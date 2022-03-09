Judiciary lists 41 recommendations to address courts and domestic violence

Mar. 9—CONCORD — Four months after a stalker shot a woman who had been denied a protective order, a judicial branch task force issued a laundry list of recommendations Tuesday on how to improve the handling of domestic violence cases, including increasing transparency and accountability and creating an exception to the state wiretap law for domestic assault victims.

Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, who chaired the task force, said the judicial branch will be able to put some recommendations in place quickly. Others are policy matters that will have to be addressed by the Legislature.

"Some of these are going to take time, some of these need funding and more data collection," she said.

Hantz Marconi said better communication and information sharing is necessary.

Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald created the 20-member task force in December after Richard Lorman, 55, shot his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend on Nov. 15 at her Salem, Mass., workplace and then killed himself.

A district court judge in Hampton had denied the woman's request for a restraining order, even though at one point the man loaded guns in front of her and told her, "I will make you pay."

"We are committed to considering the recommendations and to being transparent about the judicial branch's progress," MacDonald said in a statement he read Tuesday.

Hantz Marconi said no single recommendation is the most urgent. She described them all as "pieces to a puzzle."

Some are policy matters, such as changes to state law, that Hantz Marconi said the Judiciary would not endorse. The recommendations call on outside organizations to pursue them.

Among the recommendations:

* Forming a Domestic Violence Committee of the Judiciary to recommend ongoing improvements. MacDonald approved that recommendation on Tuesday. It will be chaired by Dianne Martin, the Director of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

* Referring anyone who files a domestic violence petition to a crisis center to develop a safety plan.

* Revising the state wiretapping law to allow an exception for victims. Some task force members said a victim should be able to record the abuse and have the recording entered into a court proceeding.

* Providing more funding to trained court staff on domestic violence issues and trauma-informed practices.

* Increasing funding for mediation in family court to improve safety and accountability for parties in family law cases.

* Improving accessibility to forms on the court system website.

* Encouraging law school students to help victims complete domestic violence petitions.

* Creating a "what you need to know" fact sheet for victims.

* Encouraging police departments to hire victim witness advocates.

* Reconvening the Governor's Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence.

The New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence had two representatives on the task force. In a statement, the coalition praised the work of the task force and said it hopes for improved accountability and transparency in domestic violence cases.

It noted that some recommendations urge review and possible changes of the judicial performance review system.

"It's imperative that there are measures to identify when the court system exhibits biases against women and victims of crime and a process for responding to those cases, with the end goal of improving outcomes for survivors who interact with the system," said coalition executive director Lyn Schollett.

mhayward@unionleader.com