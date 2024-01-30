Judicial circuit celebrates 90th Drug Court graduation ceremony

Jan. 30—Despite his towering frame, Matthew Wade Tidwell has long felt the pains of insecurity and uncertainty.

He recalled being bullied in school, where other students made fun of him for "not knowing my self-worth."

He recounted his first encounter with methamphetamine.

"The first time, I didn't have those feelings and people liked me," he penned in a letter read aloud by Senior Judge Jack Partain. "I would stay in the shadiest places, not caring if I lived or died — I always numbed the pain instead of facing it."

Like many people battling substance dependency, it wasn't long before Tidwell found himself behind bars.

"I prayed to God that I would get help," he wrote. "And He sent me to Drug Court."

Tidwell was among four individuals celebrated at the 90th Conasauga Judicial Circuit Drug Court Graduation Ceremony, held Jan. 25 at the Whitfield County Courthouse.

When Tidwell entered the incarceration alternative program, he stated that he felt "shattered and broken."

Today, Tidwell has been clean for two years and counting.

"I built my family relationships to a healthy life, the message I want to leave is to not be afraid of change," he wrote. "It is not people trying to change you, it is changing into the person that you were supposed to be."

During his graduation speech, Tidwell brought up a routine traffic stop. In hindsight, he said it was something that not only changed his life, but saved it.

The local Drug Court program launched in 2001. The most recent graduation ceremony was a homecoming of sorts for Partain, who served as the Drug Court judge for 14 years.

"It's one of the best things I ever did as a judge, without a doubt," he said. "It's about the individuals who work so hard to do everything they needed to do to graduate from this program."

The program offers intensive recovery treatment for individuals convicted of nonviolent, drug-related offenses.

According to numbers from the Council of Accountability Court Judges, such programs generated more than $41 million in estimated statewide benefits in 2022 — including a projected $18.7 million in adjudication and incarceration savings alone.

Billy David Barker, another graduate celebrated on Jan. 25, indicated that he was homeless at the time he entered the local Drug Court program.

"I couldn't keep a job longer than a month," he wrote in a letter read aloud by Judge Partain. "I also grew up in an alcoholic home, I have a lot of issues of abandonment — I couldn't stay sober, I couldn't be honest and I didn't like to be told what to do."

Barker admitted that — upfront — the only reason he agreed to participate in the Drug Court program was to avoid jail time.

"I learned that I had to work on my recovery," Barker wrote. "As time went on, I saw all the benefits to being sober and doing the right thing."

Barker said he's been clean for the last two years.

"My life is the best it's ever been," he wrote. "I have all my family back in my life, I talk to my kids every day, I have two jobs, I have a wonderful support group."

Steven Eric Dunn was also celebrated at the Jan. 25 ceremony.

After the program, he said that he now has the tools necessary to be a productive member of society.

"I'm getting relationships with some of my family members back, I've got a bank account that doesn't stay overdrawn," he wrote in a letter. "To my brothers and sisters in the program, the best advice I can give you is just surrender."

Before he enrolled in the Drug Court program, Dunn said he believed that judges were simply trying to "punish" him.

He said he later realized that Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks, the judge of the Drug Court during his tenure as a participant, genuinely had his best interests at heart.

"Judge Partain, thank you for paving the way for this great program," Dunn said.

Rounding out the quartet of graduates was Vernon Eugene Office.

"Recovery is something you have to work for, like a job," he wrote in a letter. "And it doesn't happen overnight."

He said he soon learned that recovery consisted of more than simply not doing "wrong" things.

"There's going to be pain and your past is going to come out in order for you to find the real you, and that's what it takes," Office wrote. "You have to have a team of people willing to call you out on your junk."

Office said he has been clean for two-and-a-half years now.

He quoted Booker T. Washington — "If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else."

He thanked Judge Wilbanks for "believing" in him and "being the father" that he needed.

The supports behind the Drug Court program, Office said, consist of detectives, officers, judges and probation officers.

"By going through this program, I had realized that they are not out to get me, they are here to help us," he said. "They do the footwork and talk to us like we're somebody and not just a number — I never thought in a million years that I would consider law enforcement as a friend, maybe because that is how I saw things in my addiction. The whole world was out to get me, it seems like."

As customary, each participant received a graduation diploma. They also participated in a symbolic rite — the shredding of a gigantic police mugshot, which was replaced by bright, beaming photographs of the graduates in their finest attire on a projected screen behind them.

"I was the ugly duckling that became the beautiful swan," Office remarked. "And this is the finished product."