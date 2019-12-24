Judiciary Committee says more impeachment charges possible

House Judiciary Committee lawyers on Monday told a federal appeals court that the panel might consider recommending "new articles of impeachment" against President Trump if former White House counsel Don McGahn testifies and provides fresh evidence, The Washington Post reports.

Democrats who lead the committee have been fighting in court to enforce a subpoena for McGahn to provide testimony. They say he has information "central" to parts of their impeachment investigation.

The inquiry is ongoing even though the Democratic-led House approved two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats and obstruction of Congress. The Democrats' filing came after Justice Department lawyers told the court the House's approval of two articles of impeachment left no justification for enforcing McGahn's subpoena quickly.

