat (and) that court was closed," said Dalton. "I think we had six or seven cases left, and he passed them until mid-January."

Dalton said he packed up his briefcase and went back to his office to work; "I'm not going to turn down an opportunity to get caught up on my paperwork," he quipped.