'We have to be judicious': Top US senator backs sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON –  The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee supports sending advanced, long-range rockets to Ukraine, a weapon with the range to strike targets inside Russia.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said Ukrainian forces need the Army's Tactical Missile System to destroy Russian command posts and supply depots that have been moved in response to successful attacks from shorter-range rockets. In an interview with USA TODAY, Reed said the longer-range missile could only be provided if Ukraine agreed not to attack Russia with it, a move that could escalate the war and prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a NATO country.

"We have to be judicious," Reed said. "This system has to be restricted to firing within Ukrainian territory."

Reed traveled to Kyiv last week and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials for an update on the war. Reed's position atop the lead oversight committee for defense policy gives him influence in the Senate and Pentagon.

The Pentagon and western allies since last summer have provided Ukraine with ammunition with a range of about 40 miles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. The weapons have been a key component of Ukrainian counteroffensives that have retaken large blocs of territory Russia seized after its Feb. 24 invasion, according to Reed and Pentagon officials.

The tactical missile system has at least twice the range, although it contains just one rocket. The shorter-range version contains six rockets.

The Biden administration is considering Ukraine's request for the longer-range rockets but has made no decisions, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deliberations.

'A test for our endurance': Will brutal winter weather be a game changer for Ukraine or Russia?

Concerns about provoking Putin with the missiles are overblown, said Seth Jones, senior vice president and director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Putin already has escalated the war, attacking civilian infrastructure, Jones said.

"The concern at this point is largely erroneous," Jones said.

The longer-range missile would allow Ukrainian forces to attack Russian targets at a safer distance, beyond the range of some Russian weapons used for counterattack, Jones said.

Ukraine's most urgent request, Reed said, is for more Patriot air-defense systems. The Pentagon and Germany each have pledged to send a system, which are in high demand among the U.S. and its allies to protect sensitive sites from ballistic missiles and aircraft.

Ukraine needs Patriots to help protect its electrical infrastructure from Russian attack, Reed said. Reliable electricity is critical to provide heat in the winter months, he said.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that as many as 100 Ukrainian troops will be trained at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, to operate and maintain the Patriot system. Training, which takes as long as a year, will be accelerated for Ukrainian troops, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. told reporters.

100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates

Last week, the White House and Pentagon announced a $3 billion package of military aid for Ukraine that included 50 Bradley armored vehicles, which ferry infantry troops into combat under fire. Ukrainian troops will train to use the vehicles in Germany before using them in combat, Ryder said. Since the invasion, the Biden administration has sent more than $24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Putin has relied on poorly trained conscripts and mercenaries, many of them convicts under the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group, on the frontline in eastern Ukraine. The Wagner Group has provided mercenary soldiers for Russian military operations around the world. The continuous flow of arms and training will allow Ukrainian forces to retake territory in the spring, Reed said.

The U.S official described fighting in eastern Ukraine, particularly near the city of Bakhmut, as vicious. Russia has made incremental gains on the ground by accepting a high number of casualties among mercenary troops.

Putin must be stopped in Ukraine, Reed said. If he isn't, he'll move on to threaten Poland and other NATO allies in the region. Providing Ukraine with weapons and training now is in U.S. national interests, he said.

"If we don't support them, we might have to take up this fight ourselves," Reed said.

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer to fire at Russian positions in the Kherson region, Ukraine, Jan. 9, 2023.

