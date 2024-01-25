Judicial complaint against local district justice says ‘probable cause’ to file formal charges

The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board just filed a complaint against District Judge Anthony Saveikis, alleging that he violated the rules governing the standards of conduct of magisterial District Judges.

Judge Saveikis, who has been on leave for a year, serves North Fayette and Findlay Township.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle is working on this story and will have more on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

The complaint details several incidents with underage teenagers. During one of those incidents, in 2018, a 17-year-old said Judge Saveikis touched him on the shoulders, arms and back, causing him to feel trapped and “very vulnerable.”

Police investigated but the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file any criminal charges in the case.

During another incident, in 2022, a 14-year-old said Judge Saveikis began touching him on the arms and shoulders and made him feel uncomfortable, the complaint says. According to the complaint, Judge Saveikis was overseeing that teen’s case at the time.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office again reviewed these separate allegations and again no criminal charges were filed.

Judge Saveickis has been missing from his office for a year. The courts have said he was on some type of leave.

The Judicial Conduct Board has determined there is probable cause to file formal charges against Judge Saveikis.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chefs from two local restaurants up for “Oscars of Restaurants” award Washington County government targeted by hackers Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Strip District VIDEO: EMT hit by car while responding to call in Natrona Heights released from hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts







