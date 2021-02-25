Judiciary Committee approves bill to give AG ability to intervene in protest-related charges

Feb. 25—A bill that would allow the attorney general to either file charges or intervene in specific cases, particularly those related to demonstrations and protests, was approved Wednesday morning by a House committee.

House Bill 479 was approved by the House Judiciary Committee, which sends the bill to the full House for consideration, although some committee members said they want to see the bill amended before they'll vote to approve it on the House floor.

The bill gives the attorney general the authority to "initiate actions or intervene in actions" in a number of specific cases, such as when a person is charged with first or second-degree riot, terrorism, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, second-degree desecration of venerated objects, obstructing a highway or other public passage, disrupting meetings or failure to disperse.

"It's not to stifle someone's civil rights to protest," the bill's main sponsor, Rep. John Blanton, a Salyersville Republican, told committee members.

Not all of the charges in which the attorney general could intervene were related to demonstrations. The bill would also allow the AG office to intervene in bribery cases, official misconduct, perjury, tampering with a witness and retaliating against a witness.

The bill would also allow the Attorney General's Office to challenge state laws, executive orders or state agency regulations in county courts. But the focus of discussion Wednesday was on giving the AG's Office authority to intervene in cases seemingly related to protesting.

"Local county attorneys know what cases are worth pursuing and which are not," said Ted Shouse, a Louisville attorney who defended Rep. Attica Scott, a House Democrat who was charged with rioting during the summer demonstrations in Louisville after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.

The charges against Scott, her daughter and several other protestors were eventually dismissed by the Jefferson County Attorney's Office.

Story continues

The bill "would allow the attorney general to swoop in" and prosecute local crimes, many of which are misdemeanors, Shouse said.

The bill would give the attorney general "unfettered discretion" and could result in the attorney general reviving charges that had been dismissed by county prosecutors, Shouse said.

Ashanti Scott, a college student and Rep. Attica Scott's daughter, testified of her concern that charges previously dropped could be revived if the bill became law.

Amy Burke, head of the criminal branch in Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office, said that wouldn't happen.

"We would never go back and re-charge Rep. Scott or Ms. Scott," Burke said.

Speaking in support of the bill, she said the Attorney General's Office might need to intervene in cases that involved felonies or cases that crossed jurisdictions.

"It's the intent of the attorney general to always work with our fellow prosecutors," Burke said.

Blanton said the bill, "has nothing to do with Rep. Scott," and he was glad the charge against her was dismissed.

Shouse said the County Attorney Association should have been consulted, and Blanton said he reached out to them but never heard back.

"There is no intent to cause harm to anyone," Blanton said, adding that the intent was to make sure laws were enforced.

A motion to remove the section referring to intervening in cases was defeated. The bill was approved, although a Democrat on the committee charged the bill was targeting Scott.

"If you want to give the attorney general more power, do it," said Rep. Mckenzie Cantrell, a Louisville Democrat. "But don't throw one of our colleagues under the bus."

Rep. Patti Minter, a Bowling Green Democrat, said the bill seemed to be targeting people engaged in their right to assemble.

"Anybody who claims to care about individual liberty needs to vote 'no,' " Minter said.

Rep. Kimberly Poor Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, voted to move the bill out of committee to the full House but added that she would like to see the section relating to intervening in cases clarified.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse