Judiciary Committee approves bill to give AG ability to intervene in protest-related charges

James Mayse, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·3 min read

Feb. 25—A bill that would allow the attorney general to either file charges or intervene in specific cases, particularly those related to demonstrations and protests, was approved Wednesday morning by a House committee.

House Bill 479 was approved by the House Judiciary Committee, which sends the bill to the full House for consideration, although some committee members said they want to see the bill amended before they'll vote to approve it on the House floor.

The bill gives the attorney general the authority to "initiate actions or intervene in actions" in a number of specific cases, such as when a person is charged with first or second-degree riot, terrorism, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, second-degree desecration of venerated objects, obstructing a highway or other public passage, disrupting meetings or failure to disperse.

"It's not to stifle someone's civil rights to protest," the bill's main sponsor, Rep. John Blanton, a Salyersville Republican, told committee members.

Not all of the charges in which the attorney general could intervene were related to demonstrations. The bill would also allow the AG office to intervene in bribery cases, official misconduct, perjury, tampering with a witness and retaliating against a witness.

The bill would also allow the Attorney General's Office to challenge state laws, executive orders or state agency regulations in county courts. But the focus of discussion Wednesday was on giving the AG's Office authority to intervene in cases seemingly related to protesting.

"Local county attorneys know what cases are worth pursuing and which are not," said Ted Shouse, a Louisville attorney who defended Rep. Attica Scott, a House Democrat who was charged with rioting during the summer demonstrations in Louisville after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

The charges against Scott, her daughter and several other protestors were eventually dismissed by the Jefferson County Attorney's Office.

The bill "would allow the attorney general to swoop in" and prosecute local crimes, many of which are misdemeanors, Shouse said.

The bill would give the attorney general "unfettered discretion" and could result in the attorney general reviving charges that had been dismissed by county prosecutors, Shouse said.

Ashanti Scott, a college student and Rep. Attica Scott's daughter, testified of her concern that charges previously dropped could be revived if the bill became law.

Amy Burke, head of the criminal branch in Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office, said that wouldn't happen.

"We would never go back and re-charge Rep. Scott or Ms. Scott," Burke said.

Speaking in support of the bill, she said the Attorney General's Office might need to intervene in cases that involved felonies or cases that crossed jurisdictions.

"It's the intent of the attorney general to always work with our fellow prosecutors," Burke said.

Blanton said the bill, "has nothing to do with Rep. Scott," and he was glad the charge against her was dismissed.

Shouse said the County Attorney Association should have been consulted, and Blanton said he reached out to them but never heard back.

"There is no intent to cause harm to anyone," Blanton said, adding that the intent was to make sure laws were enforced.

A motion to remove the section referring to intervening in cases was defeated. The bill was approved, although a Democrat on the committee charged the bill was targeting Scott.

"If you want to give the attorney general more power, do it," said Rep. Mckenzie Cantrell, a Louisville Democrat. "But don't throw one of our colleagues under the bus."

Rep. Patti Minter, a Bowling Green Democrat, said the bill seemed to be targeting people engaged in their right to assemble.

"Anybody who claims to care about individual liberty needs to vote 'no,' " Minter said.

Rep. Kimberly Poor Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, voted to move the bill out of committee to the full House but added that she would like to see the section relating to intervening in cases clarified.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Recommended Stories

  • For Israel's allies, road to vaccines runs through Jerusalem

    When it comes to obtaining hard-to-get coronavirus vaccines, Israel’s friends are discovering the road appears to run through Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday acknowledged sharing coronavirus vaccines with a number of friendly countries that have given favors to Israel in the past. Although he did not identify the countries, a list obtained by an Israeli TV station suggested that a number of them have supported Israel’s claim to the contested city of Jerusalem as its capital.

  • It's getting harder for Cabinet picks to get confirmed, data analysis shows

    Data: Chamberlain, 2020, "United States of America Cabinet Appointments Dataset" Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIt's harder now for presidents to win Senate confirmation for their Cabinet picks, an Axios data analysis of votes for and against nominees found. Why it matters: It's not just Neera Tanden. The trend is a product of growing polarization, rougher political discourse and slimming Senate majorities, experts say. It means some of the nation's most vital federal agencies go without a leader and the legislative authority that comes with one. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Not only are there more votes cast against presidential Cabinet nominees than in the past, but President Trump received no unanimous consent votes or voice votes for his nominees, which tend to indicate broad bipartisan support.President Obama had 19 such votes and President Bush had 23. This year, the process is also taking longer. President Biden's nominees have been confirmed at a much slower pace than past presidents: There are now seven confirmed Cabinet members in addition to the director of national intelligence and U.N. ambassador.By Feb. 24, 2017, Trump had nine Cabinet nominees confirmed. At the same time in 2009, Obama had 12. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mother whose 11-year-old son died in Texas freeze sues for $100 million

    The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died after they lost electricity and heat in their Texas mobile home during last week's freeze has filed a $100 million lawsuit against two power companies for gross negligence. Maria Pineda said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Entergy Corp are responsible for the death of her son Cristian, who was found unresponsive on the morning of Feb. 16 at home, where he shared a bed with his 3-year-old brother. More than 4 million people in Texas lost power and at least two dozen people died after a snowstorm blanketed the state last week and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing.

  • Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang

    Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region. Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote western region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

  • Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107

    With Stephen Curry struggling to make baskets, Draymond Green gave Golden State a boost of energy. The Warriors needed everything he could muster. Green scored on two late dunks to start the decisive final run, defended hard and found a way to corral loose balls in the closing minutes as Golden State scored six straight points to finally fend off the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night.

  • Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

    Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann have advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts Thursday. Teichmann beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5 and was later joined by 16-year-old Gauff, who beat fellow American Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Teichmann had five match points in the second-set tiebreaker but was unable to close it out.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Armenia seeks bigger Russian military presence on its territory

    Armenia would welcome the expansion of a Russian military base on its territory and the redeployment of some Russian forces closer to its border with Azerbaijan after a conflict with its neighbour last year, its defence minister said on Monday. Ethnic Armenian troops in the Nagorno-Karabakh region ceded swathes of territory in and around the enclave to Azerbaijan in a six-week conflict in 2020 that claimed thousands of lives.

  • 70-year-old kayaker drowns trying to save dogs in icy pond, Pennsylvania cops say

    “Any person that would risk their life to save his pets is a small glimpse of what an incredible person this was,” one woman said.

  • White supremacy a 'transnational threat', U.N. chief warns

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a "transnational threat" and have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to boost their support. Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, Guterres said the danger of hate-driven groups was growing daily. Without naming states, Guterres added: "Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries."

  • SCOTUS denies Trump bid to shield tax returns

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, dealing a blow to Trump who has fiercely fought to keep his financial papers out of the hands of investigators.The justices without comment rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold a lower court ruling directing his longtime accounting firm, Mazars, to comply with a subpoena.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records as part of an investigation that began more than two years ago, had subpoenaed the records from the accounting firm.But Trump's lawyers sued to block the subpoena, arguing that as a sitting president, Trump had absolute immunity from state criminal investigations. The court’s order is a win for Vance, a Democrat, who issued a statement after the court's action, saying quote "The work continues."Vance's investigation involves hush money payments that Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made before the 2016 election to two women - adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority included three Trump appointees, had already ruled once in the dispute.Last July it rejected Trump's broad argument that he was immune from criminal probes as a sitting president.Unlike all other recent U.S. presidents, Trump refused during his campaign and four years in office to make his tax returns public. The data could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

  • After 170 years, the America's Cup still eludes Britain

    Britain’s attempt to recover the America’s Cup sailing trophy after 170 years has again ended in failure, this time on the opposite side of the world from where the Cup first slipped its grasp. Ineos Team UK, skippered by Britain’s most celebrated competitive sailor, four-time Olympic gold-medalist Ben Ainslie, was beaten 7-1 by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final of the Prada Cup challengers series that ended off Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Luna Rossa will go on to race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th Cup match next month while Team UK will head home, eventually to reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign.

  • Biden administration suggests it will add 'X' gender markers to federal documents

    The ACLU has been in talks with the Biden White House about the change, which would allow nonbinary and intersex people to get passports that reflect who they are.

  • Hong Kong crafting 'patriotic' oath for local councils, Beijing wants loyalists in charge

    Hong Kong's government will gazette a bill later this week that will require community level district councils to pledge an oath of allegiance to the Chinese-ruled city's mini-constitution, further stifling democratic opposition. Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Eric Tsang said politicians deemed insincere would be blocked from office, releasing details of the bill a day after a senior official in China's cabinet said provisions should be made to ensure "patriots" were running Hong Kong. "The law will fulfill the constitutional responsibility of the government," Tsang said.

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first 'meeting'

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the countries' deep ties and pledging to work together to counteract Chinese influence and address climate change. "The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he said.

  • Explainer: U.S. Treasury's cash drawdown - and why markets care

    The U.S. Treasury is due to run down a $1.6 trillion bank account at the Federal Reserve as government spending ramps up in the months ahead - a move some analysts warn may crush short-term money rates further and flood financial markets with cash. The Treasury said recently it would halve its extraordinarily large balance at the so-called Treasury General Account (TGA) by April and cut it to $500 billion by the end of June. The U.S. government runs most of its day-to-day business through the TGA - managed by the New York Fed and into which flow tax receipts and proceeds from the sale of Treasury debt.

  • Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit. Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Rock Hill teen charged with reckless homicide after York woman killed in weekend crash

    Police say a car crossed the center line on Celanese Road and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

  • Biden aiming to mend US-Canada ties after tensions of Trump era

    Virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau will kick off ‘an entire week’s worth of Canada’ with range of policies to foster cooperation on Covid-19 and the climate crisis